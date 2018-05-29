Bethesda teasing Fallout announcement as E3 nears

“War,” Ron Perlman will almost certainly growl during Bethesda’s E3 press conference. “War never changes,” he’ll likely continue. Then he’ll go on about some past wars, which were bad, and tell us about fictional future wars which are also bad. Bethesda are teasing some sort of Fallout announcement, see. New or old, original or remaster… we don’t know. But at some point soon we’ll get to see some marketing for a new Fallout thing. E3, E3 never changes.

All this comes from Bethesda Game Studios simply tweeting this today:

Which is obviously ye olde ‘Indian-head test pattern’ as soon on the loading screen in past Fallouts. Hit Bethesda’s Twitch channel and you can see the same loop on a screen behind a Vault Boy toy. It’s Fallout, yeah?

What exactly are they hinting at? Fallout 5? Some sort of 4lout: New Vegas side-game? A new expansion for Fallout 4? Fallout 3 VR? Fallout 4 Switch? Fallout 3 Remastered? A recent rumour said that word of a Fallout 3 announcement had leaked out, but pre-E3 rumours are a dime a dozen and mostly lousy. In short, Fallout, but no idea beyond that.

Capital Wasteland, a mod remaking Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4, recently shut down due to legal troubles over wanting to import Fallout 3’s voicework. Don’t take that to mean Bethesda were clearing a path for their own remake, mind – it was a real legal concern.

Bethesda’s E3 press conference is due to start at 6:30pm Pacific on Sunday, June 10th (which is 2:30am on the Monday for us here in the UK) and will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and so on. As well as whatever this is (assuming Bethesda don’t announce it beforehand), it’ll likely include more on the recently-announced Rage 2 and that Prey Moon expansion-seeming thing they’ve been blurbling about and hinting at for months. And other stuff.