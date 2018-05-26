What are we all playing this weekend?

Another long weekend? What a treat! We’re off on Monday then will be back in full force on Tuesday. Bank holidays are traditionally times to visit the seaside, or sit in honking motorway queues headed towards the seaside at least, so I assume that’s what we’re all up to. But bookending that, video games, yeah?
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec:
CHILDREN’S PARTIES THERE ARE ALWAYS MORE CHILDREN’S PARTIES WHEN DO THE CHIDLREN’S PARTIES STOP
Alice:
I’d like to finish plumbing the mysteries of first-person investigator Infra
, especially now an expansion
is on the way. I myself am certainly going to the seaside, hoping to sun myself on the rocks while listening to the waves. The flatmate has lent me James Ellroy’s memoir-ish My Dark Places too; nothing like a bit of pitch-black reading out in the sun.
Brendan: Brendan has been fired.
Graham: Yoku’s Island Express
is the lush, bouncy world of pinballing joy I hoped it would be, at least so far. I’m particularly enjoying its pacing. I was having fun from the very first moments, I feel like I’m quickly discovering new parts of the world, and it is careful to balance challenging rooms filled with tricky-to-make shots alongside moments where you get to sit back and simply watch Yoku ping around.
John:
If there are spare moments, it’s going to be more God Of War. I’m very close to the end now, so deliberately ticking off missed quests and being disappointed that the much-hyped rewards are armour I’m already far beyond.
I would also love to find some time to play some Raft, but know that I’ll instead be dragged into the whirlpool that is entertaining a 3yo over a three-day weekend.
Katharine:
Having just returned from a whirlwind trip to New York for Acer’s global press conference, the only game I’ll be playing this weekend is ‘How much of the day can I spend snoozing in my pajamas while I catch up on jet lag?’
Matt:
I’m on a hill.
Matthew:
Down to the coast to work on my sunburn this weekend, so the main game I’m playing is ‘did I set up the automatic cat feeder correctly?’ I guess we’ll find out on Monday. Otherwise, I’m hoping to find time to scrub some dirty buildings in House Flipper
. There isn’t much to it, but the gentle repetition of mopping up ambiguous stains and unleashing a Hoover on cockroaches lulls me into a happy place.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
26/05/2018 at 10:12 Blowfeld81 says:
I am going to play a raid in Hex: TCG with my guild and enjoy the cool features promised in the kickstarter and then… oh wait…that was just a dream, nevermind.
I guess I will try out Tyranny, as it is free to play this weekend and while doing so look at the Dauntless queue, giggling at all the rage. That game is still quite mediocre and has one of the worst community managers I have ever seen, but maybe I can finally make my founders status worth my money as now my friends can join me playing. When they pass the 93k people in front of the queue and overcome the broken matchmaking ^^
Oh, and Prismata. OF COURSE PRISMATA!
PS: is it Tuesday, yet? I need some serious Moonlighter in my life.
26/05/2018 at 10:25 lglethal says:
Xcom 2 War of the chosen. Yes im late to the party. Yes its as awesome as everyone said. Yes it will steal more hours of my life than I care to admit. I don’t care. It’s great.
If I get tired of that (and have free time – which is unlikely) then I’ll try to finish my Tomb Raider run. Still enjoying it but it doesn’t compare to War of the Chosen.
26/05/2018 at 12:12 klops says:
I started playing it for the first time around a month ago. Pretty great, although now it’s too easy and I don’t wish to go through the end or start a new game on commander.
26/05/2018 at 10:30 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I’ve started Life Is Strange, having acquired the full thing in some humble malarkey (I think). I’m probably more intrigued than enamoured with it so far, waiting for The Big Mystery to kick off properly.
26/05/2018 at 10:40 EgoMaster says:
I’m playing one of the leftovers from last year: NecroVisioN. I don’t know why I liked it so much back in the day, now I find it pretty mediocre. My main gripe with it is being slowed down by geometry, especially when you are going up the stairs or over dead bodies. The cheesy horror elements are fun though.
Luckily, my other game is a classic. I’m revisiting Outcast, this time version 1.1, in HD resolution glory. The controls haven’t aged that well, but other than that it deserves everything the word “classic” resembles. When I was playing it for the first time, I was amazed at the attention given to details, such as a character refusing to talk about another person because he is too close and may hear what he says. They simply don’t make’em like this any more.
Also, my GTA: San Andreas modding efforts continue. It’s been 3 weeks, but I’ve come a long way. Vehicle installations are complete, in-game vehicle modding is complete, I’m doing car colors right now. After that I’ll fine tune handling and be done with it. What worries me is, playing it will take less time than modding it.
26/05/2018 at 10:47 Vacuity729 says:
I’m waiting for the Total Warhammer II update to drop in a few days, and am passing time by running the mini-campaign An Eye for an Eye in the first game. I’ve not played through the mini-campaign before, and am very much enjoying it. I really quite enjoy the beastmen’s battlefield tactics; shock, awe, and ruddy great minotaurs stomping all over any- and everything that doesn’t run away.
26/05/2018 at 11:23 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Beastmen were a real breath of fresh air for me. I naturally play every race like dwarfs (line of heavy infantry, missiles behind, some artillery) but beastmen took me out of that comfort zone and it was an absolute joy.
26/05/2018 at 15:14 Vacuity729 says:
I’ve been playing since the original Shogun, and have played many, many different playstyles, but I think this is the first time I’ve run with the system that you’re not really aiming to kill that many of your opponent’s troops, just aiming to chain-rout his entire army at the point of contact. Besides, if they’re still alive when you catch them, they stay fresher for longer…
26/05/2018 at 11:11 mpk says:
I’ll be attempting to get past the first mission of Battletech, again. I dunno if it’s RN Jebus who’s against me, or if I’m just stupid and old, but progress in this game is harder than I expected.
26/05/2018 at 11:45 wraithgr says:
I’m playing spot the scam in RPS’s ads.
26/05/2018 at 11:58 kiank37 says:
I will be playing Overwatch, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare campaign, and possibly some Far Cry 5. On the switch I’d like to play some Stardew Valley and get into my second year with Sam as my new boyfriend and maybe play some more Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. On the PC I’m going to play some Oxenfree and continue my builds on Minecraft. Other than that, I’m going to watch Solo: A Star Wars Story.
26/05/2018 at 12:07 Swordfishtrombone says:
Cinco Paus by Michael Brough (now available on Windows & Mac OS from itch.io! Everyone buy it!). It’s ingenious – he is a wizard. Only have my little Macintosh laptop available at the moment, so can’t run anything too intense… Probably some Slay the Spire, possibly Into The Breach, maybe a bit of Hadean Lands, Minit, oh god why are there so many good games
26/05/2018 at 12:29 juan_h says:
As it is unseasonably and unpleasantly hot this weekend, I have retreated to the cool of the basement with a laptop and am therefore playing “small-ish games that will run on an older laptop which could really do with a clean Windows install but will not get one for various reasons”. Thus far it’s been Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol, a neat little game which I am not especially good at. I should really go read the Baron-o-pedia and try to figure out what I’m doing instead of choosing abilities and upgrades all willy-nilly.
26/05/2018 at 12:33 and its man says:
:
205th hour in Subnautica.
26/05/2018 at 13:03 Ben King says:
I will also be enjoying Subnautica although I don’t have quite so much time in it yet. I’m also playing Mirror Drop thank’s to Dominic Tarason’s thursday article about it. It’s a game utterly unlike Subnautica but the player controls are almost identical (but swap C for Lctrl for y-axis descent) so you can go from swimming with fish to swimming with fractals. It really looks splendid and is a clever set of puzzles to boot. Also playing a bit of Unreal and definitely some Subnautica myself- just took my cyclops to a CREEPY PLACE about 800M down…
26/05/2018 at 14:00 and its man says:
hehe, it can get creepier below. Luckily there’s also one safe haven at about the same depth you’re currently navigating.
About the time spent in it, well that would actually be a hundred hours for me.
Subnautica is one of those rare solo games that me and my wife can’t seem to be able to play together. We had to opt for separate savegames. Something about conflictual views regarding base-building aesthetics and when an expedition deserves to be called “well-planned”…
Also, many thanks for mentioning Mirror Drop. I had missed Dominic’s review. It looks great, I’ll definitely give it a go.
26/05/2018 at 12:37 larpsidekick says:
Bimbling around in a couple of 7/10s (Ghost Recon & Mad Max) while listening to podcasts, or continuing my annual Dragon Age run through (this time, mages!) – about to do high class politicking at the Orlesian ball…
26/05/2018 at 13:37 fish99 says:
Dark Souls Remastered. IMO it’s worth buying (at £17.50 mind you not £35) for the extra performance, I’m able to run it at 4K on a GTX1070 and I haven’t noticed any drops below 60 fps. There’s also some minor improvements to textures, lighting and effects.
Doing a 2-hand dex build. Up to the Gargoyles and died once so far (to the 3rd black knight).
One thing I wish they had changed was the way rolling once you’re locked-on is limited to 4 directions, unlike BB/DS3 where you can roll anywhere, plus fast climbing up/down ladders would have been nice.
26/05/2018 at 14:18 woodsey says:
I’ve finished playing God of War Not 4 on my trusty Zune and am contemplating whether or not to hoover up the leftovers.
26/05/2018 at 14:19 Zorgulon says:
Inspired by the new Steam event I intend to blow the dust and cobwebs off two unopened games in my library: Transistor and Tacoma.
26/05/2018 at 14:50 bacon seeker says:
Underrail and Doom. May also try Unforeseen Incidents after that nice review it got.