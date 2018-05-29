Steam Charts: A New Hope Edition

Please sit down. Make sure you have a friend with you, or available on the telephone. Plunkbat isn’t at number one. Somehow, it’s something even more boring. But the rest of the charts are a splendid sight! No GTA, no CS:GO, no Witcher 3, no Skyrim!
This is still most annoying. So reliant am I that Plunkbat is going to be at number one every week that the template I cut and paste in each week to write this already has it in place. But for the second time this year, and the second time ever since I started writing this a year ago, it is not. I HAVE A SYSTEM!
10. Assassin’s Creed Oranges
A 40% discount over the weekend explains this minor reappearance for ancient Egypt. Now it’s back to its utterly outrageous £50. I lament this. I lament that the PC’s previous lock at £30-£40 for AAA games seems to have finally broken, with publishers matching the cost of console equivalents.
Console prices had always been historically higher because of the tithe they have to pay Microsoft/Sony/Sega/Nintendo for the pleasure of releasing a boxed copy on their system, whereas there was no one to be strong-armed by when releasing a boxed copy for the open environs of the PC. (Despite Microsoft’s repeated and hilariously inept attempts to do so.) Now, with the all-powerful Steam in complete control of the market, that wunderland has disappeared, with Steam’s 30% gouge of the proceeds likely leading to big publishers hiking their prices to recoup the perceived loss. Yay Steam!
9. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Here comes Siege to talk to you, and you know you shouldn’t feel bad about this, but you can’t help feeling the weight of wondering how you’re going to get through the lingering pauses for the next fifteen minutes.
8. The Forest
I went back to The Forest last week, as promised, and found it is still the same daft, superb, broken, and terrifying game it was in early access.
I’m extremely disappointed by how much it still feels like an early access game. So many messy systems, buggy interfaces, and glitchy issues. Yet it’s still a compelling experience, that manages to combine ludicrous survival crafting with some properly surprising elements of horror.
7. Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
Remember when we were all, “DLC IS THE DEATH OF PC GAMES!” and screaming about how devs were deliberately holding back part of a finished game to release it as DLC a month later? I mean, we were right to be doing that, because it was gross. But it’s still instructive to recall how the outrages of yesterday quickly become so forgotten.
This isn’t that sort of DLC at all, obviously. This is the sort we used to call an Expansion Pack, back in the Very Olden Days, which adds a whole new region to the game, and tweaks the bits that were already there. Adding in L-Gates and an L-Cluster has seen enough interest that just the DLC pack alone has sold enough to chart, which is quite the thing really.
6. Conan Exiles
The story of Conan is a lot like my childhood, in which I exclusively pushed a giant wheel around in circles until I was Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Arnie is 70 now. I find this a fact that just doesn’t fit into my understanding of the universe. Like comic book characters, Arnie shouldn’t age. He should always be in his early 40s, I think, somewhere between Predator and Terminator 2 age, and anything else is frankly unacceptable.
I imagine Conan Exiles is fine.
5. Wizard Of Legend
Well, congrats to Contingent99! A little pixel roguelite that has stuck to the middle of the charts two weeks running. That almost never happens. Dominic really likes the game, with some reservations, and I still wish I had infinity time so I could give this and every other game like it a play.
I call for a government-sanctioned obligatory week off, where everyone gets a chosen week to catch up on everything they wish they had time for, and no one else is allowed to tell them that they have to use that week to get the fence painted, or go on holiday, or whatever other ghastly obligations might hang over them. I DEMAND IT NOW.
4. House Flipper
Two weeks in the top of the charts. I officially do not understand human beings.
3. Raft
Humans, I forgive you. Raft is so splendid, and I’m delighted to see this Itch favourite doing so well in its first week in early access. I loved it back then, and I’m pleased to report I love it even more now.
Once this rubbish is finished I’m going straight back to my floating kingdom for as long as I can get away with playing it until bossman Graham notices.
2. Plunkbat
I hardly know how to cope when this happens. It’s supposed to be one of the universe’s constants. What if the speed of light just decides to change to 30mph? Anyway, we still need a song to cope withthis. And to make matters weirder, I’d already decided it was going to be this lullaby from CBeebies’ favourite, Boj.
The reason being, I am completely absorbed by the thought about what life-long obsessive fans of Jason Donovan – the sorts that were fans in their teens and creepily haven’t grown out of it – do with his now singing pre-school songs on a cartoon. Do they have posters of Boj’s dad on their walls, and go on pilgrimages to Giggly Park in West Midlands Safari Park? (A place perhaps best known for the telling off my son got after he decided to run away and hide in it when he was told it was time to go home.) I NEED ANSWERS! Or sleep. Precious sleep. Under the giggly moon.
1. Dark Souls: Remastered
You’d think a new game being at #1 would be exciting, and then it’s bloody Dark Souls returning to do it again. SNOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRREEEEEE.
29/05/2018 at 13:26 woodsey says:
“Now, with the all-powerful Steam in complete control of the market, that wunderland has disappeared, with Steam’s 30% gouge of the proceeds likely leading to big publishers hiking their prices to recoup the perceived loss. Yay Steam!”
By all accounts, Steam’s cut is exactly the same as any other brick and mortar or digital store. It’s gone up because publishers are money-grubbing shitheads, that’s it.
I suspect that the only reason it wasn’t this way all along is because you used to be able to see the prices right next to each other in a physical shop. And because whatever shadowy husk that pulls EA/Activision/Ubi’s strings still had a shred of dignity left. (Ha!)
29/05/2018 at 13:36 Mara says:
You’re not wrong, but as I understand it the cut Steam takes is quite a lot higher than GOG or Itch.
29/05/2018 at 13:45 woodsey says:
Fair enough if that’s true. I’d assume that has something to do with them almost exclusively selling old games and indie titles, respectively.
Still, from what I’ve heard, there is nothing outrageous about taking a 30% cut, at least insofar as the fact that it is historically normal.
29/05/2018 at 14:48 MondSemmel says:
Itch.io takes zero percent (more precisely, it’s similar to Humble Bundle’s “you choose how much we earn”, except the vendor chooses how much of their revenue to share with itch.io). There’s a great comparison of the big store fronts here by the dev of Defender’s Quest: link to fortressofdoors.com
29/05/2018 at 17:00 welverin says:
I think it’s far simpler and more reasonable than that, games have gotten ridiculously expensive to make, and continue to do so, and this is simple a way to help without leading to a full on revolt. I doubt $70/£60 games would go over well and might be the point where the increased profit per unit is off set by lost sales.
29/05/2018 at 13:41 Faldrath says:
What a coincidence, I just killed the Gaping Dragon yesterday. I hadn’t played DS1 in so long (and, in all honesty, I just completed it a couple of times and never came back) that I actually got lost in the Depths and it was quite thrilling, not knowing what was out there to get me. Spoiler alert: rats. And basilisks.
But, weirdly enough, basilisks are so feared I never forgot how to fight them. Rats, however, caught me offguard a couple of times.
Also, the RPS fandom is SCREAMING for a John Walker review of Dark Souls. Graham, make him do it!
29/05/2018 at 13:51 Qazinsky says:
Make it a diary and you got my vote.
29/05/2018 at 13:46 Big Dunc says:
I’m not saying that I want to pay more for games, but back when I started PC gaming in the early Nineties, it was quite common to spend £45 or more on a game. And that’s like at least £500 in today’s money, adjusted for inflation.
29/05/2018 at 14:33 Sin Vega says:
And that’s why we almost never bought games in the early 90s, and why the PC only came to its rightful place as the most succesful platform when those same games were released for sale at a sane price, and most other games started getting vastly cheaper too.
29/05/2018 at 14:36 jezcentral says:
Agreed. I paid £44.99 for Frontier: Elite 2 back in 1993. (Which today, disappointingly, is only £88.63, but I was a student, so that is the equivalent of a beeeeelion dollars).
29/05/2018 at 16:50 Artist says:
“in the early Nineties, it was quite common to spend £45 or more on a game. And that’s like at least £500 in today’s money, adjusted for inflation.”
With your amazing knowledge about math and economics you should get the nobel prize for economics, or something.
/irony off
29/05/2018 at 14:14 Beefenstein says:
The success of House Flipper means about three years of boring ‘job simulator’ games. Thank you, Steam audience.
29/05/2018 at 14:35 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Can you blame them for wanting to live the fantasy of potentially owning and renovating houses they might own one day? They never will, but for $20 they can pretend that home ownership is attainable.
29/05/2018 at 15:07 lglethal says:
As someone trying to get on the property ladder at the moment, you are absolutely correct in your summation of the situation. Stupid bloody baby boomers and there hold on the property market.
I wanted to make a joke here, but it just makes me sad. :(
29/05/2018 at 16:00 TechnicalBen says:
That’s ok. Once you’re on the property ladder, it could take just one natural disaster/job loss and you we’re right back to dreaming again.
Don’t forget, those dreams are always rose tinted. ;)
29/05/2018 at 16:02 MrEvilGuy says:
I tried playing this game but stopped when I realized my own house was messier than the ones in game.
29/05/2018 at 15:03 R. Totale says:
It’s nice to see something different in the charts, but “Wizard of Legend” might be the worst name for anything ever.
29/05/2018 at 15:13 cpt_freakout says:
The sequel needs to be called Warriors of Renown
29/05/2018 at 15:22 Ghostwise says:
Episode 3 will be Rogues of Fame.
29/05/2018 at 15:25 subdog says:
Playerunknown’s Wizard of Legend
29/05/2018 at 15:53 Bullfrog says:
See all your favourite heroes come together in: Adventurers of Note
29/05/2018 at 15:54 DeadCanDance says:
I’m with you on that week off, John!