Bethesda teasing Fallout announcement as E3 nears

“War,” Ron Perlman will almost certainly growl during Bethesda’s E3 press conference. “War never changes,” he’ll likely continue. Then he’ll go on about some past wars, which were bad, and tell us about fictional future wars which are also bad. Bethesda are teasing some sort of Fallout announcement, see. New or old, original or remaster… we don’t know. But at some point soon we’ll get to see some marketing for a new Fallout thing. E3, E3 never changes.
All this comes from Bethesda Game Studios simply tweeting this today:
Which is obviously ye olde ‘Indian-head test pattern’ as soon on the loading screen in past Fallouts. Hit Bethesda’s Twitch channel and you can see the same loop on a screen behind a Vault Boy toy. It’s Fallout, yeah?
What exactly are they hinting at? Fallout 5? Some sort of 4lout: New Vegas side-game? A new expansion for Fallout 4? Fallout 3 VR? Fallout 4 Switch? Fallout 3 Remastered? A recent rumour said that word of a Fallout 3 announcement had leaked out, but pre-E3 rumours are a dime a dozen and mostly lousy. In short, Fallout, but no idea beyond that.
Capital Wasteland, a mod remaking Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4, recently shut down due to legal troubles over wanting to import Fallout 3’s voicework. Don’t take that to mean Bethesda were clearing a path for their own remake, mind – it was a real legal concern.
Bethesda’s E3 press conference is due to start at 6:30pm Pacific on Sunday, June 10th (which is 2:30am on the Monday for us here in the UK) and will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and so on. As well as whatever this is (assuming Bethesda don’t announce it beforehand), it’ll likely include more on the recently-announced Rage 2 and that Prey Moon expansion-seeming thing they’ve been blurbling about and hinting at for months. And other stuff.
29/05/2018 at 16:52 Beefenstein says:
Fallout 4: Skyrim edition, with the gameplay and characters of Skyrim in a post-apocalyptic Skyrim world. This is because Bethesda have a bet with God that they can sell endless copies of Skyrim for the rest of time.
29/05/2018 at 16:55 DoomBroom says:
A game made for VR from the ground up rather than a port would be nice.
29/05/2018 at 17:05 milligna says:
Whatever Avellone was tweeting about recently in VR please. The recent update to Fallout 4 VR really improved it for me and I’m having a lot of fun with mods and combat tweaks. More of that would be super appreciated.
29/05/2018 at 19:44 Vandelay says:
Hopefully they will be announcing all the expansions being included in Fallout 4 VR, as with Skyrim VR. I don’t think that is what is being hinted at here (it will surely be a bigger announcement then that, such as a new New Vegas style release), but it is what I’m holding out on. I’m not spending double the amount than the complete flat screen version just for the base game in VR.
29/05/2018 at 16:56 Palindrome says:
The first good Fallout game since 1998?
I fully expect to be disappointed though.
29/05/2018 at 17:02 mitrovarr says:
I can see a hardcore FO1/2 fan not liking 3 or 4, but wouldn’t you have liked NV then?
29/05/2018 at 17:24 Addie says:
Speaking as a hardcore 1 & 2 fan: yes, 3 was fine and New Vegas was great, but then 4 was so dull, dreary and not-an-rpg that I don’t have enough anticipation for a new Fallout game that I could be disappointed by it. Or any other Bethesda game, if that’s the direction they’re taking. Especially if, as conjectured by others, that it’s a chance to experience the repetitive gameplay, illogical plot and amateurish writing of 4 with both eyes at once. That is not what needs fixing with the game.
Still, if the announcement is a new game developed by not-Bethesda, then I might be interested again, but I’ll certainly be waiting for the reviews to come in and the dust to settle before considering it.
29/05/2018 at 17:35 Palindrome says:
I don’t like the base game mechanics which meant that NV wasn’t the game that I would have preferred.
29/05/2018 at 17:52 mitrovarr says:
Did you like Wasteland 2?
29/05/2018 at 18:37 Palindrome says:
It was reasonably enjoyable but I didn’t like it enough to finish it; 50 hours according to Steam so I probably wasn’t all that far off in fairness. I am currently replaying FO2 again (again…) and the combat mechanics in it are still very good although much of the rest of the game hasn’t aged all that well. I would love to see a real FO3 but at this stage we seem to be stuck with a brown version of Oblivion/Skyrim.
29/05/2018 at 17:29 Evan_ says:
Have you tried Fallout Online? It’s like EvE, with F1-2 engine. Painful as life on the wasteland should be. :]
29/05/2018 at 18:37 Palindrome says:
Never heard of it but I am downloading the client now :)
29/05/2018 at 16:58 Catweasel says:
I hope whatever it is Bethesda isn’t the one making it.
29/05/2018 at 18:30 ZippyLemon says:
Yeah BGS are supposedly at work on three projects: two new IPs plus pre-production on TES 6. If they’ve been spending time and resources on Fallout 4 content as well then god damn Imma resign myself to purchasing TES 6 for my grandchildren.
And I don’t even have children.
29/05/2018 at 17:12 Plok says:
What I’m hoping for: Another Fallout: NV spin-off and Obsidian have been wonderfully good at misdirecting us over this.
What it probably is: FO4 Switch port with Vault-tec bobblehead amiibo (that we can see on the Twitch stream).
29/05/2018 at 17:16 Blackcompany says:
My first thought, too, was “which console are they porting FO4 to?”
On the other hand, CAN it be a new game? If so…it would surely have to have a new engine, wouldnt it? I mean, they cannot possibly launch another game on Gamebryo 1.5…or Hero, in the case of an MMO…can they?
29/05/2018 at 17:28 DawnSword says:
well its probably not a new engine but alot of Fallout 4’s problems werent really coding or engine related, if in good hands they can definitely make a great FO game like NV even tho it would still probably be kinda buggy
overall I wouldnt hold my breath for a new engine but personally I think this is a new spinoff
29/05/2018 at 17:32 Plok says:
You’d hope that they would have used the last 2-3 years since the release of Fallout 4 to at least refine Gamebryo further. But they have been spending time re-re-releasing Skyrim and then the VR release for that and for Fallout 4. Plus they were doing the expansion content for Fallout 4 too plus Creation kit support and that Creation Club thing. But Bethesda are enormous so hopefully there was at least one lovely human in a side-room tearing Gamebyro to pieces.
29/05/2018 at 23:00 onodera says:
Obsidian have tweeted out #ItsNotUs already.
29/05/2018 at 17:13 alsoran says:
No pre-order this time for me, I hated the building communities bit, the interface was rubbish, you can put to much into a game you know.
I guess it’ll be payed mods, VR or my favourite 50 pence bet, an online thingy like elder scrolls. Deep joy, hope I’m wrong on all counts.
29/05/2018 at 17:31 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Honestly, I’d be happy to see Fallout die. The first two games were excellent, Tactics was kinda okay in an experimental sense, BoS was hilariously shit, 3 was kinda bleh, New Vegas was a direct improvement on 3, and 4 was a piss-poor mashup of Minecraft and Borderlands with a Fallout 3 skin. We’ve reached the tipping point where there are more bad games (depending on your opinion of 3, which as I understand is polarizing) than good ones.
29/05/2018 at 19:57 Crafter says:
At this point, I have the same opinion.
I have not tried FO4 (it just seems dreadful) so feel free to correct me but from what I have seen, it follows the same formula of FO3 of putting all the staples of the first 2 games in a tone deaf manner.
Worse than failing to make the world evolve, it self parodizes elements of the previous games.
Even though the Obsidian people could make another gem out of Bethesda’s excrements, at this point I am just willing to forget about fallout.
29/05/2018 at 17:31 Drib says:
Fallout: Tamriel
29/05/2018 at 17:40 DatonKallandor says:
Fallout: Royale.
29/05/2018 at 19:04 clockworkrat says:
You bastard.
29/05/2018 at 17:47 Amstrad says:
Fallout 4 for the Switch. It pains me, but I can’t see it being anything but this.
29/05/2018 at 17:58 mitrovarr says:
A Fallout 3 remaster seems most likely to me.
29/05/2018 at 17:57 Zenicetus says:
I’m ready for a new Fallout, warts and all. And it will have warts, I’m sure. That “1950’s future that never happened” vibe just never gets old for me. NV was the better game, but I managed to finish Fallout 4 and the DLC campaigns mainly on the strength of the environment design. It helps mask all the inevitable rough edges.
I’d even take another game with the same engine, although that would bring an avalanche of complaints, I’m sure.
29/05/2018 at 21:12 Blackcompany says:
Agreed. The campy 1950s thing has GOT to go. Its completely at odds with the post apoc atmosphere. And its stupid to boot. There is no one alive and playing video games who can really relate to that era any longer…or precious few, at best. To me, its just hokey and stupid.
29/05/2018 at 22:09 Kaeoschassis says:
Either you misread that person’s comment or I misread yours.
29/05/2018 at 22:44 Zenicetus says:
I think you misread my comment. And I bet I’m also a lot older than you, so I can relate better to the sense of goofy optimism in sci-fi of that era.
29/05/2018 at 17:58 Sin Vega says:
Fallout Online.
Or! Perhaps they’ve hired a writer.
29/05/2018 at 18:26 ZippyLemon says:
This is the most ridiculous fan speculation I have ever seen on the internet.
29/05/2018 at 18:03 Werthead says:
Order of possibilities:
Fallout 3 Remaster
This makes the most sense. October 2018 marks the tenth anniversary of Fallout 3’s release and the game has not aged as well as might be desired. A fresh spruce of paint to get the game looking good for modern systems and the integration of the five (mostly) excellent expansions into the core game would be good moves.
Fallout: New Vegas Remaster
I mark this as a bit less likely. Although it was a great game, New Vegas suffered from bugs on release and a few remain in the game to this day. A modern remake which revamps the graphics and eliminates those issues would be good. However, Obsidian have confirmed they are not involved and are unaware of the project, which suggests it isn’t them. In addition, remastering New Vegas makes more sense if they’ve already remastered Fallout 3, which is in more urgent need of it.
Fallout: The TV Series or Movie
We know Bethesda has flirted with TV and movie interest in their works, but they’ve always been wary of the idea, despite it being better-suited to their games than a lot of others (since an Elder Scrolls or Fallout video game would likely be a whole new story in one of the established settings). Given the amount of talent out there who’d jump at a Fallout show and the number of outlets that would be interested, this is more likely than it may first appear.
Fallout 4 on a new platform
This is possible, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see Bethesda start milking Fallout 4 remakes and remasters for the next ten years as they have with Skyrim, but it seems unlikely they’d make this amount of fuss about it. If they spent two weeks working people up for the announcement and it’s Fallout 4 Switch Edition, fans would get very annoyed. Also, apart from the Switch there isn’t actually many places it could be ported to.
Fallout Online
There have been several previous attempts to make a Fallout MMORPG and Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, seem to be happy with the success of The Elder Scrolls Online, so Fallout Online is a distinct possibility.
Fallout 5/Brand new Fallout game
This seems rather unlikely for multiple reasons. For starters, Bethesda like to alternate game series and, given it’s been seven years since the last Elder Scrolls main game and only two-and-a-half since the last Fallout game, I’d imagine we’d see Elder Scrolls VI long before Fallout 5 (and both only after the alleged new IP). The only exception to this may be if they outsource the game development as they did with New Vegas. Obsidian are not involved if so, but there’s some ex-Fallout talent at both inXile and Larian Games. They could also simply bring in a second inhouse team, or one of their fellow Zenimax companies like Arkane. Another possibility is a spin-off game in a different genre in the same universe, like more of a straight FPS game (although given id’s recent announcement of Rage 2 that seems unlikely, as they’d be very similar) or maybe some kind of strategy game.
29/05/2018 at 18:51 Zenicetus says:
I would buy a Fallout 3 remaster. And yeah, it should be a full GOTY edition with the DLC’s, especially “Broken Steel” that cleaned up the disappointing ending of FO3.
29/05/2018 at 19:25 sosolidshoe says:
I’d also buy a Fallout 3 remaster.
Two years after release, once the mod community has had a chance to restore all the complexity Bethesda will inevitably have cut out, fix most of the bugs, and implement a functional PC UI.
Assuming it’s not just a thrown-together excuse to try a variation on paid mods again of course.
29/05/2018 at 19:16 MattM says:
Bethesda doesn’t fix old bugs. There have been fan patches addressing known bugs with simple fixes that have been ignored for years by Bethesda. If they release a new version of an old game, I’d expect improved textures and old bugs to be re-introduced.
29/05/2018 at 20:39 cjone2 says:
:(
29/05/2018 at 18:07 geldonyetich says:
Meanwhile, somewhere in Bethesda HQ:
“Wait, there are how many people watching the Twitch channel teaser?”
“About 88,000. It’s still going up. At this rate it’s set to be the single most watched channel on Twitch.”
“Son of a-! We were just going to let that stream run into E3 as a promo! We don’t actually have anything to show on it! It was supposed to be for a crappy Fallout Shelter port to the Switch!”
“Can we pull the plug?”
“It’s too late for that now. Our only choice is to cryogenically freeze ourselves for 1,000 years.”
“Agreed.”
29/05/2018 at 18:16 N'Al says:
My money’s on a Gridiron remake.
29/05/2018 at 18:22 Chaoslord AJ says:
Oh great, another Fallout game. Don’t get me wrong F4 was ok but problems were obvious.
Will they just drop another game on the pile, cringy story, unfixed bugs and awful facial motions included?
I’d rather have another Elder Scrolls now and unless they don’t change the Fallout-scenario drastically and just rehash the same game over and over this goes to the “wait for goty on sale” -pile.
29/05/2018 at 22:01 mitrovarr says:
I didn’t think the story to FO4 was that bad. Better than FO3, certainly.
FO:NV is of course on a different level, but most companies is don’t have that kind of writing talent.
29/05/2018 at 18:23 ZippyLemon says:
I don’t give a flying fuck about Fallout 4 ports or remasters or DLC. Really hope BGS finally talk about something new this year. Starfield or a different new IP, I don’t care, just give us a peak already.
My body needs to know progress is being made towards TES 6.
29/05/2018 at 19:41 Neurotic says:
In the words of the immortal Elaine Benes, “GET OUTTA HERE!”
29/05/2018 at 20:52 Mark_S says:
Eh, I bounced so hard out of F4 some ways into the main plot. Massive dissapointment. Tried it with several of the big gameplay mods, but nothing that hit that sweet spot of F3+FWE that I managed to sink 100’s of hours into. The whole settlement building mechanic seemed to me like a huge distraction in terms of time as well as totally undermining the wasteland scavenger experience I was looking for. If anyone can recommend some decent mods, I might be willing to give it another go. I don’t hold out too much hope for F5 – if that’s what this is.
29/05/2018 at 22:49 Zenicetus says:
If it’s any help, the settlement building mechanic can be mostly ignored. I didn’t care for it either. Just built a few to insure a steady enough supply of the essential crafting materials like adhesive, and ignored the rest.
Somewhere there is a mod that stops Preston from constantly annoying you about settlements that need saving, but I can’t remember the name.
29/05/2018 at 21:17 Werthead says:
According to Jason Schreirer at Kotaku, who usually has good intel:
“Some fans have also theorized that this might be some sort of remaster of either Fallout 4 or Fallout 3, but from what we’ve heard, this is a new game, one that takes the series in a brand new direction. We’re expecting to see more tomorrow.”
Hmm. Telltale Fallout?
29/05/2018 at 22:01 kud13 says:
a Wolvenstein/Fallout crossover
29/05/2018 at 22:36 Chaoslord AJ says:
Maybe a Scifi-RPG? EA’s Mass Effect is out of the picture…
29/05/2018 at 23:50 bacon seeker says:
Is it too cynical of me to suspect the “brand new direction” is multiplayer with some kind of loot box/persistent revenue scheme?
29/05/2018 at 22:12 Kaeoschassis says:
If Obsidian aren’t involved my excitement for it is honestly not that high, but I like to remain optimistic anyway. Who knows what we might get.
29/05/2018 at 22:22 omega13 says:
I don’t understand the hate people have for fallout 4, I found it fun. I enjoyed F3, I enjoyed New Vegas, and for F4 I have 351 hours in and still enjoy it with mods. I would like to see a Fallout 5 that finally includes a coop mode to play with a friend. You meet plenty of a.i in the damn games why not allow us to bring 1 friend to play too.
29/05/2018 at 23:18 caff says:
I’d rather see a new Elder Scrolls game. I’d actually leak multiple fluids into my pants for that.
I wonder if this will be a big FO4 expansion. I must admit I haven’t played any of the existing DLCs out there, as they didn’t sound very revolutionary.
29/05/2018 at 23:48 bacon seeker says:
Playing Underrail again made me realize how much I would love another old-school Fallout game. Doubt that’s in the cards though, and I haven’t really loved any Bethesda RPGs since Morrowind.