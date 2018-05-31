Descent’s true spiritual successor Overload is out today

1994’s Descent was a game before its time. While other FPS’s of the era were only beginning to ask people to aim with the mouse, Descent demanded full 360-degree rotation and strafing on every axis. Perhaps now the time is right, as the original developers have reassembled as Revival Productions to deliver Overload, a true return to form for the free-flying shooter. It’s out today, and having played a preview build to death this past week, I can confirm that this one is very good indeed.
If you’ve never played Descent, imagine Doom but without gravity. An old-school FPS, but you control a small one-man spaceship navigating massive underground mining facilities, fighting rogue robots, and Overload is more of that, right down to some coy nods to Descent’s story. As you’re fighting robots, the lack of blood and gore is more than made up for by constant explosions, as combat seldom lets up and almost every enemy pops in a messy cloud of fire, smoke and metal shards.
It’s a lovely game to look at. While the environments themselves are chunky in their geometry, the lighting effects are stonking, especially the screen-space reflections off the many metallic surfaces. If you’ve got the GPU for it, it can look stunning, but it scales down to older machines nicely. It’s plenty nice to listen too as well, with the composers from Descents 1, 2 & 3 all returning and delivering a banger of a soundtrack.
While the levels are better designed and easier to navigate than in the original Descent, with a much better sense of place and direction, you can deploy a holographic guide to lead you to the next objective in the level. It’s especially helpful in finding the emergency exit once the reactor does go critical, and you find yourself with 30 seconds before everything explodes.
Overloads’s biggest deviation from Descent is a weapon upgrade system. Upgrade points (often hidden in secret areas, giving you plenty of reason to explore thoroughly), can be spent between missions to buff up weapons or ship systems. The rarer Super Upgrade Points allow you to upgrade further, but force you to pick a specialisation. Do you want a heavier shotgun with more knockback, or a fully automatic one with a tighter cone of fire? It’s a permanent choice, too, and you’re unlikely to max out everything.
Overload even managed to surprise with its length. While there are only 15 levels, they’re large and dense with secrets, and the New Game+ mode unlocked upon completion lets you run through the game again with your complete and upgraded arsenal, but pitted against much denser and more advanced enemy forces. A great excuse to go through the entire game a second time. Plus, the dozen deathmatch levels play double duty in the horde/survival-styled Challenge Mode.
Revival have promised that they will be releasing the level editor for the game eventually, and I cannot wait to see what the community produce with it, as Overload’s broad range of enemy and environment types have plenty more mileage left in them, especially those introduced in the final act. This is already one of the most enjoyable shooters I’ve played in a long time, and it may remain so for a good while yet, given half a chance and some dedicated mappers.
Overload is out on Steam for £23.79/$30, with a GOG release planned soon. You can try a demo over here.
31/05/2018 at 17:05 Vandelay says:
Also available in VR, for those that enjoy being surrounded by the spinning around and around…
Having played a bit of the Kickstarter build in such manner, I was surprised to see that it isn’t as heave inducing as you may expect. I didn’t play too much of the game, but what I saw was a lot of fun.
31/05/2018 at 17:08 Dominic Tarason says:
Anything where you’re seated in a cockpit is a natural fit for VR. While I’m one of those lucky folks that can handle free movement without issue, that extra visual/psychological grounding helps people a lot.
31/05/2018 at 17:31 elevown says:
It does help a lot, but does not make you immune if you are sensitive. For example in elite I am fine 99% of the time but If I need to do some rapid multi axis spinning, say while docking, I will get a second or 2 of dizziness.
So a game like descent – which I loved, where you are constantly spinning and rotating in 3d space – I doubt I could handle it on the rift.
31/05/2018 at 17:24 Drib says:
Well, awesome. Didn’t know about this one, I played Descent ][ for ages back in the day.
The Descent Underground thing is not really any good.
I’ll have to pick this one up.
31/05/2018 at 17:53 Sargonite says:
I’ll definitely want to check this out. I fondly remember playing hours and hours of the old Terminal Velocity games on my school’s computers – it was one of the few interesting games they had, that and Dune II and Dune 2000 (thank you to whatever person put those on primary school PCs!). I ended up quite liking Everspace, but this seems like a different feel that could also be fun.
31/05/2018 at 18:15 Telkir says:
Yep. Like Drib said, forget Descent: Underground. This really is the best continuation Descent could hope for, even if it’s using a different name. If you played and enjoyed any of the original three games then this will absolutely float your boat. The game really does recapture that frantic mid-90s gameplay while polishing things up nicely for a modern take on robot destruction.
I also think that the group of spare-time devs who created the Sol Contingency demo deserve some recognition for having some part in keeping Descent-y 6DOF in our minds. Who can say for sure whether things would have turned out exactly the same without them?
The whole game is a blast, and the multiplayer… it’s chaotis bliss! Brings back great memories of playing matches over dialup using Kali :)
31/05/2018 at 18:19 Dominic Tarason says:
It may be under a different name, but there’s a few cheeky nods in the game suggesting that it’s set in the same universe as Descent. Frequent mentions of the PTMC – presumably the Post-Terran Mining Corporation – among them, plus unless I read the ending wrong, it might just lead into the beginning of Descent 1 anyway.
31/05/2018 at 19:05 GepardenK says:
If so that’s a pretty hilarious nod; seeing as Decent Underground was supposed to be a prequel. It’s very much possible, Revival own just about all rights to Descent story/assets except for the title name.
31/05/2018 at 18:16 Blake Casimir says:
Overload is every bit as brilliant as I had hoped. I’m four levels in, the controls feel right, the sound design and visuals are spectacular, the level design is classic Descent, I’m loving it. Had a couple of freezes though and hopefully they’ll be fixed, but this is the Descent sequel fans like me have been waiting over TWENTY YEARS for. Worth it.
31/05/2018 at 19:18 zeep says:
Stop it, you’re making me spend money :p
31/05/2018 at 18:43 Kaeoschassis says:
All the positivity surrounding Overload is such a great surprise. Will definitely be picking this one up soon! Hopefully we’ll get more from them.
31/05/2018 at 19:03 Megatron says:
Possibly a bit cheeky of me ignoring this fine post and comment thread, but the overall tone of finding something old and beloved brought back to magical life again made me want to come and tell you all about a game I found recently, BallisticNG – Wipeout lovingly recreated for the modern PC.
It’s just brilliant and only £4 too! No, that’s not a typo!
CHECK IT OUT HERE (Link to Steam page) – if you loved Wipeout you’ll hopefully fall head over heels for this absolute love-letter to the series!