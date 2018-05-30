“Bethesda’s Fallout 76 takes you home to the place you belong”

Well, there we go: Fallout 76 is the answer you were looking for. Not Fallout 5, not Fallout 3 remastered, but ‘Fallout 76′, which on the face of things implies a sort Fallout 4.5, much like New Vegas was to FO3. It might not be that simple, however – more on which below.
’76’ refers, it seems, both to the number of the Vault you’ll start off in this time, and to the year 2076 (that being the year Vault 76 was built, and the year before the bombs dropped in the Falloutverse). I’m hoping it also proves an excuse to use more of a 70s than 50s aesthetic for this particular take on the end of the world, which may be backed up by the use of John Denver’s ’71 country classic, Take Me Home, Country Roads. That song’s reference to West Virginia probably ain’t no coinky-dink either.
Below: the trailer, and my best educated guesses about the timeline, setting, theme and release date of this new Fallout.
A trailer for you:
I can’t see a reference to another studio being involved – going on both the video credits and this here Beth-o-tweet, it seems to be a Bethesda in-houser, busting hopes and expectations that Obsidian could be given it, as they were with nu-Fallout series high, New Vegas. But we pretty much already knew that.
Vault 76 has been mentioned before, in Fallout 3’s DLC, as one of the “control” Vaults offering as baseline for comparison with the weirder Vault experiments, and which was due to automatically open twenty years after the bombs fell. (It also got a nod in Fallout 4, so this has perhaps been a long time coming). Clocks in the trailer yield a date of 2102, which would be 26 years after the construction of Vault 76, and place the events of this game around two centuries before those of Fallout 3 and 4 – and still a few decades before Fallout 1, even. Start your lore-speculation engines now, basically.
What else? Well, the video makes reference to a ‘reclamation day’ and ‘our future begins’, making me wonder if it’s about a whole host of humans trying to re-start life on the outside world, as opposed to ye olde time-lost sole survivor deal.
However, over on Kotaku, Jason Schreier’s reporting he’s heard whispering that this is some manner of online game, rather than necessarily the next main-line Fallout title. Given that, in real-world history, the year 1776 was when America declared its independence, putting two and two together to make 76, could that mean some sort of battle for control of a nuclear world and its few remaining resources?
Again, there’s that ‘our future begins’ refrain – also used on the Bethesda Twitter account – this could well concern the birth of a new, radioactive nation.
Nobody say ‘battle royale’, right?
The whole two hundred years previously thing also gives it plenty of space to do whatever it wants without upsetting the lore of Fallouts 3 and 4. It could also mean a little less totally wrecked’n’ruined scenery, depending on how close West Virginia (if that is indeed the setting) was to an explosion epicentre.
Me, what I hope for most from a new Fallout is more decision-making and less wanton killing. But we shall see, and we shall see at E3. Oh, and the other date on the clock in the trailer? October 27. How much should we read into that, eh?
30/05/2018 at 15:25 Ushao says:
I’m curious where they’re gonna take this. Sounds interesting playing in early post-war Fallout though I doubt the 50’s aesthetic will go away considering it’s ingrained in FO’s history as well as all the artifacts you find in all the games. Perhaps an alt-history Fallout? Now that definitely would be interesting.
On a side note, it’s West Virginia, not Virginia. There’s a… rather large difference.
30/05/2018 at 19:07 RedViv says:
Build your future in the ultimate vintage sci-fi internet bastard simulator. DayFEV. Counting on that now.
30/05/2018 at 15:26 zinzan says:
Hmmmmmm, please no online game.
Please be better than Fallout 4.
Like the idea of a 70’s theme though…
lets see…….
30/05/2018 at 15:31 Qazinsky says:
Mark my words, that name is going to become a problem later on in the series!
30/05/2018 at 15:32 ArcusC says:
Seems I need to start making a headway in the Fallout 4 storyline soon, instead of just faffing about with crafting…
30/05/2018 at 18:29 IncredibleBulk92 says:
The crafting and basebuilding stuff in Fallout 4 was horribly tedious and I found it dragging down my entire experience. I felt compelled to keep picking up bits of tape and pots of glue in the hope that I’d be able to make a new wootsit for my shooter or hut for some idiot to sleep in. It slowed the whole game down and if you didn’t take part you’re sort of forced to use pretty basic equipment throughout.
My excitement for 76 will depend heavily on what they decide to do with the base building.
30/05/2018 at 15:33 woodsey says:
I’m probably down for a Fallout 4-and-a-half. But count me the flip out if there’s some online rubbish. Anything other than a completely optional co-op mode would kill my interest outright.
30/05/2018 at 15:33 Moonracer says:
After Fallout 4 I am less excited about new Bethesda titles. It will be interesting to see what they do though.
30/05/2018 at 15:36 El Acordeonachi says:
Eagle eyed watchers will note that the date on the alarm clock and Pip Boy is 2102 This I think places us at the time of Fallout 1? So…Fallout 1 Remastered?
Wait, I’m wrong, it predates Fallout 1 by 40 years. According to the official timeline it’s the time when The Master starts doing his thing.
30/05/2018 at 15:44 Bing_oh says:
Fallout 1 is set in 2161 (from what I can find online), so this would put Fallout 76 about 60 years earlier. So, we’re potentially looking at a Fallout prequel.
30/05/2018 at 15:36 MikoSquiz says:
I’d like to put a fiver on it being more shooter-oriented and less RPG (once again), and one quid on the long-shot bet of just a Fallout-skinned Battle Royale.
30/05/2018 at 17:23 jabbywocky says:
Ditto on the BR bit. The cynical side of me is thinking Bethesda saw the sudden popularity of PUBG and Fortnite, remembered it had building mechanics in an IP they already owned, so they’re dusting off F4 assets and found someone to bolt netcode onto the Creation Engine so they can cash in while appetite for battle royale clones is still there.
If that does turn out to be the case then I’ll be happy for those who want it but I’ll take a hard pass.
30/05/2018 at 17:31 brucethemoose says:
I’m not going against that bet.
30/05/2018 at 15:38 Faceman says:
A stupid, no one asked for spinoff to a game that undersold… but no sequel for the MASSIVE hit that Skyrim is. Seven years and still waiting Bethesda, but please, continue to crank out games people aren’t interested in. I guess as long as Elders Scrolls online continues to make money they have no incentive to release a game that will compete with it.
30/05/2018 at 15:42 Bing_oh says:
Might be pushing it a bit saying that the Fallout series are “games people aren’t interested in.” Despite the mixed reception from some people, they have proven extremely popular and successful.
30/05/2018 at 15:46 ArcusC says:
Pretty sure a lot of people will buy the new Fallout; myself included. But I’d buy another Elder Scrolls game, too. Bethesda is large enough to make both games, so they shouldn’t be mutually exclusive, I think.
30/05/2018 at 16:52 fish99 says:
Yeah there’s no way ES6 isn’t in production.
30/05/2018 at 16:11 Jekadu says:
If by “undersold” you mean “Bethesda’s most successful game ever”…
30/05/2018 at 16:14 Beefenstein says:
“but no sequel for the MASSIVE hit that Skyrim is.”
They can sell the game again just fine, they don’t need to make a sequel.
30/05/2018 at 16:44 Neurotic says:
Honestly, if you’ve a microwave oven, a Satnav unit in your car, or a digital clock on your oven, you could be playing MASSIVE HIT Skyrim on them right now!
30/05/2018 at 16:54 phuzz says:
I’ve always viewed the Elder Scrolls games, and the Fallout games (since Oblivion/Fallout 3), as basically being sequels of each other, just with a different setting. So as far as I’m concerned, this is a sequel to Skyrim, but with guns.
30/05/2018 at 17:58 Viral Frog says:
Despite being slightly disappointed with Fallout 4 (I still had a lot of fun despite the terrible writing), I can promise you that I am fairly excited for a new Fallout game. In fact, I prefer Fallout over the Elder Scrolls.
30/05/2018 at 18:44 Werthead says:
Fallout 4 sold 15 million copies on day of release (or more than the first three Mass Effect games in lifetime sales, combined), and not far off the same amount again since release, which puts it pretty close to Skyrim’s total of c. 34 million despite it coming out 4 years later and is available on fewer platforms. That’s huge, making it comfortably one of the biggest-selling video games of all time.
I agree there’s more hunger for a new Elder Scrolls single-player game, but you can say that without inventing stuff about Fallout 4’s performance.
Besides, we know what the plan is: the new IP, codenamed (or actually named) Starfield, which we’ll probably see in 2019 or 2020, and then Elder Scrolls 6, probably 4-5 years later. I agree that’s a ridiculous time to wait for a sequel (over a decade!) but that’s been Bethesda’s plan for some considerable time now.
30/05/2018 at 15:39 pookie191 says:
As long as it’s not some sort of online game where I actually have to interest with the peasants I’ll be happy
30/05/2018 at 15:42 Lars Westergren says:
Schreier followup tweet – ” I did NOT say this is an MMO. I just know it’s not strictly single-player.”
link to mobile.twitter.com
30/05/2018 at 15:48 fitzroy_doll says:
>not strictly single-player
oh no
30/05/2018 at 17:06 sneetch says:
Optional co-op might be nice.
30/05/2018 at 17:33 brucethemoose says:
This IS Bethesda/Zenimax were talking about.
Im not a BGS skeptic. I love their games to death, warts and all. But I’ll eat my hat if it’s just optional co-op.
30/05/2018 at 15:46 colw00t says:
The War was on 23 October 2077, not 2076, Alec.
The date on the pipboy is 27 October 2012, so 25 years and 4 days after the war. Vault 76 has been previously established as a Control Vault that was planned to open after 25 years, so that checks out.
30/05/2018 at 15:47 congenetic says:
Alec, West Virginia is a whole ‘nother state than Virginia. Far more mountainy, rural, aggrieved. Survival game?
30/05/2018 at 15:48 undeniable_sausage says:
Please be… passable… at least. Let’s say at least Fallout 3 good.
30/05/2018 at 15:58 BobbyDylan says:
Wow. I’m sad that F3 is considered the benchmark.
30/05/2018 at 18:42 undeniable_sausage says:
That’s not what i meant, let me explain a little:
excluding Fallout 1 and 2 (different developer and different gaming industry) I think the benchmark should be New Vegas.
While I think Fallout 4 was a good game on itself (with all it’s terrible writing and barebones rpg mechanics), it wasn’t what i was looking for in a Fallout game. Add to that the whole Creation Club thing hence I think the best we can hope for is an ok-ish game (like Fallout 3) with extensive moddability.
30/05/2018 at 15:49 Grizzly says:
“Bethesda’s Fallout 76 takes you home to the place you belong”
But that’s where I am right now!
30/05/2018 at 15:59 Daymare says:
Holeeee shiiiit
It already worked, then!
Amazing what we can do with computers these days
30/05/2018 at 16:06 Qazinsky says:
Boo, I am not at home, I demand my money back!
30/05/2018 at 16:09 Daymare says:
Just you wait, it’ll happen eventually.
Aaaany time now
30/05/2018 at 18:47 Qazinsky says:
Yay, I am home, great game! 10/10 GOTY
30/05/2018 at 15:50 PancakeWizard says:
It’s going to be a sandbox MMO like Star Wars Galaxies was. Calling it now.
I was really hoping for a Fallout 3 remaster.
30/05/2018 at 16:01 colw00t says:
I think it’ll be a Destiny-like, with the vault as a hub.
Or, like, a Rust clone
30/05/2018 at 16:07 Daymare says:
It’ll be a battle royale spinoff. You’re one of the last human survivors post-catastrophe. You get dropped onto an island by a vertibird where you can fight for the last scraps of human civilization, which means guns and power armor.
There’s also gonna be a hamfisted way of decreasing the combat zone. Maybe something original, like, the whole island is slowly being swarmed by deathclaws or something.
Anyway, and I quote, it’s gonna be “an extremely unique take on the beloved Battle Royale genre” which “fans have been asking us for years to introduce to the Fallout universe ™” with “lots of creative opportunities for our developers”.
Wow, I’m already yawning. I’ll have to stop typing right n
30/05/2018 at 16:20 Lars Westergren says:
A more polished Rust clone feels like a possibility. Might even be fun.
30/05/2018 at 17:15 JarinArenos says:
Polished? From Bethesda?
… man, I’m jealous of whatever parallel universe you live in.
30/05/2018 at 16:08 gbrading says:
Reclamation Day in all likelihood refers to the Anchorage Reclamation; In Fallout universe 2076, the US was at war with Communist China in Alaska. The Chinese had invaded Alaska in 2066. Anchorage was finally fully recaptured on 10th January, 2077. So maybe this game is set around the time of winter of 2076, just prior to the reclamation. Or maybe, if it’s set in 2102 (25 years after the apocalypse in 2077), they’re celebrating the recapture as I believe it became a public holiday.
30/05/2018 at 16:27 Bing_oh says:
I figured it was more likely the day that the vault was scheduled to open, with the occupants preparing to “reclaim” the wasteland after the war.
30/05/2018 at 16:09 mitrovarr says:
Please be anything but an MMO, please be anything but an MMO….
30/05/2018 at 16:15 TotallyUseless says:
Obsidian, any signs of Obsidian?
Well I’d be happy if this is not under obsidian to shut those Obsidian fanboys. Obsidian wasn’t meant to Fallout. Sure they enhanced Fallout with NV but they were meant to do CRPGs, and they’re the 2nd best on it! Just behind Larian Studios.
More shooty less decision making is fine, I already have my hands full with Pillars of Eternity 2, Tyranny and Divinity OS2.
30/05/2018 at 17:05 NetharSpinos says:
Did you know that Obsidian was founded by ex-members of Black Isle Studios, the people who made Fallout 1 & 2?
Thusly, any Obsidian fanboys/girls would know that Obsidian are “meant to Fallout”. Because they created it.
30/05/2018 at 17:49 Ace676 says:
Too bad you didn’t have time from your fanboyism to check that most of the key people on Fallout: New Vegas (like Chris Avellone) already left Obsidian some years ago. So if Obsidian would now make a Fallout game, it wouldn’t be the same team making it.
30/05/2018 at 18:27 NetharSpinos says:
Of course the same team wouldn’t be there, I’d have thought that was obvious. The legacy of the studio is still there, however.
Dickhead.
30/05/2018 at 18:59 Ace676 says:
“The legacy of the studio” doesn’t really mean shit though.
30/05/2018 at 18:47 Werthead says:
Josh Sawyer and Tim Cain are still there, but Cain has been on their secret new mega-RPG for years now, so clearly is unavailable.
Still, the new guys are pretty good. I enjoyed Tyranny, which seems to have mostly been worked on by their newer guys, far more than Pillars of Eternity.
30/05/2018 at 18:46 undeniable_sausage says:
No Obsidian for sure:
link to twitter.com
30/05/2018 at 16:17 blackmyron says:
Much like in Elder Scrolls Online, this game appears set before all the other published ones. I suspect it will be similar; for those of you who never played ESO, most of the game can be played single player.
The idea that we would see full-fledged expansions covering new regions… yeah, that would actually be pretty cool.
30/05/2018 at 16:26 tomimt says:
Here is what I hope for (after not managing to muster up enough interest to actually finish F4):
Just make a solid, single-player experience with no forced MMO stuff nor need to build camps or whatever. I have no interest in becoming a nanny to the good folks of the wasteland by scrapping up deserted buildings.
30/05/2018 at 16:44 Rince says:
Please not be an online game…
Please not be an online game…
Please not be an online game…
30/05/2018 at 16:45 necurbanapauperem says:
If i’m to try and be optimistic about the multiplayer bit, i’m hoping for each player to have a single player game, just like the others, but with a more fleshed out camp aspect that integrates online.
So you improve the camp by venturing into the wasteland as normal, are pressured to join a faction, and then a strategic layer in-app for trading and diplomacy. This is added up each month and you see whether the Brotherhood or Confederacy or whoever is on top. So you do sort of group together to decide the outcome of the ‘reclamation’, but as an aside.
However it may just end up as some sort of terrible MMO mashup. Battle Royale with Clash-of-clans-like structure bonus’.
30/05/2018 at 16:46 Neurotic says:
As long as it’s not a f***ing MOBA, I’ll buy it, play it, and bloody well enjoy it.
30/05/2018 at 17:17 JarinArenos says:
MOBAs are old news. Everything is Battle Royale now.
30/05/2018 at 16:49 fish99 says:
Well I don’t fancy playing anything Fallout related that isn’t a single player RPG.
30/05/2018 at 17:00 Troubletcat says:
Fallout 3 was just “pretty good” – not bad by any means but didn’t really live up to the legacy of FO2.
Fallout 4 was garbage – a series of banal distractions with an utterly anemic core. I couldn’t stomach it. The reception overall seemed to be mixed and I’m baffled it was even that warm.
Maybe my tastes are a little old-school but I don’t think Bethesda has made a truly great RPG since Morrowind. But like… I love Morrowind so much, and FO3, Oblivion, and Skyrim all had these little hints of brilliance…
I guess what I’m saying is that I WANT to be won back around. Please, Bethesda? A complicated, compelling story again? A truly unique setting again? The freedom to break it completely and keep playing if wanted to again?
30/05/2018 at 17:07 NetharSpinos says:
How did you feel about New Vegas?
30/05/2018 at 17:18 JarinArenos says:
ZeniMax has decreed that deep and complex single player games require too much investment for the return.
30/05/2018 at 17:30 klops says:
Fallout 3 was bad by many means. First and foremost the writing and the quests and general storyline (ok, that sucks in practically all Fallouts). Washington DC was a dumb-ass maze and the ending was shit. A-ha!
30/05/2018 at 18:42 geldonyetich says:
Bethesda open world games have always prioritized immersion and environmental details over gameplay, and this does tend to cause the end game experience and balance to fall flat as a neglected afterthought.
However, I wouldn’t say that means they’re, “Garbage.” They’re well received by many players who then proceee to put hundreds of hours in them.
Sorry, gotta put this sentiment down as a vocal minority in light of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
This is to say nothing about the paid mod controversy, though.
30/05/2018 at 17:06 geldonyetich says:
Given the high focus of placables and the theme of “reclaiming,” along with the general popularity of the genre as of late, I’m thinking Fallout ’76 is actually a survival sandbox where you start in a Vault and head out to collect and expand, survival style. It’s “not strictly single-player” in that you can invite buddies along, like survival games do.
30/05/2018 at 17:40 brucethemoose says:
Bingo. That’s what my money is on.
Plunkbat and Fortnite may be in the headlines, but survival sandboxes are still a huge trend. FO4 was already halfway there.
30/05/2018 at 18:39 Kiena says:
I would love that, actually. As long as it isn’t online-only.
30/05/2018 at 17:10 fnLandShark says:
Honestly…… I could not care less.
Todd Howard has a terrible track record…..
They abandoned real Elder Scrolls in favor of a lackluster MMO (ESO IS SO GOOOOD…… said no one ever), released Skyrim for the 19th time (quit resting on your laurels, losers), butchered Fallout 4 (only good thing about that game was the gunplay), The Evil Within was just bad (i dont remember why but i do know i got a refund), and even the new Wolfensteins were lackluster in delivery and mechanics (only redeeming factor is killing nazis).
Bethesda is no longer the powerhouse developer/publisher they once were. Their constant shortcomings and inability to create something original has caused them to drop from one of my favorite studios to one of my most loathed.
I will not be buying this title, especially after they denied my refund for Fallout 4.
30/05/2018 at 18:27 Viral Frog says:
The Evil Within, ESO, and the Wolfenstein games were not developed by Bethesda. Skyrim is popular enough and has a wide enough market to warrant it being released on numerous consoles. Fallout 4 wasn’t “butchered”, it was just incredibly flawed. There was still plenty of good in the game. It’s just that it’s easily ignored because the flaws are so obvious.
30/05/2018 at 18:29 Viral Frog says:
You’re also completely ignoring that Bethesda is responsible for publishing Dishonored and Dishonored 2 as well as Prey. Three of the best games that have been released within the last decade.
30/05/2018 at 17:20 phuzz says:
That John Denver song is firmly stuck in my head now. Still, I’m sure my office mates will enjoy me trying to whistle it all day…
30/05/2018 at 17:25 rd94 says:
Fallout is all about atomic-era 1950’s Americana. Why would it EVER be based on the timeline of our own 1970’s? You shouldn’t even be writing about the Fallout series, if that’s what you want… Go play Interstate ’76, instead.
30/05/2018 at 18:30 Viral Frog says:
Hey, no worries, man. Looking at the trailer, it is clearly apparent that any hopes of a non-50’s theme will be completely shattered. There’s quite a bit of 50’s oozing out.
30/05/2018 at 17:42 Zenicetus says:
If it’s a full-blown MMO I have less than zero interest, if that’s possible. If it’s singleplayer with optional co-op, and still balanced entirely around singleplayer, then I’m interested.
Unfortunately that trailer with the just-completed party in the Vault, and the place now emptied out, suggests a perfect setup for a survival MMO where everyone is a Vault dweller. I hope I’m wrong.
Side question: If the date is 2102, what would be canon for mutations outside the vault? I would assume radscorpions etc., but would there be Super Mutants? I can’t remember the story about how they came about, and I’m too lazy to look it up. Weren’t they an intentional experiment gone wrong or something? Does that fit this timeline?
30/05/2018 at 18:07 Bing_oh says:
In the official timeline, Dr. Richard Moreau enters Mariposa Military Base and becomes the Master in 2102. He started making super mutants about a year later. However, the FEV (Forced Evolutionary Virus) that turned him into the Master and that he used to mutate super mutants was a pre-war government project, so mutants existed before this.
So, depending on the scope of the story, it’s possible that we could see early super mutants…though, if it is set in West Virginia, then time and geography may tend to go against that.
30/05/2018 at 17:54 mwoody says:
Alright, I’ll buck the trend: I’ve played the shit out of Fallout 1-4 and NV and loved every minute. I can absolutely put on my monocle and talk about issues with player agency, setting, limited choices, 2d vs 3d, none of the sequels matching the ending of FO1 (but then, no game ever has), etc… but the truth is I will (gasp) preorder this and play it until I’m sick of it, which will inevitably be somewhere in the triple figure hour mark.
We have so few games like Bethesda’s titles, where you’re allowed to just go get LOST in a giant, credibly constructed alternate world. When I was a kid, my teachers drilled in to me that missing the mark trying to do something great was preferable every time to comfortable mediocrity. Let’s acknowledge that almost no one – certainly no one with a comparable budget – is making worlds on the scale and intricacy of Bethesda, and even if we decide to pick at the seams of the reality, let’s at least acknowledge and encourage the goal.
30/05/2018 at 18:10 Zenicetus says:
I would argue that The Witcher 3 had a world of equivalent scale, intricacy, and much better writing in the side quests as well. But I share your appreciation of the settings Bethesda can create to roam around in. It’s the environment design that sucks me into spending time in these games (and Skyrim too).
30/05/2018 at 18:24 Bing_oh says:
Having the scope of Witcher 3 plus that level of writing was an aberration in modern gaming…there are very few games that can achieve that. Even comparing another game to that is a compliment.
I’ll admit that Bethesda doesn’t have anywhere near the writing chops that CD Projekt Red has, but they do generally succeed in making worlds that just BEG to be explored.
30/05/2018 at 18:48 klops says:
I’d say Skyrim fits exactly in that “comfortable mediocrity”. The writing is fantasy clishee crap. Combat is bad. Worldbuilding is rather poor. Please don’t get me wrong, I do enjoy the game, but just wide area of virtual square meters repeated in multiple games isn’t that ambitious.
30/05/2018 at 18:27 azraal says:
Well I wouldn’t be against a shooter as a spin-off, honestly.
Or even a system shock kind of game … I can see a lot of way an action/adventure game could be made in a closed environment such as a vault and still be great. But such a choice would have to be assumed openly and stated before you buy. It’s as simple as that.
For fallout 3, the story was the same quality as fallout 4 to me. It was not involving at all, and I play them mostly as a mod sandbox. As for the mechanics, I would say that for fallout 4, they have underestimated the work to be done:
– They had to deal with improving the game engine
– Devs also had to adapt to the new kirks of it
– They finally listened and improved the shooting part
– Obviously, the biggest feature of fallout was the settlement building that they probably had to build from scratch. This one must have been time consuming.
Of course all those feature would have come with weeks maybe even month of bugfixing.
And it was released at the same rhythm as the other games where they had to spin a story and add a few minor feature.
The deadline must have been harsh, so I’m not surprised it was rushed and rough around the edge.
And it’s always fun to see the hate for fallout 3 at first and with time (and probably mods) it became ok maybe even good for some. It took years for the modding community to get over the glaring flaws and improve the game. I expect the same for fallout 4.
I always had average expectations for bethesda games:
They’re good at world building but fall short when it comes to the writing. They usually produce bland storyline. Skyrim was a bit better, but story wise, I’d take the divinity series (I’ve been a fan since divine divinity) without any hesitation. Bethesda’s strength is elsewhere, though. They give great canvas and ok tools for modders to build upon.
Now to come back to fallout 76. I don’t expect the same scope as the usual games regarding how close it is now from fallout 4 (That’s assuming the trailer means they are a little close to release)
Or maybe it will be just fallout tactics…
30/05/2018 at 18:42 Janichsan says:
So, it’s not a crossover between Fallout and Interstate 76? I’m disappointed…
30/05/2018 at 18:55 Werthead says:
“Fallout: 76 Is An Online Survival RPG…heavily inspired by games like DayZ and Rust.”
“Originally prototyped as a multiplayer version of Fallout 4 with the goal of envisioning what an online Fallout game might look like, Fallout: 76 has evolved quite a bit over the past few years, those sources said. It will have quests and a story, like any other game from Bethesda Game Studios, a developer known for meaty RPGs like Skyrim. It will also feature base-building—just like 2015’s Fallout 4—and other survival-based and multiplayer mechanics, according to those sources. One source cautioned that the gameplay is rapidly changing, like it does in many online “service” games, but that’s the core outline.”
link to kotaku.com