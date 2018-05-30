Fortnite Battle Royale adds rideable shopping trolleys

You can now recreate your favourite childhood accidents in Fortnite Battle Royale, as today’s update has added rideable shopping trolleys (‘carts’, for our American friends). You can coast along standing on the back, and even ride atop a trolley while your pal pushes, making you the deadliest duo in Safeway. I’ve been scooting around on trolleys this afternoon and: it is great. Is it tactically useful? Mate, I’ve been too busy scooting up hill and down dale to pay any attention to murder. Oh, and the 20v20v20v20v20 event mode is back.

Trolleys are scattered around the map, working a lot like vehicles in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. Press E to grab it, then you can walk around pushing it, tap your spacebar to give it a good kick-off, and hold space to coast for a bit. It’s very pleasing as a trolley, even when it goes wrong.

Or, as in this deleted scene from John Wick 2, one player can push the trolley while someone else stands atop it like a proud figurehead.

The rider can shoot from the trolley and even build so yes, they can lay down a ramp ahead of the driver to go up.

I adore the details of the trolley. The wheels kick up sparks after you give it a good push, the baby seat slides open or closed depending on the incline, the undercarriage compresses and conforms to the ground as if it’s a top suspension system, and it does daft things when you take it over a drop. Unexpected physics wonkouts are an essential element of real-world trolleys, and I’m glad to see Fortnite’s is just as quirky.

Trolleys are supposed to suffer fall damage but I have seen a fair few trolleysquads tumble from great heights without a scratch. That seems to be a bug, which I imagine Epic will fix, but it is kinda funny to see trolleyfolk build and ride a ramp way into the sky then fall down and scoot away. Sick tricks.

Today’s update also brings two event modes. Blitz! V2 is the faster mode with the storm closing in more frequently, more chances of loot, and so on, leading to rounds about 15 minutes long. And Teams Of 20 V2 is, as the name suggests, the mode with 20-player squads. This time, each squad starts in their own bus flying in from a different direction. Drops are increased in that mode too, obviously. It’s pretty neat, leading to fights where cities turn into vast climbing frames as big squads try to manoeuvre around each other. Big fights.

See the v4.3 patch notes for more on all this plus bug fixes, performance improvements, and the rest.

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently fighting a legal battle royale with Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, as PUBG Corp have accused Epic’s Plunkbut of violating their copyright. Yeah, but Plunkbat doesn’t have shopping trolleys, does it?