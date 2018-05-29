PUBG Corp to sue Epic Games over Fortnite similarities

A courtroom battle royale is brewing as Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds developers PUBG Corp have filed a copyright suit against Fortnite Battle Royale studio Epic Games, The Korea Times reports. PUBG Corp claim that Fortnite Battle Royale violates their copyright. While the finer points of the Korean case have not yet been made public record, this could be the ‘further action’ contemplated by PUBG Corp’s parent company Bluehole last September.
The first warning signs of this upcoming legal battle came last year, with Bluehole vice president Chang Han Kim saying “After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known”, specifically that “concerns around User Interface (UI), gameplay and structural replication in the battle royale mode exist”. While we assumed (and hoped) at the time that Bluehole were merely posturing, this suit suggests otherwise.
While PUBG and Fortnite are both incomprehensibly huge successes, the two battle royale shooter giants seem to be vying for territory more actively in Korea at present. The announcement of the legal case coincides with plans for Epic to expand Fortnite’s reach into the Korean market via a deal with publisher Neowiz Games. Epic hope to make Fortnite a regular fixture across the nation’s highly popular cyber cafe-like ‘PC Rooms’, and it’s not hard to see why a direct competitor might want to disrupt such a move.
There are several worst-case scenarios that could come of this lawsuit that could harm more than just PUBG Corp and Epic. The most catastrophic would be establishing legal precedent over the copyrighting of mechanical concepts in a game. While that may not sound too terrible at first, remember when FPSs were just referred to as Doom Clones? Imagine if Id had the legal power to shut that all down and the effect it would have had on the industry, even if it was just in one territory.
While I doubt the contract between Epic and PUBG Corp would allow for something quite as drastic, I’m also reminded of how Silicon Knights’ disastrous attempt to sue Epic back in 2007 backfired so badly that Silicon Knights retroactively lost their Unreal Engine license and were forced to recall and/or destroy every unsold copy of their games. While I don’t expect anything quite so dramatic in this case, no matter how the case is judged, it’s a reminder of the stakes at play here.
No date has been announced for court proceedings yet, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this story as it develops.
29/05/2018 at 18:32 Bull0 says:
Beginning of the end for plunkbat, probably. There’s no good comes of a move like this, you just end up looking a bit desperate.
29/05/2018 at 18:40 mitrovarr says:
Oh man, this is such a bad idea on so many levels. It’s going to infuriate fans of both plunkbat and Fortnite. Epic might retaliate via their engine. It has next to no chance of succeeding. It’s a hugely self-destructive move.
29/05/2018 at 19:20 Artist says:
But maybe this draws attention from plunkbats loot crate mess that dropped their recent reviews to happy 35%?
All smokes an mirrors, maybe.
29/05/2018 at 19:23 mitrovarr says:
I hope they wouldn’t try to distract from one thing that infuriates their community with another. From what I’ve seen of the plunkbat community, many are of the sort that just love frivolous lawsuits.
29/05/2018 at 22:21 rrp says:
Works well as a publicity stunt aswell. When you’ve nothing to talk about other than the ‘testing map’ you’ve been plugging for months. Why not mention a lawsuit? Gets every talking about PUBG and Fortnite again, and takes even less work than changing the timing variable of the blue zone.
29/05/2018 at 18:59 communist_batman says:
Completely agree. This is honestly a really common problem with East Asian developers. They would rather sue another company for “doing them wrong” in some way than ensuring their game is the best version.
29/05/2018 at 19:19 Artist says:
…this is such a naive perspective.. and so dispatched from the reality of the “sueing-industry”…
29/05/2018 at 21:28 Verbose Hat says:
More racist than naive really. America is the most litigious country in the world (and there are stats for that), but sure, let’s just generalize that East Asian developers would rather sue people than work hard.
29/05/2018 at 20:29 truth69 says:
That is the purpose of this post
29/05/2018 at 18:37 Avus says:
Should Gran Turismo dev Polyphony sue Turn 10 for making a similar game called Forza Motorsport?? This is beyond stupid. PUBG is not even an “inventor” of Battle Royale. Japanese film maker should also sue PUBG for making a game that replicate the experience of the Battle Royale movie (2000)
29/05/2018 at 19:38 Evan_ says:
Don’t forget Minecraft: Battle Royale either – the Plunkbat guys only adapted an existing mod as a standalone game.
29/05/2018 at 18:39 Syt says:
Yes, Plunkbat is well known for its frantic gameplay, cartoon looks and crafting of foretresses. Wait …
29/05/2018 at 18:45 TotallyUseless says:
I can’t believe this… really, suing a game because it looks like your game? Wow.
So what’s next Riot suing Valve over DotA2’s likeness to LoL? Or Activision suing EA for Battlefield against CoD?
Oh well, any kind of publicity is always good publicity. Guess that’s how PUBG Corp operates. But man seriously, PUBG Corp should at least grow some professionalism and decency.
29/05/2018 at 19:16 Artist says:
Well, I would love to see COD vs MOH in the legal arena! Could be a blast! And just imagine all the possible funny memes that would come out of it…
29/05/2018 at 20:11 Hoot says:
Given that LoL is a Dota 1 clone I doubt that would even be possible, mate. It’s not as if IceFrog copyrighted the format, or even could, given that the original was a mod map for Warcraft 3.
29/05/2018 at 20:26 Obi-Sean says:
Your point, is exactly his point.
29/05/2018 at 18:46 Gillador says:
Sue all the games! I remember playing hide ‘n seek when i was young. I had fun then. Ever since i see all these developers trying to recreate this fun i had, i’ll sue em silly!
29/05/2018 at 19:06 DatonKallandor says:
I too love to sue people for having a car that looks suspiciously like the car I stole from someone else.
Yes it’s a car analogy, suck it.
29/05/2018 at 19:10 mitrovarr says:
Actually, it’s more like the car looks completely different, but drives sort of the same, and has a few of the controls in the same place.
29/05/2018 at 19:09 Taintslapper says:
Does this really come as a huge surprise coming from the company of the guy who threw a temper tantrum over having his game referred to as “plunkbat” instead if “pubg”?
I played fortnite for a couple months and don’t really have much desire to go back, but this latest temper tantrum certainly extinguishes any desire to ever try plunkbat.
29/05/2018 at 19:11 Amstrad says:
Always a good idea to be suing the company you’re licensing your engine from.
29/05/2018 at 19:23 Dominic Tarason says:
Yeah, hence the mention of Silicon Knights’ spectacular implosion. This really cannot end well for anyone.
29/05/2018 at 20:21 DeadlyAvenger says:
Yup, seems ridiculous to shoot themselves in the foot like this. Do they think that their game has been surpassed and they’re making one last attempt to line their back pockets now they’ve ‘lost’ the battle royale…uh…battle?!
29/05/2018 at 19:15 FelipeCC says:
A brawl is surely brewing!
READY???
There goes………
WALLOP!!
29/05/2018 at 19:26 Ham Solo says:
Buckle up, PUBG corp… Valve will be awaiting the result of this law suit and if you win, you will have to pay for that iconic(tm) crow bar (Half-Life) and frying pan (Left 4 Dead).
29/05/2018 at 21:22 Verbose Hat says:
The frying pan comes straight out of Battle Royale. Y’know, the movie that this game stole its entire concept from.
29/05/2018 at 19:39 pack.wolf says:
Ahahaha :)
Ahahahahahaha :D
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha XD
…
Sorry.
I’ll go away now.
Seriously though, I hope they get shot down hard. Patent, trademark, and copyright law is already ridiculous and a real danger to progress and innovation. Any judge creating more precedent for future stupid legal action is not qualified for their job.
29/05/2018 at 19:44 Viral Frog says:
I had an idea for a movie that was essentially The Purge, but I came up with the idea a good 7~ years before The Purge was released. I think I’ll file a lawsuit over the similarities. Why not? I’ll have just as much ground to stand on in this suit as PUBG Corp. does in their suit against Epic.
29/05/2018 at 20:26 truth69 says:
Is the sue already made or what? LMAO
29/05/2018 at 20:35 caff says:
Give it up now, Plunkbatcorp. Just focus on making your game better, rather than embroiling yourself in a battle your lawyers are telling you is worth fighting.
29/05/2018 at 20:53 Splyce says:
I can’t wait to see what Plunkbat looks like when it’s coded in Unity.
29/05/2018 at 21:50 mitrovarr says:
Seems fitting given all the publicly available assets they use.
29/05/2018 at 21:06 Drib says:
What a spectacularly moronic move. Even ignoring the engine ownership, the stupidity of suing over gameplay mechanics, the origin of the mechanics not being PUBG to start with, and the myriad other flaws:
There is no faster way to lose goodwill from the internet than getting all litigious. This literally backfires 100% of the time. PUBG looks like the madman aggressor here, and all sympathy will go to Fortnite.
What a terrible idea. It’s like they’ve never seen the internet before.
29/05/2018 at 21:48 bojangin says:
I’m mostly upset about this because of what happened to that game in 2007-2008 with epic pulling the license. I really enjoy pubg and would like to see it stay around for a while longer. I really dislike fortnite at the same time for various reasons and I’m also not happy with epic because of Paragon either. I can see epic pulling the license if a legal battle keeps on for too long.
29/05/2018 at 22:06 Zorgulon says:
So that’s what Brendan (Plunk Bat) Greene wishes to spend the $millions he’s made off his superstar hit game! Court costs!
29/05/2018 at 22:12 MachinedHead says:
Im not surprised.. Look at who were talking about here. All this does is support the fact that the makers of pubg are greedy above all else.
29/05/2018 at 22:33 Zaxwerks says:
I wonder what PUBG are going to do when notorious copycat studio Hi-Rez release their Battle Royale mode for Paladins “imaginatively titled” Paladins Battlefield?
29/05/2018 at 22:34 Nolenthar says:
I am genuinely surprised the large consensus here, in a community that is generally more mature and able to express complex opinions made of arguments and counter arguments, not a single person seems to have realised that this lawsuit is not based solely on “stealing a concept” but more on the fact that the concept was grossly copied by a preferred partner on top of being advertised as a similar game
I am no lawyer, and I couldn’t care less about Plunkbat, or any battle royale for that matter (may multiplayer games burn in hell so more developers focus on making solo games as far as I’m concerned), but it seems obvious that Fortnite copied a lot from Plunkbat (in the early version) and built from there, and all this built on the back of an epic fail of a game, while providing (and getting royalties for) the game engine on which Plunkbat was built.
With the performance problems Plunkbat is known for, I can kind of relate to possible fears by Plunkcorp that Epic might not help them as best as they could if their money revenue came only from royalties.
Possibly, they can get a lot richer from Fortnite than from Plunk royalties.
Just a thought though.
29/05/2018 at 23:06 mitrovarr says:
Well, the issue is that the stuff Fortnite copies is all stuff you’re allowed to copy – gameplay mechanics and the like. And if you weren’t allowed to copy them, there would be no PUBG, because they copy and iterate on other games’ concepts too.
29/05/2018 at 23:14 fish99 says:
What elements has Fortnite used from PUBG that weren’t already in other BR games such as H1Z1 or Arma 2/3 BR?
I’m sure people will bring up Bredan Greene (PlayerUnknown) working on H1Z1 and Arma 2/3 being his mods, but he was a paid employee at Daybreak/SOE, so nothing in H1Z1 belongs to him, and PUBG Corp don’t own Arma 2/3 BR, Brendan does.
I don’t see them having a case.
29/05/2018 at 23:20 Hedgeclipper says:
How could a company that specailises in licencing game engines forget they had a clause in their licence with Plunkcorp preventing themselves from making games? Madness!
29/05/2018 at 23:28 Gillador says:
I understand what you’re trying to say, but i don’t think there is really that much to say for the case of Plunkbat. For example, was it Epic that advertised Fortnite like a similar game to Plunkbat, or was it ‘the press’ that did that?
Also, the lawsuit seems to be (among other things) about ‘recreating an experience’, whatever that means… But that raises the question what is/was so special about plunkbat that this experience is solely provided by them. Essentially it is just a free-for-all deathmatch, as we’ve seen in hundreds of games. The ‘BIG’ thing is a large number of players and a battlefield that shrinks, but is that really so super-innovative? Every generation of games tries to increase the number of players on the server, and a logical change in gamestructure is to make chokepoints (e.g. Overwatch), capture points (e.g. Battlefield 1/2/2142/etc), or a map that shrinks (e.g. Mario Party 5: Fish upon a Star).
So in that respect, they really have added nothing new to the world of games. Just a new mix of what was already out there, based upon a year 2000 movie.
29/05/2018 at 23:48 sion12 says:
There is nothing unique about PUBG, Battle royale mode existed long before as dayz mod and even H1Z1, You simply cant copyright a game mode/concept. else every soul like game would be sued. and being a “preferred partner” doesn’t change that.
btw Epic didnt advertise it as a game like pubg. they posted on a blog that “At Epic, we’re huge fans of the Battle Royale genre and games like PUBG and H1Z1, and we thought that Fortnite was the perfect world to build one in”. that’s it. bluehole should take that as a compliment instead of getting their panty twisted about it.
29/05/2018 at 23:07 Mikemcn says:
All that matters is if they’re doing this for justifiable,legal reasons or for Denis Dyack Reasons… there has to be something in the Unreal Engine contract that they can point to as something epic violated, or they wouldn’t be doing this… unless they’re Too humaning.