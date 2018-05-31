Rumour: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey revealed by promo tat

As E3 approaches, rumours and teasers are flying off all over. Here’s a new rumour for you: Ubisoft are following up on the Egyptian Assassin’s Creed Origins with a visit to ancient Greece in a game named Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. That’s the buzz from French site JeuxVideo-Live, who have a photo they say is a keyring promoting the game from a source they trust. The supposed promo tat is in the shape of a Spartan helmet, like that movie with the radge from Paisley in the leather pants, so: rumour is, the stabmen are off to Greece. Ubisoft, of course, have announced no such game.
JVL say their insider told ’em Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will come in 2019. Beyond that, the name, and the hat, that’s all they have to say. And obviously this is all unconfirmed rumour.
Is this real? Could be. Origins wrapped up its expansions in March and Ubisoft, though they have kept tinkering with the game since then, are surely already working on the next game. But is this specifically the next game? Dunno.
It wouldn’t be too difficult to fake promo tat like that, mind. I did have a quick look around sites which sell this sort of trinket and didn’t see any matches, though my search wasn’t exhaustive.
In conclusion, hey, look, E3 is coming, and rumours and leaks are flying all over to preempt and fake announcements. One way or another, we’ll probably discover the truth about this then. Ubisoft’s E3 press conference is on Monday the 11th of June at 9pm (1pm Pacific), and will be livestreamed for all to see. If they have something to announce, it’ll be then.
What would you be hoping for in a new AssCreed, gang? Our Assassin’s Creed Origins review was v. pleased with the return of Ubisoft’s open-world murder simulator after a little convalescence.
31/05/2018 at 17:52 basilisk says:
Greece has been rumoured for quite some time, but the chronology doesn’t make much sense. Oranges ends with the establishment of the Brotherhood in roughly 44 BCE, when ancient Greece was already well past its prime. And the Odyssey takes place way earlier.
Not impossible, just a bit odd.
31/05/2018 at 18:28 Umama says:
Assassin’s Creed: Origins of Origins
(or Oranges of Oranges around here)
31/05/2018 at 18:36 Greg Wild says:
Indeed. Greece was a total backwater by this point. The cities themselves weren’t that interesting politically. The occasional stopping points of Roman politicians during their ongoing clashes running up to Augustus’ ascendancy. Sparta in particular basically dealt with the rise of Rome more or less by retreating inside itself until it basically just became political non-entity in thrall to Rome. Athens had been sacked by Sulla a few decades prior to ACO. Nothing of interest happened in Greece during the 1st century CE, aside a few key battles happening there during the various civil wars at the end of the Roman Republic.
It’s kind of an odd choice really.
31/05/2018 at 18:39 Greg Wild says:
Oops. First century BC. Though the point would stand for CE too. :D
31/05/2018 at 18:40 Zenicetus says:
I wondered about that, but maybe it makes sense because Romans can still be the main villains, with Greeks as a conquered land that still has all that cool architecture and culture as a setting. And they could do a fantasy DLC built around Greek mythology like the one in Oranges.
The Odyssey name (if true) might also refer to more focus on sea travel around the Med, maybe some side missions in Crete, Parthia etc.
31/05/2018 at 18:32 lancelot says:
I predict boats and mythical creatures featured more prominently and John making screenshots of naked Archimedes.