Sorry, warm-up foxers are suspended for the duration. You only get a main feature this week.
Feature Foxer
To fully defox this enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
SOLUTIONS
“30 Things Wot are Green” (missing vowels foxer)
1. PST – PESTO (Little_Crow)
2. SDR F – SOD ROOF (Stugle)
3. SLMR -SLIMER (AFKAMC)
4. LVN – OLIVINE (Zorgulon) or LEUVEN (Little_Crow)
5. RB NTHF RG – ROBIN THE FROG (Stugle, Little_Crow)
6. DST RCTLN – DISTRICT LINE (Little_Crow)
7. D N L – EAU DE NIL (Little_Crow)
8. MNKPR KT – MONK PARAKEET (Little_Crow)
9. FN GSTHB GYMN – FUNGUS THE BOGEYMAN (Stugle)
10. BSNTH – ABSINTHE (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
11. HKRN NR – HOOK RUNNER (phlebas)
12. PC FCVN – PACIFIC AVENUE (sagredo1632)
13. CR LNLCS – CAROLINE LUCAS (Stugle)
14. CL TCWYK T – CELTIC AWAY KIT (phlebas)
15. SRS – OSIRIS (Stugle)
16. PR SGRN – PARIS GREEN (phlebas)
17. BRNSL SGR NBCK – BARON SILAS GREENBACK (Gothnak)
18. RN BWWRRR – RAINBOW WARRIOR (phlebas)
19. GCML – GUACAMOLE (Little_Crow)
20. FRWY – FAIWRAY (AFKAMC, Jonfon)
21. BDF RDRLHZS LFPRPL LDPMP – BEDFORD RLHZ SELF PROPELLED PUMP (phlebas)
22. HLJR DN – HAL JORDAN (phlebas, Stugle)
23. TRP CHMRLD – TRAPICHE EMERALD (Stugle, Little_Crow)
24. FL GFS DR B – FLAG OF SAUDI ARABIA (Little_Crow)
25. SH TSFRC VRY – SHOOTS OF RECOVERY (Little_Crow)
26. PR NTDCR CTBRD – PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (Little_Crow)
27. YD – YODA (Stugle)
28. RS HP STBX IRISH POST BOX (Little_Crow)
29. PLN TXPR SSSHP – PLANET EXPRESS SHIP (Little_Crow, Stugle)
30. GV – GAVE, AGAVE, OR GUAVA (Shiloh, Little_Crow, phlebas)
25/05/2018 at 13:05 Gothnak says:
L: The Trout at Tadpole Bridge:
25/05/2018 at 13:08 Gothnak says:
J: Albacete, Fuente de las Ranas
25/05/2018 at 13:10 Gusdownnup says:
A: St Helier: link to google.co.uk
25/05/2018 at 13:11 mrpier says:
B: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
25/05/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:
F: Newhaven (Fort Road?)
25/05/2018 at 13:26 Numptydumpty says:
Dammit. I get in at 13:20, Look at the Foxer & recognise Newhaven from the photo (It’s local to me) but am still too late to claim it :)
25/05/2018 at 13:29 Gothnak says:
Well, ‘Newhaven Scuba Centre’ kind of helped ;).
25/05/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:
C: Pont Alexandre III Paris:
25/05/2018 at 13:43 phlebas says:
Avec decorative salamander!
25/05/2018 at 13:29 Gothnak says:
I think I is in Prague based on the tram but there are a lot of parks :p.
25/05/2018 at 13:31 AFKAMC says:
Is there possibly an amphibian link?
Tadpole Bridge
Fuente de las Ranas – Fountain of the Frogs
St Helier apparently has a statue dedicated to the toad – link to bbc.co.uk
25/05/2018 at 13:33 phlebas says:
Presumably you’d find frogmen at the scuba centre.
25/05/2018 at 13:34 mrpier says:
K: is a mistral class amphibious assault ship I think, don’t know where. It’s probably in Toulon.
25/05/2018 at 13:47 mrpier says:
25/05/2018 at 13:48 phuzz says:
From somewhere here.
25/05/2018 at 13:36 phlebas says:
Suncorp Stadium: Home of the Cane Toads.
25/05/2018 at 13:40 AFKAMC says:
D – Fantasy of Flight, Polk City, Florida – KERMIT Weeks (link to en.wikipedia.org)
25/05/2018 at 13:44 Matchstick says:
DAMN YOU !!! :)
I should have known you’d spot it was a L-1649 Starliner before me :)
25/05/2018 at 13:47 AFKAMC says:
I guess the missile in G is a FROG-7, wherever it is.
25/05/2018 at 13:56 AbyssUK says:
Thanks for that i found it,
At the Hämeenlinna Artillery Museum
link to google.de
25/05/2018 at 13:35 AbyssUK says:
E is Frog Rock. Mt Abu in india
25/05/2018 at 13:51 phuzz says:
H) has part of the road name visible, ‘lace de la F’ which I’m guessing is Place De La something, and thus in France (there’s a Euro numberplate on the car too).
No idea where yet.
25/05/2018 at 13:56 Gothnak says:
I found a Place De La Filature, but it ain’t there.
25/05/2018 at 14:06 phlebas says:
I found the Place De La Filature that it is:
link to google.co.uk
The building in the background is the Tour Salamandre – ie Salamander Tower!
25/05/2018 at 14:16 Gothnak says:
Useless Google Maps, i didn’t get a 2nd option… ;)