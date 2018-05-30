LEGO DC Super-Villains turns baddies good

Seeing DC’s superheroes are as bad as villains these days, at least going by their movies, it’s perhaps no surprise that the villains are becoming heroes. Warner Bros today announced LEGO DC Super-Villains, the latest in the fight-o-build-a-platformer series from TT Games, and it’ll see baddies becoming goodies to save the day. We’ll get to build our own custom villain to lead the adventure, and if your go-to back-up pals aren’t Harley and Ivy then frankly you can just get out. The game isn’t due until October but, for now, here’s the announcement trailer.

Right, so, the setup: the Justice League have vanished, and in their place Earth’s mightiest heroes are a mob from an alternate universe calling themselves the Justice Syndicate. But oh no, apparently they’re really baddies. So our native baddies team up to stop these baddie-goodies, meaning… look, we play as DC baddies, okay? Players will create their own custom villain to lead the party, backed up by a roster including the Joker, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, Lex Luthor, Gorilla Grodd, and so on.

Off we all go, jumping and punching and building in the usual TT Games way. It’ll support the usual two-player splitscreen cooperative multiplayer.

LEGO DC Super-Villains is due on October 16. WB have announced a DLC season pass alongside the game itself, because I guess that’s how it goes these days.

If you want goodies, hey, LEGO The Incredibles is coming before this. I’m a few LEGO games behind – what are they like these days?