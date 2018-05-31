Total Warhammer 2 unleashes Norsca horde & new DLC

It’s a big and fighty day for Total War: Warhammer II, with extra factions, units, and lords flooding in from all over. The first Total Warhammer’s Norsca DLC race have become playable in Twarhammer 2’s cross-game Mortal Empires campaign, the new ‘The Queen & The Crone Lords Pack’ paid DLC is out now, new free DLC adds a brooding new High Elf for everyone, various races have received powerful buffs, and elite units from the first game are now in the sequel too. As I said, a big and fighty day, whether you’re buying anything new or not.

Right so! Free things first. Here comes Alith Anar, a new Legendary Lord joining the High Elves, going around telling everyone to call him ‘The Shadow King’ as a cool nickname because he can walk in shadows and summon Morai-Heg to kick people in. Alright Alf, simmer down.

Also free are the 30th Birthday Regiments from the first Total Warhammer, 30 elite units across several races who have now become playable in Mortal Empires, the campaign which slams the two games together. If you’ve not nabbed ’em before, see this.

Then there’s today’s big patch, named ‘The Resurgent Update‘. Along with fixing bugs, tweaking balance, and tuning performance a little, it adds new things. All Elven races can now hunt for (and hopefully claim) the Sword of Khaine, for starters, which surely can’t backfire. The High Elves gain new technologies too.

The update also adds the Norsca DLC race to the Mortal Empires campaign, and gives the the Viking-y lads new technologies and hunts to make them fit better into the sequel. You will need to own the DLC to play them, though do remember it was given free to players who bought Total Warhammer within its first week.

Speaking of, the Dwarves in Mortal Empires have been reworked and expanded a little too. They’re getting the new ability to forge powerful magic items and weapons, a new starting position for Ungrim, new skills for some folks, and the new megamurdering Giant Slayer units.

Onto paid things! Total Warhammer 2’s first DLC ‘legendary lord’ pack, named The Queen & The Crone, is out now. It adds Alarielle The Radiant to the High Elves and Hellebron The Hag-Queen to the Dark Elves, both fielding new units as they fight over whether the world should be pretty or bloody. That’ll cost you £6/$8 on Steam.

In short: vikings, elves, dwarves, and lords galore.