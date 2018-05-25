Clickuorice Allsorts: burnout in the Overwatch League

As Blizzard’s Overwatch League nears the end of its first season, Nicole Carpenter on Dot Esports takes a look at the “blurred line between work and play” and the stresses and strains it has placed upon players. With at least one team working 70-odd hour weeks, some players are experiencing mental and physical exhaustion, burning out before even the first season’s done. Blizzard are experimenting with running their digital sports league like a traditional sport, complete with ‘local’ teams to root for, but there’s still a lot to learn. A good read; do read.