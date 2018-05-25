While I’ve still got Frostpunk, Dark Souls Remastered and State of Decay 2 sitting in my current backlog, it’s a comfort to know that no matter how far removed in time we get from FMV games, just the sight of one will make me want to instantly drop everything and go play them instead. Case in point, this week’s batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week includes multiple FMV adventure games from the mid-to-late nineties in all their campy goodness.

As usual, we’ve also got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

From right this very second until June 1st, you can grab a quartet of free games that are usually only available as part of a Humble Monthly membership. Knight Club, Quiet City, Hitchhiker and Uurnog may not be titles you recognise but hey, there’s always time to try out some new things, especially if they’re free. Get ‘em while you can.

Knight Club, Quiet City, Hitchhiker and Uurnog free on PC from Humble

This week’s GOG sale features recently released puzzler Q.U.B.E. 2 for £15.99, old-school strategy gem Evil Genius for £2.39, Rogue Trooper Redux for £9.99, and dubious shooter Judge Dredd: Dredd vs Death for £1.49. It also features some of the best in campy FMV adventure games, including The 7th Guest for 89p and its sequel, The 11th Hour for 89p each, and Tender Loving Care (starring the late John Hurt) for £1.09.

Up to 90% off GOG Weekly Sale

The latest in the long-running series of Killer Bundles – the Killer Bundle 11 – will cost you a whopping £4.49 and features 10 games including The Technomancer, Zenith, The Swindle and even the official PewDiePie game if that’s your thing.

Killer Bundle 11 from Fanatical

This month’s Humble Monthly offering is arguably one of the bigger ones. Destiny 2 is up for grabs, along with a stack of other games once the month finishes. All of that will cost you £10 / $12 if you feel like signing up. You’re free to cancel after this one month too if you just wanted a really cheap copy of Destiny 2 and some extra games on top.

Destiny 2 for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Those of you looking for an affordable graphics card can attempt to pick up this GeForce 1060 GB model while it’s discounted to £235.99 over at Overclockers. While stock lasts and all that.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 6GB for £235.99 from Overclockers

It’s not quite an OLED TV but it’s only one letter off. The Samsung QLED 4K HDR-enabled set is one of the highest rated TVs on the market right now and you can save £549 when you pick one up via Currys PC World right now. It’ll still cost you £1150, but hey, it’s a little victory.

Samsung QE55Q7CAMT 55-inch 4K QLED TV for £1149.97 from Currys PC World

If all this GDPR stuff hasn’t put you off having your very own robot that may or may not be monitoring you, you can go ahead and take advantage of Amazon’s current discounts on its range of Echo devices, as well as some Fire HD tablets.

Amazon Echo and Fire HD discounts from Amazon UK

If you fancy adding a big stack of extra storage to whatever device you happen to need it for, you can pick up ar recertified version of a WD MY Passport and take advantage of a big ol’ discount right now. A 3TB model will currently set you back £45 rather than its usual cost of £130.

WD My Passport recertified 3TB for £44.99 from WDC

Look, there’s not a whole lot I can write about a copy of Windows 10 Home 64-bit edition for £30.49 that would be anywhere near entertaining as the above image so uh, here’s a copy of Windows 10 Home 64-bit edition for £30.49 if you needed one.

Windows 10 Home 64-bit OEM for £30.49 from Amazon UK

The one-disc Blu-ray of Blade Runner 2049 is currently down to £9.99, making it a markedly affordable way to get yourself a copy of the movie and proceed to watch it and once again be strangely impressed by Dave Bautista’s acting skills.

Blade Runner 2049 on Blu-ray for £9.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Overwatch, despite being two years old as of this month, maintains its price fairly impressively most of the time. That said, right now you can pick up the Game of the Year edition for $20 by going through Amazon.

Overwatch Game of the Year on PC for $19.99 from Amazon US

Mafia 3 is a complex and sometimes troubling story as well as a big dose of 60s style wrapped around a big open world filled with classic American muscle cars. It’s also $10 right now if you missed out on it so far.

Mafia 3 on PC and Mac (Steam) for $9.99 from MacGameStore

