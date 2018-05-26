The Wolf Among Us 2 will not be among us until 2019

Like a lot of Telltale stuff, I got really excited for The Wolf Among Us because I adored Bill Willingham’s Vertigo comic book series. I played the first episode of season one and was like “Hell yeah, check out that hot wolfdadbod. Rawr!” And then I failed to see it through for way too long. Never fear, dear reader, for I finally finished season one back in March. It is… so good. Few things in recent games have simply oozed that level of style, and I am here for it. Unfortunately, today we’ve been told that Telltale is pushing back the release of The Wolf Among Us 2 into 2019.

This is the result of “fundamental changes” around Telltale Games. Changes like laying off a quarter of your staff and potentially switching game engines. Ch-ch-ch-changes.

A full explanation given to the “Mundies” is available on Telltale’s website, which you can read here, but the major gist of it is below.

…we’re committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories. Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special. Ultimately our goal is to deliver an experience deserving of the passion you’ve consistently shown for The Wolf Among Us, and these extra months will give us the time we need to do our best work. We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper.

I’m a bit down on Telltale in general follow the news of the layoffs, and perhaps that’s unfair to a small studio that needs to adapt in the current video game industry. Perhaps my beef is totally fair. I do hope that the next season of The Last of Wolfs is good but I also hope that the people making it are being treated fairly. So in that way, perhaps this delay is in everyone’s best interests. Although none of that is mentioned in the ridiculously vague announcement released today. So…

The season two update trailer is below: