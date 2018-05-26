What are we all playing this weekend?

Another long weekend? What a treat! We’re off on Monday then will be back in full force on Tuesday. Bank holidays are traditionally times to visit the seaside, or sit in honking motorway queues headed towards the seaside at least, so I assume that’s what we’re all up to. But bookending that, video games, yeah?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: CHILDREN’S PARTIES THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE CHILDREN’S PARTIES WHEN DO THE CHIDLREN’S PARTIES STOP CHILDREN’S PARTIES THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE CHILDREN’S PARTIES WHEN DO THE CHIDLREN’S PARTIES STOP

Alice: I’d like to finish plumbing the mysteries of first-person investigator I’d like to finish plumbing the mysteries of first-person investigator Infra , especially now an expansion is on the way. I myself am certainly going to the seaside, hoping to sun myself on the rocks while listening to the waves. The flatmate has lent me James Ellroy’s memoir-ish My Dark Places too; nothing like a bit of pitch-black reading out in the sun.

Brendan: Brendan has been fired. Brendan has been fired.

Graham: Yoku’s Island Express is the lush, bouncy world of pinballing joy I hoped it would be, at least so far. I’m particularly enjoying its pacing. I was having fun from the very first moments, I feel like I’m quickly discovering new parts of the world, and it is careful to balance challenging rooms filled with tricky-to-make shots alongside moments where you get to sit back and simply watch Yoku ping around.

John: If there are spare moments, it’s going to be more God Of War. I’m very close to the end now, so deliberately ticking off missed quests and being disappointed that the much-hyped rewards are armour I’m already far beyond. If there are spare moments, it’s going to be more God Of War. I’m very close to the end now, so deliberately ticking off missed quests and being disappointed that the much-hyped rewards are armour I’m already far beyond. I would also love to find some time to play some Raft, but know that I’ll instead be dragged into the whirlpool that is entertaining a 3yo over a three-day weekend.

Katharine: Having just returned from a whirlwind trip to New York for Acer’s global press conference, the only game I’ll be playing this weekend is ‘How much of the day can I spend snoozing in my pajamas while I catch up on jet lag?’ Having just returned from a whirlwind trip to New York for Acer’s global press conference, the only game I’ll be playing this weekend is ‘How much of the day can I spend snoozing in my pajamas while I catch up on jet lag?’

Matt: I’m on a hill. I’m on a hill.

Matthew: Down to the coast to work on my sunburn this weekend, so the main game I’m playing is ‘did I set up the automatic cat feeder correctly?’ I guess we’ll find out on Monday. Otherwise, I’m hoping to find time to scrub some dirty buildings in Down to the coast to work on my sunburn this weekend, so the main game I’m playing is ‘did I set up the automatic cat feeder correctly?’ I guess we’ll find out on Monday. Otherwise, I’m hoping to find time to scrub some dirty buildings in House Flipper . There isn’t much to it, but the gentle repetition of mopping up ambiguous stains and unleashing a Hoover on cockroaches lulls me into a happy place.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?