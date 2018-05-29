Overlordy: Turn 18

During yesterday’s minute of mayhem the unsporting Brits sprung an aerial surprise on the Comment Commanders. A Hawker hoodlum rustled treetops with its slipstream and slew Soldaten with its bomb load. As the Tiffy was probably after our precious Hetzer tank destroyer, there’s a chance it will return for a second attempt before Overlordy is over.
Turn 18 begins relatively quietly. Apart from the regular coughs of an infantry mortar and the irregular barks of various rifles, SMGs, and pistols, Caent is positively sleepy until Brenner begins his reversing manoeuvre circa T+10 seconds.
At approximately T+30 the Hetzer’s burbling Praga 6 petrol engine finds itself duetting with a throatier power plant – a Napier Sabre in full spate.
The Typhoon is back.
Streaking in from the SE, the RAF raider dispenses cannon shells rather than bombs during this pass. The refugees from d21 huddle in terror as, all around them, 20mm Hispano rounds powder bricks, splinter wood and spark steel. Either too slow to button or too bloody-minded, Brenner endures the attack with his head above the cupola.
Once again mediocre marksmanship and bad/good luck mean the Tiffy departs disappointed. Apart from some superficial damage to its tracks and road wheels, our Hetzer is unharmed.
The second half of the turn goes well for the bakery defenders, not so well for the Fallschirmjäger squad occupying the ‘light building’ next to the KOed Stuart.
Nerbul’s lads ravage a squad of Tommy riflemen who choose to bee-line for the bakery from west wood…
Schulmeister loses two paratroopers in as many seconds to enemies firing from k19 and q18…
The battlefield looks like this when the clock stops:
1. Having shifted position slightly, Wodtke is about to fire on one of the West Wood inf squads (He can’t see the mortar).
2. British infantry squad (4 men).
3. British infantry squad? (Unknown size).
4. British mortar.
5. British infantry squad (4 men).
6. British infantry squad (6 men).
7. British infantry squad (Unknown size).
8. British infantry squad (Unknown size).
9. The AVRE was last seen here.
29/05/2018 at 09:01 Tim Stone says:
Turn 19 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves for the following 7 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Rifle platoon – 2 squads + HQ (e23=3, f20=7, + f21=4)
*Hetzer (f/g23, unbuttoned)
*Sniper (j27, ammo 2, enaging)
*Pak crew (d21, 3 men, pistols, hiding)
*PSW crew (s25, 1 man, pistol, low ammo, hiding)
*Fallschirmjäger platoon – 3 squads, all out of command (j24=10, k22=9, q21=5)
*Panzerschreck team (n26, ammo 3)
29/05/2018 at 09:21 latedave says:
Hetzer to move to the crossroads and angle towards the attacking Brits. Does it still have HE rounds left Tim?
Only two rounds left to go FP commentators!
29/05/2018 at 09:25 Tim Stone says:
16 HE
16 AP
2 smoke
29/05/2018 at 10:37 DoomyDoom says:
latedave, could I please request to add a “fire smoke at f20 in front of bocage” to the order. Sin Vega has brought up a good possibility of AVRE crossing bocage. Getting our bakery leveled at point blank would be a disaster.
29/05/2018 at 13:12 Crimson_Pig says:
Which crossroad do you mean? The one at G22 or at i22?
29/05/2018 at 13:29 Tim Stone says:
I was assuming i22. Correct, latedave?
29/05/2018 at 13:53 DoomyDoom says:
Order for Panzershreck team:
Run to the corner of the house at l24, then behind 3 houses to the corner at i/j24, peek and turn in a way that allows targeting both g20 bocage and i/j20 road.
If either direction clashes with Brenner’s position, prioritize the other one.
Movement speed-wise, definitely run across open space, maybe allow them to walk behind houses if it’s likely they aren’t well-rested and it would severely impact their aim (given their LOS and time to get in position, I don’t count on having 2 chances vs AVRE).
29/05/2018 at 15:51 g948ng says:
Orders for the Fallschirmjagers:
J24 Squad runs to the buildingL24 where it resumes firing on the M20 position. If you think they can take the route north of the huts and still arrive in one turn, please let themtake that way. If not, then south. I am counting on the enemy to be distracted.
K22 Squad continues firing on M20 enemies.
Q21 Squad shifts to the northern corner of their building.
29/05/2018 at 09:43 Tarfman says:
Shades of “Where Eagles Dare”.
29/05/2018 at 10:00 Sin Vega says:
Can the… hang on… AVRE thing get over those hedges? If not am I being dense in assuming its most likely course is peeling round to the left to support those infantry and fire at our building over the fence? Or can it just blindly lob a shell over the hedge?
I love how Brenner has just decided he’s not going to die today. Medals and psychiatric evaluation for everyone!
29/05/2018 at 10:34 DoomyDoom says:
Yes, it should be able to cross bocage. The fact that it hasn’t shown itself circa i/j 19 for 2 full turns suggest 2 possibilities:
1) AVRE is being indecisive and just hanging around g17
2) AVRE is, indeed crossing bocage and is about to pop out around f20 (worst case)
I’d be more alarmed about option 2 if we were against human players, but with AI I’m honestly leaning towards option 1.
29/05/2018 at 11:22 Cederic says:
He’s drunk. Stinking gloriously drunk. Must be.
29/05/2018 at 12:18 unacom says:
Or just past caring.
29/05/2018 at 14:34 klops says:
The soldiers can also hear, so if AVRE was just behind the hedgerow, most likely there would be a notification. Just like the first time when AVRE arrived to the playfield.
I suppose that AI is too dumb to shoot the houses behind the hedgerow without actual LOS to its targets.
29/05/2018 at 11:01 DoomyDoom says:
It’s that time again:
1) Rocketmen are still at n26. I believe they have been actually ordered to l24 (not in the top comment thread though). Oh well.
2) Hetzer hasn’t fired a round since turn 11 by my account. I feel like we’ve been seriously overprotective for the last few turns.
3) I’m on board with Wodtke shooting at anything. Waiting for priority targets to show up is running a risk of doing nothing at all, like with Hetzer.
4) I really want to know where paras went. Should we never catch a glimpse of them again, will fog of war be revealed at the end of scenario? Or is it going to be a “never to be seen again” mystery?
Other than that, unless mortar, AVRE or a 3rd RAF intervention get one of our core defense squads, I’d say we’re looking pretty stable.
29/05/2018 at 11:27 Cederic says:
re: 1, yes, they should have moved. Maybe they were scared of the aircraft.
I’m going to skip orders this turn because apart from them and the hetzer I think everybody’s better off not shifting.
29/05/2018 at 13:24 Tim Stone says:
1) Sorry, this order was overlooked. Clausewitzian friction.
4) When putting together the scenaro I tweaked their stats to simulate weariness and disorientation. It’s possible I overdid things.
29/05/2018 at 17:01 Cederic says:
It wouldn’t be a proper battle without the occasional order getting misheard or just plain missed.
The game models it via Brenner but that doesn’t stop us having our own confusion.
29/05/2018 at 14:42 klops says:
That light mortar is actually quite harmless in the game. It’s a light support unit. A rifle squad or an MG would be a much bigger threat. If I had one, I’d use it to lob smoke or pin a support unit down in the open. The soldiers it can target are inside a building, so the damage is minimal. I also don’t expect the building to collapse any time soon from a pesky mortar fire. I’d say that’s the smallest threat we have.
Completely different situation with spotter mortar/arty, though.
29/05/2018 at 15:30 DoomyDoom says:
I’ve played a couple scenarios with light mortars and found them to be just fine at their job – helping other infantry suppress forces in decent cover (I remember tall pines listed as ‘22% exposure’ when you target something in them, which I’d consider decent).
29/05/2018 at 16:04 klops says:
Just fine, sure. But not a big threat.
29/05/2018 at 16:03 g948ng says:
2) Considering that besides the Hetzer we have few anti-tank weapons left and none with range, I am completely ok with Brenner waiting for his chance to strike.
29/05/2018 at 12:29 unacom says:
Do I misunderstand the situation? Are the paras taking a nap around the undefended victory point at u24? -Good for us, I guess. Can we spare a token handful of landsers to defend the thing?
29/05/2018 at 12:44 DoomyDoom says:
Oh they’re not taking a nap. The mill was in their hands at the end of the turn when they dropped LMG, but now a single PSW crewman has been holding the point by proximity from s25 for 2 turns. I can only conclude that they’ve actually left the radius (2-ish squares?). w26 and x25 is my best guess.
Wait, I guess that WOULD consitute taking a nap. Unless they’re walking, like, north.
29/05/2018 at 14:37 klops says:
Could it also be that since we don’t know who is in the victory location, the game doesn’t spoil it. So the German controlled VP is just from our perspective, not actually the official truth until we see the enemy occupying it?
I don’t know, but this just feels wrong and weird.
29/05/2018 at 14:51 klops says:
If Q21 FSJ moved to the north corner of the building, they wouldn’t be under fire from south and still had a LOS to west. But would that be a good thing? Now they are tying the enemy down even though with surprisingly heavy losses.
I wonder if the infantry squad souh of them is an SMG squad, since they are cutting our paratroopers down so well. Most likely not, since there are no other SMG squads around.
29/05/2018 at 15:39 DoomyDoom says:
Q21 FJ’s lost 2 men over 2.5 rounds when they were 10v10-ing q19. Then they instantly lost 2 more when k19 joined the fray. Maybe there is some value in forcing q19 to move closer.
I’m also pretty sure that building has 2 floors, so it should be possible to put them on 2f near NW wall to avoid taking fire from q19.
Incidentally, that might give us eyes on AVRE (and vice versa), so maybe going up and then back down is worth giving a thought.
29/05/2018 at 15:23 Stugle says:
Glorious Brenner. Is he, perchance, dueling with the Typhoon? Walther P38 versus Hispano Mk II at thirty paces?
Things seem to be going pretty well for the Heer. I hope the Hetzer survives to end the AVRE, but even if that doesn’t happen, it looks like a bloody stalemate is about the best the Brits can hope for right now.
29/05/2018 at 15:55 g948ng says:
I think he was just flinging insults and/or schnaps bottles at the Typhoon.
Besides, could someone please walk over to the beach and tell the british commander we would be ready to accept his surrender by now?
29/05/2018 at 16:50 goon buggy says:
Probably waving his chain sword, yelling driving me closer.
“But Sir Its a aeroplane”
“Nein, Pump the tank full of helium and ill get it”
29/05/2018 at 16:10 DoomyDoom says:
Sidenote:
I will find it positively hilarious if it turns out one of the units we’ve never seen (q14/s11 markers) turns out to be a spotter for naval artillery.
29/05/2018 at 17:01 goon buggy says:
Once a platoon goes out of hq range or hq is dead.
They should be separate entities. One person controlling all 3 squads. The hq might as well still be there. Maybe next time.
There will be a few iron crosses handed out after. The time for cautiousness with some units is over.