Adeptus Titanicus cross-pollinates 40K and BattleTech

There’s an inherent sense of All This Has Happened Before And All This Will Happen Again when you’ve spent as many years as I have writing about videogames, but I got proper head-spinning deju vu when I read about Adeptus Mechanicus: Dominus today. Didn’t I only just post about an XCOMish Warhammer 40,000 turn-based strategy game with a cod-Latin name? Turns out that was Mechanicus, not Titanticus. Obv. Though these icuses share a genre, Titanicus is ploughing more of a BattleTech furrow. Which is to say, giant bloody robo-tanks knocking seven bells out of each other.
I lost my heart to a 40K Titan when I was 13, and I never got it back – so maybe, just maybe, this can overcome my Games Workshop adaptation fatigue.
Let’s go straight into the trailer:
It does look a bit PS3, and I’m not wild about the gameiness of what looks like a points-scoring system. but in fairness it’s based upon the Titan Legions tabletop game – which I’ve never played, my own Titan-love being based upon teenage bouts of Epic 40K. However, we get destructible buildings, a whole mess of Titan and weapon types that are burned into my memory forever, and what looks like a BattleTechish subsystem damage targeting setup.
I came around to BattleTech in a big away, after an unhappy first dozen+ hours, but it remained rather short on personality throughout – maybe the heavy metal charisma of Warlords, Reavers and Warhounds can make up for Titanticus’ noticeably less swanky presentation.
In any case, Titanicus is first launching as an early access dealio, so it might end up looking significantly glossier yet. It’ll also be launching without melee combat, which feels a bit You Had One Job… when it comes to giant robo-tank slugfests, but apparently that’s due to be added in the first major update. This is the first game from two-person Australian developer Membraine Studios, so your guess is as good as mine as to whether they’re gonna pull it off or not.
The initial early access release is next Thursday, May 31. Just skirmish and multiplayer modes in that, but a campaign is due for the full release. Here’s the Steam page if you want to scour for more details or add it to your big, stompy wishlist.
25/05/2018 at 13:04 Earl-Grey says:
I’d say this looks more like high-res late Xbox than PS3.
But I do like big stompy things with big boomy cannons!
25/05/2018 at 13:08 DarkFenix says:
Looks terrible, clearly one of the pieces of 40k shovelware that’ll be swiftly forgotten, albeit not the worst I’ve seen.
25/05/2018 at 13:13 DatonKallandor says:
Yeah sadly this is one of those mobile looking 40k trashgames that we get a million of because GW gives their license to everyone nowadays. And because of it, we’ll never get a proper version of Titanicus by a good developer with a budget.
25/05/2018 at 13:55 Fiyenyaa says:
Whatever happened to that Wraithknight you put together a while ago Alec? Did it get painted? Does it have friends? These are the questions that really need answering.
25/05/2018 at 14:14 Kalle says:
Two things. First, the appeal of using 40k titans isn’t to fight other titans, it’s to use them to utterly destroy lesser armies of orks, chaos, or other enemies of mankind. Other titans should be fought sparingly while you walk as a god amongst the heretics, spitting plasma fire and crushing them underfoot.
Second, the only good titan design is the Warhound. And in fairness the Warhound looks amazing. But the other imperial titans look like crap. And when you only have three models, total, in a range it’s a lot harder to overlook the shitty ones. Battletech also has its share of shitty models but there are so many different mechs that you’re going to find a couple you like in the end.
25/05/2018 at 14:14 sapien82 says:
I will see if this game is any good , but as others have said it looks a bit dated and very much a mobile game!
I wish Dice would just do a battlefield with a warhammer 40K skin
or at least if someone does a decent enough Arma3 conversion
too many sub par 40K games that always seem to miss the mark or leave out some element that would make the game playable!
Or even maybe a heroes of might n magic style version of 40K
Im going to check out Martyr and see what its like , and I will check out mechanicus , but Im more interested in Necromunda at the moment