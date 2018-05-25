Sorry, warm-up foxers are suspended for the duration. You only get a main feature this week.

Feature Foxer

To fully defox this enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

“30 Things Wot are Green” (missing vowels foxer)

1. PST – PESTO (Little_Crow)

2. SDR F – SOD ROOF (Stugle)

3. SLMR -SLIMER (AFKAMC)

4. LVN – OLIVINE (Zorgulon) or LEUVEN (Little_Crow)

5. RB NTHF RG – ROBIN THE FROG (Stugle, Little_Crow)

6. DST RCTLN – DISTRICT LINE (Little_Crow)

7. D N L – EAU DE NIL (Little_Crow)

8. MNKPR KT – MONK PARAKEET (Little_Crow)

9. FN GSTHB GYMN – FUNGUS THE BOGEYMAN (Stugle)

10. BSNTH – ABSINTHE (Little_Crow, Gothnak)

11. HKRN NR – HOOK RUNNER (phlebas)

12. PC FCVN – PACIFIC AVENUE (sagredo1632)

13. CR LNLCS – CAROLINE LUCAS (Stugle)

14. CL TCWYK T – CELTIC AWAY KIT (phlebas)

15. SRS – OSIRIS (Stugle)

16. PR SGRN – PARIS GREEN (phlebas)

17. BRNSL SGR NBCK – BARON SILAS GREENBACK (Gothnak)

18. RN BWWRRR – RAINBOW WARRIOR (phlebas)

19. GCML – GUACAMOLE (Little_Crow)

20. FRWY – FAIWRAY (AFKAMC, Jonfon)

21. BDF RDRLHZS LFPRPL LDPMP – BEDFORD RLHZ SELF PROPELLED PUMP (phlebas)

22. HLJR DN – HAL JORDAN (phlebas, Stugle)

23. TRP CHMRLD – TRAPICHE EMERALD (Stugle, Little_Crow)

24. FL GFS DR B – FLAG OF SAUDI ARABIA (Little_Crow)

25. SH TSFRC VRY – SHOOTS OF RECOVERY (Little_Crow)

26. PR NTDCR CTBRD – PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (Little_Crow)

27. YD – YODA (Stugle)

28. RS HP STBX IRISH POST BOX (Little_Crow)

29. PLN TXPR SSSHP – PLANET EXPRESS SHIP (Little_Crow, Stugle)

30. GV – GAVE, AGAVE, OR GUAVA (Shiloh, Little_Crow, phlebas)