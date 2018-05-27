Overlordy: Turn 16

Combat Mission’s WEGO turn structure (Battles are delivered in sixty-second bursts with leisurely order sessions in between the intervention-free ‘action phases’) might have been designed with play-by-comment one-turn-per-day play sessions in mind, but that’s not why I rely on the series for these mob-handed martial marathons. I keep coming backing to CM, and the CMx1 titles in particular, because I don’t know of any other wargames that produce plausible WW2 drama so consistently and industriously.
(Overlordy is an open-to-all game of Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord in which German forces are orchestrated by commenters while British units are computer controlled. For a scenario outline and summaries of earlier turns, click here).
T+5 seconds. Guarding our right flank as ferociously as any fantasy firedrake guards its hoard, Gruber terrorises trespassers in West Wood with another gout of napalm.
T+6 seconds. Teichert’s FJ squad might be pinned and out-of-command but they’re sufficiently composed to deal with the Brits’ Universal Carrier.
A Panzerfaust 60 projectile, its sprung fins barely deployed, slams into the port side of the Allied war wagon as it passes the i23 junction.
T+7 seconds. Mein Gott. There’s an 18kg demolition bomb heading towards the two-storey house at d21!
T+9 seconds. Though the 290mm Petard Mortar round seems to take an age to arrive, most of the ordered-to-withdraw troops at d21 are still gathering equipment and firing at units in West Wood when munition meets masonry. Amazingly, five of the nine-man rifle squad survive an explosion audible in Ventnor.
T+12 seconds. The muzzle of the mill MG 42 suddenly pivots skywards. Meyer is done for.
T+13 seconds. And left-in-the-lurch Larcher’s days may be numbered too. Targeted by at least four Allied units, our ammo-short pioneer HQ is now down to two men.
T +14 seconds. Uh-oh. Here comes the Wasp.
T+22 seconds. Thanks to a Mills Bomb blast, Osf. Larcher is now the sole German presence in j21.
T+23 seconds. Their ears ringing and their faces white with dust, the AVRE victims attempt to withdraw.
T+24 seconds. Gruber’s Flammenwerfer 41 turns a21 into a raging inferno.
T+30 seconds. R.I.P. Larcher.
T+31 seconds. Manoeuvring Hetzer spots speeding Wasp, but the LoS line parts before a shot can be fired.
T+36 seconds. British rifle fire buttons our reversing TD.
T+45 seconds. There’s a fascinating multi-directional skirmish unfolding behind the hotel.
T+47 seconds. The advancing Wasp enters the sighting aperture of Sheaffer’s Panzerschreck…
T+52 seconds. …realises the peril it’s in and begins to reverse. Our Schreckist tweaks his trigger a split-second too late and the HEAT rocket ends up removing a chunk of ecclesiastical stonework rather than vanquishing the fire-spitter.
T+53 seconds. British infantry emerging from West Wood suppress and reduce our flamethrower team.
T+58 seconds. What’s left of Stein’s pioneer squad succumbs to a pair of Sten wielders who will, surely, be lucky to survive the next turn given the position they’re in.
T+60 seconds. The AVRE is on the move and seems to be heading for the green lane.
The battlefield at the start of Turn 17:
27/05/2018 at 09:13 Tim Stone says:
Turn 17 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 7 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Rifle platoon – 2 squads + HQ (d21, g21, + f21)
*Flamethrower team (b22, 1 man, ammo 1)
*Hetzer (f/g23, buttoned)
*Sniper (j27, ammo 2, hiding)
*Pak crew (f20, 3 men, pistols)
*Fallschirmjäger platoon – 3 squads, all out of command (j24, k22, q21)
*Panzerschreck team (n25, ammo 4)
27/05/2018 at 09:27 latedave says:
Hetzer to advance after the WASP, we re taking a lot of casualties now. F/G 22 should give plenty of LOS options. What’s the range of the piat team tho, I would imagine pretty short? Someone definitely called that Churchill correctly as being a major threat!
27/05/2018 at 10:34 klops says:
Effective firing range 115 yd (105 m)
Maximum firing range 350 yd (320 m)
27/05/2018 at 10:06 ItAintNecessarilySo says:
Pak Crew to run towards the building at f23. There they might at least provide a distraction to the advancing Tommies.
Brenner’s move might also provide some cover for this.
27/05/2018 at 09:34 fuggles says:
So… Is this going well?
27/05/2018 at 09:38 Tim Stone says:
AXIS
Morale 50%
Victory 61%
ALLIES
Morale ??
Victory 35%
27/05/2018 at 10:33 klops says:
AVRE did less damage than I feared. The building is still there. Another silver lining is that that monster takes forever to load. It could be that that was the last flying dustbin we saw during this match, depending how the game simulates the reloading.
27/05/2018 at 10:36 DoomyDoom says:
Well then *wakes up and grabs ‘worst case’ checklist*:
✔ Churchill fires between 5 and 10 seconds before infantry can run
✔ 3 forest squads pop out and suppress the flammenwerfer
✔ j21 makes the final stand
✔ Meyer does not survive even half a turn
✔ l25 squad still does not listen to orders
✖ Our defense isn’t crumbling
✔ Scheisse
——————————————
Other thoughts:
1) Apparently we had a Panzerfaust. Do any other FJ squads carry one?
2) Judging from top-down view, d21 is headed towards c23, not f23 as ordered. It also looks like an automatic (red) waypoint from the screenshot. Are they panicking, or is it red because it’s a “leftover” from last turn’s manual order? They didn’t get to go anywhere, and we did have a messy conversation thread, but the final order was f23, which I imagine is now even more relevant (c23 = death from 3 squads).
3) There seems to be a (20mm?) mortar squad in the forest (a20). Woohoo.
4) Wodtke should have LOS to WASP now.
5) I’m considering sneaking PSW crew towards the Mill. Maybe we can grab a VP if paras happily make it past and towards center.
27/05/2018 at 10:50 klops says:
-Would the flamethrower’s range be enough to set D21 in flames?
-Are the riflemen in D21 panicking or can you command them?