Apple reject iOS Steam Link app

Apple have rejected the iOS version of Valve’s Steam Link app, the doodad which lets people play their Steam games on pocket telephones and digislates, after initially approving it. Valve have appealed the rejection and been shot down, so this is probably the end unless Apple have a change of heart. If you’ve been hoping to park in bed playing Slay The Spire on your iPad, hard luck. The app is still available on Android doodads, mind.
Valve’s statement laid out a timeline:
“On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team. Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we’re clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.”
The Steam Link app works like the Steam Link dongle for televisions, running games on a PC, accepting inputs from whichever device you’re using, then streaming the output back to you as video over the local network.
Valve don’t explain the “business conflicts” but it’s probably something to do with the app linking into another software store – and one Apple don’t get a cut of. Ah, it’s terrible when a digital store approve your products then turn around and removes ’em.
If you want Steam Link on Android, nab it here. Dominic Tarason didn’t have the best luck with it on his banged-out clapper of a phone, though our Graham has had better luck. Ars Technica got to test a beta version of the iOS app this month but I guess the rest of us won’t see that.
Maybe I should use this so I can play Slay The Spire on my tablet rather than having a laptop by my bedside. Both are clearly unhealthy ideas but a tablet seems at least marginally better?
25/05/2018 at 10:35 Vilos Cohaagen says:
ah arbitrary giant corporations being arbitrary. it warms the cockles of my heart. oh wait, no. the opposite.
25/05/2018 at 10:37 Eviscerator says:
Humbug, poot, shhhh…ugar and other words of frustration. I was looking forward to playing battletech while on the bog. Apple have really **** the bed on this one.
25/05/2018 at 10:39 DrollRemark says:
If I had to be cynical, I might think that the reason for rejecting it would be because people could play their cheaper Steam-bought versions of games that also exist on iOS. Heaven forbid.
25/05/2018 at 10:44 mike69 says:
Far from cynical, it’s obvious.
25/05/2018 at 10:53 UncleLou says:
Games aren’t usually cheaper on Steam, quite the contrary, actually. Obviously a new release on iOS like Civ VI will be an exception.
But anyhow, the article explains the problem, it’s the same that amazon has/had with its kindle app on iOS. If an app allows you to purchase digital downloads, Apple wants their cut. This is why you can’t buy books with the kindle app, for example (or the Steam app, for that matter).
So it might not be what you two think it is. If Steam restricts the app to streaming your existing games without linking to the store, I imagine it might get approved.
25/05/2018 at 10:43 mike69 says:
As a lover of games it’s hard not to be disappointed by this news, but at the same time the business conflict is fairly obvious. Steam link is, an many ways a window into a third party software store. It allows you to buy and play games from Steam that are available on the app store and use them on your iOS device almost natively, in a much more direct and compatible way than using remote networking tools. It’s not just another storefront but a competing storefront.
25/05/2018 at 11:01 HeavyStorm says:
Walled gardens are fun, aren’t them?
25/05/2018 at 11:04 keithzg says:
“Why would you buy an Android tablet?” people scoffed. Hah, jokes on then!
25/05/2018 at 11:05 Artist says:
Aaand… yet another good example why I dont touch anything “Apple”! Ever.
25/05/2018 at 11:39 Quasar says:
Try using a service like Splashtop. Ive played XCOM 2 through that before, no trouble.
25/05/2018 at 11:45 cairbre says:
Could they just strip out the storefront bit. Anyone who uses Steam wont really be bothered as they will just buy the games the way they always have. I was looking forward to trying this on my apple tv.
25/05/2018 at 12:15 Kamikaze-X says:
well, no. As the article mentions, the Steam Link app is pretty much a remote desktop app running on your LAN. You get an instance of the full Steam client running in Big Picture mode.
25/05/2018 at 12:04 demicanadian says:
Time for Valve to taste it’s own medicide, I guess.
25/05/2018 at 12:09 tristanmike says:
Isn’t this the basic idea for why EA left Steam so many years ago? EA wanted to skirt Valve’s payment for DLC, Valve said no, so EA pulled everything (mostly).
25/05/2018 at 12:15 Plok says:
Not exactly unexpected. I guess I will continue to just stream from my PC to my Macbook pro and iMac anyway…
25/05/2018 at 12:23 Astaa says:
Apple just love to give people a choice in how they use a product they have bought.
No wait, the opposite of that.