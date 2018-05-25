The Foxer

Sorry, warm-up foxers are suspended for the duration. You only get a main feature this week.

To fully defox this enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

“30 Things Wot are Green” (missing vowels foxer)

1. PST – PESTO (Little_Crow)
2. SDR F – SOD ROOF (Stugle)
3. SLMR -SLIMER (AFKAMC)
4. LVN – OLIVINE (Zorgulon) or LEUVEN (Little_Crow)
5. RB NTHF RG – ROBIN THE FROG (Stugle, Little_Crow)
6. DST RCTLN – DISTRICT LINE (Little_Crow)
7. D N L – EAU DE NIL (Little_Crow)
8. MNKPR KT – MONK PARAKEET (Little_Crow)
9. FN GSTHB GYMN – FUNGUS THE BOGEYMAN (Stugle)
10. BSNTH – ABSINTHE (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
11. HKRN NR – HOOK RUNNER (phlebas)
12. PC FCVN – PACIFIC AVENUE (sagredo1632)
13. CR LNLCS – CAROLINE LUCAS (Stugle)
14. CL TCWYK T – CELTIC AWAY KIT (phlebas)
15. SRS – OSIRIS (Stugle)
16. PR SGRN – PARIS GREEN (phlebas)
17. BRNSL SGR NBCK – BARON SILAS GREENBACK (Gothnak)
18. RN BWWRRR – RAINBOW WARRIOR (phlebas)
19. GCML – GUACAMOLE (Little_Crow)
20. FRWY – FAIWRAY (AFKAMC, Jonfon)
21. BDF RDRLHZS LFPRPL LDPMP – BEDFORD RLHZ SELF PROPELLED PUMP (phlebas)
22. HLJR DN – HAL JORDAN (phlebas, Stugle)
23. TRP CHMRLD – TRAPICHE EMERALD (Stugle, Little_Crow)
24. FL GFS DR B – FLAG OF SAUDI ARABIA (Little_Crow)
25. SH TSFRC VRY – SHOOTS OF RECOVERY (Little_Crow)
26. PR NTDCR CTBRD – PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (Little_Crow)
27. YD – YODA (Stugle)
28. RS HP STBX IRISH POST BOX (Little_Crow)
29. PLN TXPR SSSHP – PLANET EXPRESS SHIP (Little_Crow, Stugle)
30. GV – GAVE, AGAVE, OR GUAVA (Shiloh, Little_Crow, phlebas)

  1. 25/05/2018 at 13:05 Gothnak says:

    L: The Trout at Tadpole Bridge:

    link to google.co.uk

  2. 25/05/2018 at 13:08 Gothnak says:

    J: Albacete, Fuente de las Ranas

    link to google.co.uk

  4. 25/05/2018 at 13:11 mrpier says:

    B: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

  5. 25/05/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:

    F: Newhaven (Fort Road?)

    link to google.co.uk

  6. 25/05/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:

    C: Pont Alexandre III Paris:

    link to google.co.uk

  7. 25/05/2018 at 13:29 Gothnak says:

    I think I is in Prague based on the tram but there are a lot of parks :p.

  8. 25/05/2018 at 13:31 AFKAMC says:

    Is there possibly an amphibian link?

    Tadpole Bridge
    Fuente de las Ranas – Fountain of the Frogs
    St Helier apparently has a statue dedicated to the toad – link to bbc.co.uk

  9. 25/05/2018 at 13:35 AbyssUK says:

    E is Frog Rock. Mt Abu in india

    25/05/2018 at 13:51 phuzz says:

    H) has part of the road name visible, ‘lace de la F’ which I’m guessing is Place De La something, and thus in France (there’s a Euro numberplate on the car too).
    No idea where yet.

