Overlordy: Turn 17

Outnumbered and facing fearsome Allied siege engines like the Churchill AVRE and Wasp flamethrower, Caent’s dwindling band of German defenders is beginning to give ground. Or perhaps “relinquish ground” would be more accurate. The behaviour of our forces during the last couple of turns has been anything but acquiescent.
(Overlordy is an open-to-all game of Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord in which German forces are orchestrated by commenters while British units are computer controlled. For a scenario outline and summaries of earlier turns, click here).
As British infantry bundle through the backdoor of the maison at d21, German infantry – still reeling from the effects of an AVRE attack – flee through the front door.
The retreating rifle squad is one of three units heading towards f23 in the early stages of Turn 17. At T+20 seconds, caressing the sands near the western beach exit with its crisp cruciform shadow, the fleetest of this trio, an RAF Typhoon, commences a blink-and-you’d-miss-it South-North bomb run.
By the time the shout of “Jabo!” goes up, H.E. is already on its way down. The first bomb decimates the pretty clifftop bungalow at e13…
The second plunges towards our Hetzer and the bakery but overshoots, erasing the dwelling at f23 instead. Two of the AVRE-attack survivors, their luck reservoirs drained during the previous turn, are struck and killed by flying debris…
Gruber takes advantage of the pandemonium to begin his desperate attack on d21. Within seconds he’s receiving fire from multiple sources.
As he stumbles towards the scant cover of roadside trees at c22, bullets pluck at his smock and glance off his helmet and the deadly apparatus strapped to his sweat-drenched back. Common sense says he can’t succeed – not in the face of that horrendous grenade-laced lead storm – but in Caent there’s no such word as can’t.
The two-storey house with the gaping hole in its south facade is well ablaze by the time British bullets finally fell our fearless firestarter.
As predicted, Stein’s killers see little of Turn 17. Once Teichert’s FJ squad have neutralised the closest infantry threat, they turn on the remnants occupying Larcher’s cottage and deal with them with equal efficiency.
Aware, perhaps, that the Brits behind the hotel are struggling, the Wasp attempts to offer support. Sheaffer, our Panzerschreck pointer, is moving to cover when the Allied arsonist presents itself.
By the time he levels his length of Dunkelgelb-coloured stovepipe, the unnerved Wasp is rolling back the way it came. Has Sheaffer left it too late again?
It seems not.
When the turn ends the battlefield looks like this:
1) The bakery has been under two-inch mortar fire for the past ten seconds or so. The bombs have yet to cause any casualties.
2) & 3) The FJ squads behind the hotel are essentially intact and have ample supplies of ammo.
4) The paratroopers at q21 are ‘cautious’ and down to seven men but appear to be holding their own.
5) Possibly the platoon HQ that led the initial British assault (there’s no sign of it at m20)
6) The AVRE is out of LoS.
28/05/2018 at 09:08 Tim Stone says:
Turn 18 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 7 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Rifle platoon – 2 squads + HQ (e23(3 men), f20, + f21)
*Hetzer (f/g22, buttoned)
*Sniper (j27, ammo 2, hiding)
*Pak crew (f23, 3 men, pistols)
*PSW crew (s25, 1 man, pistol, low ammo, hiding)
*Fallschirmjäger platoon – 3 squads, all out of command (j24, k22, q21)
*Panzerschreck team (n26, ammo 3)
28/05/2018 at 09:43 latedave says:
Can we try and move the hetzer down to f/G 23 again in hunt mode or does buttoned just mean it won’t move now?
28/05/2018 at 11:40 DoomyDoom says:
Barring other orders to infantry, I’d rather not cluster our forces in lieu of bombing runs.
Buttoned means a much worse view of the surroundings, so basically bad reaction times. Not that Brenner is known for good reaction to begin with.
28/05/2018 at 11:58 Tim Stone says:
The Hetzer would execute that order without difficulty.
28/05/2018 at 13:28 Crimson_Pig says:
Wodtke (sniper) to move to the western corner of the farm if there is a LOS on the mortar there. Otherwise just come out of hiding and do what you see fit.
28/05/2018 at 11:36 DoomyDoom says:
First things first – my hat off to Gruber and a, sadly posthumous, promotion to Flammendrachenkommando.
Now onto my usual ramblings:
1) Can Wodtke finally see western mortar team? In fact, let’s just make it ‘who can Wodtke target’?
2) Is the visible contact at l/m 17/18 bocage the PIAT team? If yes, I unfortunately suspect the ‘last contact’ next ot it is the 1-man HQ.
3) Are my eyes deceiving me, or 1-man PSW crew > 14 paratroopers? Or is it a misleading product of no contact with paras? I’m still not sure how VP flags work.
4) I’ve read the manual about bombing/strafing runs, but I have no idea how high is the chance of a repeat run and whether bombing the same location is likely to be more accurate on repeat runs. Any insight? Also, is f23 building reduced to rubble or still a building for purposes of cover?
5) Approximately (or better yet, exactly) when did we lose LOS on AVRE? Looking back, I’m now confused as to why we had LOS at the end of previous turn to begin with, similar to paratrooper situation.
6) Do the bodies at c20 near rifle squad targeted by our bakers belong to western PIAT team? Can’t find them anywhere else.
7) Is l25 squad STILL not responding to orders? That’s taking a real long time to recover.
8) How long do you reckon it will take our rocketmen to get to a)n21 corner of the church and b)i25 corner of j24 house
28/05/2018 at 11:54 Tim Stone says:
1. Wodtke can see four Brit units, all rifle squads (2 SW, 1 S, 1 SE)
2. Crew
3. I’m confused by this too. Our PSW crewman does indeed seem to be trumping 10+ Screamin Eagles at present.
4. I can only offer a non-committal “It may return”, I’m afraid. Building at f23 is now rubble (some cover).
5. Very early in the turn.
6. They do.
7. They are routed and may not recover before the end of the battle.
8. a) Just over a turn, and b) just under a turn, at a guess.
28/05/2018 at 12:52 DoomyDoom says:
Any chance Wodtke can get LOS to mortar from west corner of the building he’s currently in (j/i 27, center horizontally)? Screenshot suggests so, but I don’t trust it because of scattered trees.
28/05/2018 at 11:58 JohnnyG says:
This playthrough has been one AI face palm after another lol…this game.
28/05/2018 at 12:15 klops says:
What a turn! Great stuff, great sfuff!
28/05/2018 at 12:29 Crimson_Pig says:
Does the target and hide order work like this: “Stay hidden until a really good shot is available (at any target, not just the one you selected, though preference is given to that one)”