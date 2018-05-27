The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for hiking in the Lake District with people you haven’t seen for far too long. I won’t be reading anything about games, but you can, look:
Over at PC Gamer, I thought Steven Messner’s take on Green Man Gaming’s ‘Average Cost Per Hour’ metric was interesting – largely because it left me so conflicted. There’s one line in particular about how “it perpetuates the idea that games are products we consume, rather than experiences we have”, to which my gut reaction is ‘aren’t they both?’. I don’t think talking about cost per hour usually makes sense from a critics perspective, and agree that displaying the metric so prominently suggests an importance it doesn’t deserve. At the same time, I think I’d call the metric ‘problematic but helpful on a budget’, rather than useless.
As a measurement, Average Cost Per Hour is detrimental because it perpetuates the idea that games are products we consume, rather than experiences we have. It enforces the idea that a game’s value is derived from how many hours it lasts rather than how meaningful those hours are, and it invites us to unfairly compare games based on how cost effective they are. We’re already gaming in a world where concurrent user data is regularly misrepresented as the a true measurement of a game’s popularity. It’d suck to see this flawed stat adopted as an objective appraisal of quality in the same way.
Chris Thursten’s re-review of Dota 2 for PC Gamer does an astounding job of capturing the appeal of a game that’s absorbed over 3,000 hours of my life. I should probably mention that many of those hours were spent with Chris, “being the best helicopter or bear or fishmen” that we could be.
What does this mean for you as a prospective player? Principally, it means that this is a dizzyingly deep competitive team strategy game whose core design benefits from fifteen years of unbroken refinement. It was in this strategic sandbox that the basic assumptions of the MOBA were established: two teams, three lanes, five heroes per team, towers, creeps, jungles, bases, and Ancients. On paper, your job is to lay siege to the enemy base and blow up the enemy ancient. In practice, your job is to manipulate the strategic, economic and psychological tempo of the match, a challenge whose variables change every time you play.
For Eurogamer, Wesley Yin-Poole did a COLOSSAL interview with Mike Laidlaw, BioWare’s former creative director. It’s interesting to see Laidlaw’s blow-by-blow take on the history of Dragon Age, though my favourite part comes near the end.
“I’ve probably met over 100 people who’ve come up to me at PAX in particular and quietly taken me aside and said, ‘I need to tell you how much your game meant because my sibling committed suicide and it got me through that,’ ‘I had chemotherapy, I’d take my laptop in and I got out of it. It was the only thing that could pull me out of the fact that I was being injected with poison.’ ‘I felt like I could never talk about the fact I was attracted to other men until I played your games. They’ve celebrated those people. They were there for me and they made me feel like I was okay.’
“You watch that and you’re just like… people unload, in the best way possible, these stories. They wreck you, but it’s cathartic. You’re like, we did good. We did good, team!”
On Kotaku, I enjoyed Gita Jackson’s tale of how a moral quandary stumped her D&D group for two hours. I’ve already sent this link to my DM with the message ‘more moral dilemmas plz’.
At first, we were all pretty into this old lady’s argument. Her name was Gritha, and she said that nobles didn’t have the right to declare their ownership of land. Both in and out of character I think that all property is theft, so I was into that. It became clear that she wasn’t actually into liberating the keep for the proletariat, but more into the idea of taking the keep and then killing anyone who came by and also taking their shit. None of us liked that as much.
Also on Kotaku, former RPS good boy Nathan Grayson wrote about a dancing, talking banana that ultimately defeated some racist Twitch trolls. I’m tempted to leave that without context, but here you go: the banana was a robot programmed by Mike Nichols to speak aloud whatever people viewing its Twitch stream typed in. Some arseholes succeeded in making it repeat the n-word, and the best thing to come out of all of this is a powerful bit of chat filter code.
Nichols was not so naive as to put his banana on Twitch sans protection. There was a language filter in place, but the GGX gang figured out how to trick it. And while footage of the moment in question got deleted when Twitch banished the banana from the digital airwaves, Nichols had programmed it to log any text people tried to get it to say.
“It was kinda like when there’s a plane accident, and they recover the black box,” he said. “But this time, instead of the pilots saying ‘mayday’ as the plane crashed, they just kept repeating the n-word until the plane exploded.”
For New York Magazine, Brain Feldman wrote a neat ‘so how did that happen? piece on the Han Solo Jason Derulo parody in Kinect Star Wars. I dearly wish I could visit the alternate universe where the game was full of original songs performed in Huttese. Jokes aside though, I can’t argue with the reasoning below.
Ranked second in play count is “Empire Today,” which Afflack had actually expected to be the breakout hit. “They said, ‘You can have any of the effects you want, you can have laser sounds, anything from the library.’ Well, I said, ‘If I can have anything I want, can I have Darth Vader sing?’ And they said yes!”
“I had decided we should try and incorporate Darth Vader’s voice into ‘Y.M.C.A.,’” Harlin recalled. “It was going to be a song about the Empire, so why not include a hooky callback to it? If you have a chance to have Darth Vader sing ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ then why not?”’
Brian Ashcraft cheekily offloaded his journalistic duties for Kotaku onto his son, who he took with him around BitSummit. It’s an indie games event in Japan, and Ashcraft’s article is dotted with his kid’s notes on the games they played. It’s a lovely little insight into what kids find important about the games they play.
It’s fascinating to follow my son around the show. I feel like he’s looking at the games slightly differently than I would. He doesn’t care if the game has already been released or if it’s being debuted for the first time, as you end up doing when covering a show. He’s stopping at whatever catches his eye.
“This looks neat,” he says, stamping Shu on his notebook.
“Yeah, you’re an owl and you can fly around.”
There aren’t many sentences in Bennet Foddy’s look at Mirror Drop over on his blog, though that’s fine because I’m largely linking it so you can ogle the screenshots. The words that are there are pretty good too, mind.
In case it’s not clear by now, one of the things I most like about videogames is that they can have original ‘brainfeel’. Each of the levels in Mirror Drop starts with you feeling totally disoriented, then reconstructing an impossible geometry by floating around it and manipulating an object inside of it. Sometimes you find yourself in spaces where you can turn all the way around without turning 360°. Sometimes you find yourself in spaces that are inside of themselves. And your brain says: ‘alright’. That is a wonderful feeling.
Here’s a little more Foddy, this time talking about mobile games for Google. I’m told he expands on his ‘anti-philosophy’ approach to game making in this episode of Tone Control, which sounds interesting if heretical (I haven’t listened to it yet but I’m looking forward to).
Ashly Burch has a fun one of them Google vids too.
@Annemunition recorded some of the abuse she got from sexist imbeciles while playing Rainbow Six Siege. It’s uncomfortable viewing, but I think it’s important for men to see a taste of what multiplayer gaming is often like for women.
This baby brawling video makes me uncomfortable for different reasons.
EVE’s still EVE-ing.
This is another cracking mechanical tentacle monster.
I feel 120% more chipper after watching this.
I recommend this recommendation thread from Steve Gaynor.
Music this week is Country Joy by the Moulettes.
27/05/2018 at 11:09 Frosty Grin says:
I think the main problem with “Average Cost Per Hour” is that it implies that lower is better and hence the longer the game the better. It’s not always the case, even when the game doesn’t feel repetitive (and hence has good user reviews in addition to low ACPH). It’s especially true when you have a backlog. A 5-15 hour game is more likely to get in front of my line than a 30-45 hour game.
27/05/2018 at 11:54 Archonsod says:
It doesn’t really imply anything beyond ‘this is the price of the game divided by the amount of time purchasers played it on average’. Whether a higher or lower figure is more valuable is entirely up to the purchaser.
All GMG seem to have done is taken the average playtime from Steam (I don’t remember anyone complaining about Steam making those metrics available) and used it to divide the cost of the game, thereby deriving an average price per hour played. It’s kind of why I think Messner’s and similar arguments are somewhat silly – most of what they’re complaining about would be better applied to the ‘average time played’ metric to begin with; the fact GMG have taken the extra step of putting the price per hour derived from it doesn’t really change anything, beyond presumably the need to open calc for those who want a precise figure. Whether it’s a useful metric or not is somewhat moot given the value of a game to the player is entirely subjective to begin with; some people will care about the length of the game (long or short), those same people are likely to consider the amount of content a factor in how much they’re willing to pay for the game. There might even be people for whom this is the only metric they consider, thus living up to the hyperbole. It’s no more or less valid a method of valuing a game than any other.
27/05/2018 at 12:58 zabieru says:
It is a bit reductive, though. I mean, you don’t see this for books, do you? They just tell you the price and, y’know, how many pages. You can do the math, or you can include more subjective factors like “sure this is more expensive per page than Moby Dick but I think it’s gonna be a lot more fun to read on vacation.”
I do like the idea of including average hours played! I think that’s useful for someone to know! (Especially if you go a little deeper: I think the percentage of buyers who never play maybe says more about bundles or sales than the game itself… but the percentage of buyers who play between 1 and 120 minutes is very likely significant: that ought to give you something close to a bounce rate. Doesn’t mean it’s bad, just that you should look a little closer to see if it’s right for you.)
But put the “average hours played” up on its own. The price is right there anyway, I’m sure anyone who is primarily looking for hours per dollar can get their math on just fine.
If you want to pretend you’re providing some kind of useful metric, you need to (as the article points out) make sure that you’re comparing apples to apples. Multiplayer games are potentially going to have MUCH higher playtimes than singleplayer ones, as will games with timed idle features (like DA:I’s war table or MGSV’s similar feature).
Without some visibility/context there, it’s a bit like suggesting that a DVD boxed set with one good and six awful making-of shorts plus the soundtrack is four times as much value as the version that just has the movie. (Maybe more, if you play the soundtrack at parties or leave the movie playing while you’re at work to keep the dogs calm!)
27/05/2018 at 12:42 ThePuzzler says:
Low ‘cost per hour’ isn’t a reliable sign of good value. “This game costs £10 and guarantees hundreds of hours of boredom!”
But high ‘cost per hour’ is a fairly reliable sign of bad value. “This game cost £50 and I completed it in an hour and a half!” Unless the game was a transcendent experience, you were ripped off.
It can be a useful measure when someone is specifically complaining about a game being too short. “It was fun, but I paid £30 and it only lasted six hours!” That’s £5 per hour. Compared to going to the cinema, that’s not too bad.
27/05/2018 at 14:58 FhnuZoag says:
Can you actually think of a lot of games the £50 for one hour applies to?
Many of my favourite games are in the category of somewhat high costs per hour. For realistic games that people consider buying, I don’t think it’s useful.
27/05/2018 at 11:36 Abacus says:
link to bbc.co.uk
Worth a mention?
27/05/2018 at 11:44 heretic says:
Yeah :( was surprised to only hear about this through mainstream channels (though tbh I only read RPS for games these days – was probably covered by other outlets).
27/05/2018 at 11:57 Horg says:
F
It’s always sad for someone to go out that young but bloody hell he achieved a lot while he was with us.
27/05/2018 at 12:50 woodsey says:
I don’t really know the specifics of what made him controversial (beyond some kind of GG relation), but if it’s a point of contention among the RPS staff then it seems better to just leave it alone.
Especially now that Casey Hudson (of BioWare) has had to publicly rebuke a (former?) employee for making a complete tit of themselves on Twitter.
27/05/2018 at 14:40 poliovaccine says:
Ohhh wow, that’s a shame. Not a surprise, but still a shame. Hopefully, for him anyway, this constitutes a relief.
27/05/2018 at 11:39 Freud says:
I usually check link to howlongtobeat.com before starting a game just to get an idea of game length. It’s important to me, especially as I have completionist tendencies.
I don’t do it to get a bang-for-bucks idea but more to manage my expectations going in. If I know Deus Exp: Mankind Divided takes on average 30 hours, Brother on average take 3 hours and Xenoblade Chronicles take 120 hours I have some mental preparation for what game it is.
27/05/2018 at 11:59 Archonsod says:
The only issue with length to completion is it assumes you’re going to want to complete the game in the first place. Average playtime on the other hand can give you an indicator of quality – if a game claims 40 hours of content yet has an average playtime of 5 hours (or vice-versa) it suggest something ;)
27/05/2018 at 13:54 Sargonite says:
Average playtime on the other hand can give you an indicator of quality – if a game claims 40 hours of content yet has an average playtime of 5 hours (or vice-versa) it suggest something ;)
Your first statement is ridiculous, but you’re very close to understanding it given that your second statement makes way more sense.
What matters isn’t average playtime – it’s average playtime versus advertised playtime. If the average player is playing a game for half the time it’s intended to be played, that’s definitely a bad sign no matter how long the game is.
The naive insistence that raw playtime without context is somehow an indicator of quality is baffling.
27/05/2018 at 15:14 Baines says:
HowLongToBeat at least realized that a single completion time wasn’t particularly informative, and instead offers a list of different categories for each game. They have three categories for completion amount (main story, story plus extras, completionist) which are crossed with three categories for pace (leisure, rushed, median).
Mind, this requires active player submissions, which results in a drastically lower sample size than automated raw data collection systems provide.
27/05/2018 at 11:57 Kollega says:
Re: the Star Wars Kinect Dance Party Game Thing… I honestly feel like it’s somewhat appropriate in the context of what Star Wars is. Star Wars, for all the innovation that it brought to cinema and pop-culture when it first came out, is now an inextricable part of said pop-culture, and I’d also say cinema at large. Many, many people all around the world know what Star Wars is, and could probably name characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader (and certainly recognize Vader’s dialogue style). And with being part of the foundations for modern popular culture, comes being a source for memes and a punchline for jokes. As the article points out, there are (in)famous GIF animations and videos of dancing Stormtroopers, in spite of the fact that Stormtroopers were originally Vader’s scary doom soldiers – so why should literally all of licensed Star Wars works keep exactly to the original trilogy’s tone and themes? I think that a little fun is perfectly fine to have, as long as it comes with the self-aware disclaimer along the lines of “we are not being serious here, and neither should you”.
27/05/2018 at 12:35 Astaa says:
WoW, PC gamer went horrific. Some sort of pre-warning would be nice, the assault of adverts nearly bricked by phone. Where did it all go so badly wrong for them? I remember reading the magazine in my teens.
27/05/2018 at 12:53 Babymech says:
“Sorry racists, we’ve played for weeks now but I’m sorry, you are going to have go over and play in one of literally thousands of other streams for now.” – RACIST TROLLS ARE CLEARLY ULTIMATELY DEFEATED
27/05/2018 at 14:33 Beefenstein says:
Racist trolls were already defeated. This is because their actions have consequences which only demean themselves.
27/05/2018 at 13:33 Sunjammer says:
I like how I’m blocked from Steve Gaynor’s thread even though I’ve never said a word to him.
Twitter is interesting sometimes in how fiercely some of the thought bubbles protect themselves in really broad sweeping ways. I reckon I can probably trace this back, by “intellectual proximity”, to having “arguments” with Leigh Alexander way back (by which I mean “saying anything at all to her”) because ever since I’ve kept bumping into stuff like this.
It’s really unfortunate how so many joined Twitter, which is a discussion platform, without the intent to partake in discussions and even outrage at being engaged. Clearly I block obvious trolls myself left and right, but I always operate under the assumption that people are not generally actively stupid or heinous. So the idea of subscribing to a sort of curated block list of people ‘we’ disagree with is really worrisome to me, and in many ways has robbed me of a lot of people I considered myself an outspoken fan of. It’s just sad.
27/05/2018 at 14:35 Beefenstein says:
“So the idea of subscribing to a sort of curated block list of people ‘we’ disagree with is really worrisome to me…”
Yes, it is worrisome. It likely indicates that the signal-to-noise ratio is way off and people are having to take desperate measures to make the platform useful.
27/05/2018 at 15:10 DeepSleeper says:
It’s interesting that you think in terms of “it’s robbed me of”. It hasn’t robbed them of anything, and it’s their experience they’re curating. Why do you want access to him so badly you feel you’ve been robbed? What makes you feel you have a right to it?
27/05/2018 at 15:12 FhnuZoag says:
You don’t have to say dumb things to a person directly to be correctly pegged as an waste of space. I habitually block people in reply threads I find insulting and obnoxious. The fact that you chose to characterise people not liking you as ‘thought bubbles’ and ‘outrage at being engaged’ is the sort of self inflating nonsense that would have led me to click the little drop down arrow and choose block if I saw it.
That said I had Charlie Stross block me for making a dumb joke at him. Twitter is a platform designed to create conflict and friction. Accept the fact some people will never like you and sometimes that’s unfair.
27/05/2018 at 14:08 Halk says:
Speaking of game prices, last week I had to print a rollup poster for a game I’m working on, and I was a bit taken aback by the fact that it costs way more than what my game will cost. It’s kind of absurd that a rollup ad costs as much as 3 Hollow Knights, a game that took years of passion and hard work to create.
27/05/2018 at 14:15 Titler says:
Cost per hour? And what is missing from that? Sample size.
That matters, because a poor game with a tiny audience but a few absolute obsessives will push the ratio of time spent extremely high, which will also be completely inaccurate unless you also become such a hyper-fan yourself.
And that is before you get into the increasingly dirty tricks being used by both the audience and the industry itself. I’ve mentioned it often enough, but it’s really relevant here too; in my terrible experience with “Shroud of the Avatar”, a near closure game with pathetic concurrency numbers, you’ve got the obsessives who have personally invested 16,000+ hours in some cases. Average retention is off the charts, but actual player numbers are in the pits. But you’ve also got;
* Real Money Traders in game permanently, but not actually playing, pushing the hours up: Either sitting and waiting for trade offers (and spamming chat with adverts etc) on, or left online to deliberately keep concurrency up to make their business look more secure. In Shroud in particular there’s a feature used to show if a player is in their home, and accounts are being left parked to keep that active to try and draw trade in… in something like WoW, it won’t affect the average Hours to Cost too much. But with only a few hundred players total in Shroud, all that idling does.
* RMTs purchasing accounts as players quit the game, asset stripping them, and using them as safe “burner” accounts (Ones they don’t mind losing if need be) to either log in for daily rewards to sell, or as bots to farm upon, thus multiplying time listed in game but having only one active user. In Ultima Online once, I saw someone with 6 bots following one user in an automated conga-line… but those bots all count in any sort of playtime measurement.
* Using those burner accounts to either harass and stalk critics of the game, or metagame wider review scores in it’s favour. You need to have a “history” to convincingly do either, and that means a convincing “play time”.
If you also know the tiny Shroud community well, you can spot the false reviews by how they attempt to forge being a “real” person by linking themselves in to the exact same group of “friends” (because no one else is playing so they can’t be gained honestly). Then leave the character in Steam for a few hours to look like you’ve genuinely played, leave a fantastically glowing review listing all the things only a long term backer would know about… and then mysteriously, that account immediately stops playing after leaving the review! Shoves up the average played short term though, and makes it look like the game is more popular than it really is again…
Or in my experience of harassment (over a year and a half now), a long history of time in game makes it harder to prove it’s part of an organised attempt to gaslight you personally, whilst making threats against your family, because people are more likely to trust it, or just not want to risk banning a potential Whale backer.
* Both the industry itself and motivated players hide the actual costs, to make the value for money side of the equation look more favourable; in Shroud’s case, there’s a Purchase price, but they’ve hidden the game is actually a F2P Macrotransactions based game with a Premium currency. If ever you want property though, you’re going to need to spend the equivalent of $200 or so. That cost isn’t included in the calculations at GMG.
At one point during launch, they even briefly moved all the Add On Store in game, and openly stated it was because it was putting potential players off. You still had to pay the same money, only now you couldn’t know what unless you at the very least found the Sales NPC in game via the Trial account. And needless to say, RMT players aren’t likely to honestly fore-warn you either…
* Using Kickstarter, Begathons, SeedInvest, Cross-Promotions, Crypto-Currency, etc and calling it Crowd Sourcing to raise money, without listing it as “Cost” when you don’t want too: All done in Shroud, they’ve actually taken about $20m in funding that we know of, but any calculation of cost to hours played will only use the “Box” price, not how much you might have actually spent over the radically different ways they’ve raised the money.
I’ve gone on long enough, I think. The sad thing is, with everything becoming increasingly polarised thanks to the internet, we’ll see more and more of this across the entire industry in years to come. I suppose my experience with Kickstarter was a valuable lesson in the dark side of human nature. So in that sense, it was value for money. But I wouldn’t have chosen to spend it that way.
But who or what can you choose to trust these days?
27/05/2018 at 14:18 Smion says:
My favourite kind of genre is game-journalists being upset that people value other things in games than they themselves do. Wanting to know whether something you buy from your hard-earned money can keep you engaged for a given amount of time is crude capitalist rationalization that refuses to engage the artwork on its own terms but it’s super-important that we get thousands of articles complaining about how Dota matches need to be shorter now that every other journo is a dad.
27/05/2018 at 14:37 Beefenstein says:
“My favourite kind of genre is game-journalists being upset that people value other things in games than they themselves do. Wanting to know whether something you buy from your hard-earned money can keep you engaged…”
Your argument would make sense if cost divided by average play time was actually a measurement of your engagement. Do you measure a film’s worth by how long it is?
27/05/2018 at 14:53 Smion says:
The cinema I work at certainly does by charging more for movies above a certain length and the fact that boxsets for TV series generally cost more than a single movie does would imply something similar. I’m not saying that something ‘small’ can’t be as or even a lot more ‘worthy’ than a ‘bigger’ piece of entertainment but sometimes I also want to know I can spend a lot of time with something before having to adjust my caloric intake downwards so I can buy the next five-minutes long Twine game about horny robots being sad.
27/05/2018 at 15:23 FhnuZoag says:
Box sets cost more because of cost of media and the relative niche nature of the product. Cinema ticket pricing is about the offsetting having fewer showings in a single day.
27/05/2018 at 15:04 TillEulenspiegel says:
I can’t believe how many articles are like that. Your personal experiences can be interesting if they’re out of the ordinary, but how utterly boringly mundane.
Back when we had actual PC gaming magazines and the writers skewed older, I can’t remember anyone talking at length about their boring kids and how being a parent has changed their lives (wow, such novel insight about the human experience).
Anyway my biggest problem with this is that it’s not obvious how best to measure “average playtime”. If you look at Steam achievements for just about any game, you’ll see that maybe 80% of players make it past the first ten minutes. You’d really have to take the median instead of the mean.