Horror survival driving game Beware drifts into a demo

You know that feeling of being really excited that a survival game coming out but that also means that you have to play that survival game and now you can taste acid in the back of your throat along with a little bit of the Caesar salad you had for lunch? Well. That’s where we are. And I’m certainly thrilled about the whole ordeal, because Beware — the indie survival horror driving experience — is something I’ve had my eye on for quite a while. Now, with our small glimpses of development in the rear-view, I can finally accelerate(? eh.) into a full demo. So park yourself– you know what, I’m not going to do this. You don’t want it, I don’t want it. Let’s reverse.

Beware is currently in early development, and just changed its name from Driving Survival. At its base, it’s an open-world driving simulation where the player embarks on a long journey of information-gathering through exploration. There’s a mix of 70s spy films and stealth gameplay, but more importantly the other vehicles in the game provide a unique challenge. Rather than flood the world with a bunch of cars out to get you, Ondřej Švadlena built a world with a few, terrifyingly brilliant opponent AIs.

Back in January, Alice wrote up this piece which collects a lot of early tech demos for the game, which remain the only tech demos I’ve ever seen which left me straight-up upset. The game has come a long way from its earliest versions and now there’s a full demo that you can “enjoy” as much as I did. Or, you can spoil a bit of the experience by checking out this video.

You can download the demo right now. See if you can brake the game. (I’m sorry that’s the last one.)

