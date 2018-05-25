The Sims 4 Seasons blasts Simlish Steal My Sunshine

A Simlish version of Len’s red-hot summer jam Steal My Sunshine accompanies the announcement of the ‘Seasons’ expansion for The Sims 4, and it’s twisting my melon, man. If you’re going cruising this long weekend, lash this one out in your car and enjoy confusion spreading across the faces of people next to you at the traffic lights. Sims 2 and 3 both received Seasons expansions, so it’s no surprise that it’s coming again to add special seasonal shenanigans across the Simyear. But look, really this post is all about Steal My Sunshine:

Mate, I’ll be honest: I’m still reeling from that, so I’ll point you to EA’s announcement blurb for more information:

Create a winter story with ice skating, befriend a magical scarecrow at the fall harvest, share a spring fling during a downpour, or host a summer pool party.

Gather friends and family to celebrate holidays complete with traditions, gifts, and special guests.

Stay warm or keep cool with all-new outfits to brave the elements.

Even begin a blossoming gardening career as a botanist or by crafting floral arrangements!

The Sims 4 Seasons is coming on June 22nd, priced at a whopping £34.99 on Origin. Oof. Maybe Father Simlas will give it you.

