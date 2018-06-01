Best PC gaming deals of the week

This week’s batch of deals includes, but isn’t limited to, a big discount on Dragon Ball FighterZ. That would explain the gratuitous use of a Vegeta image just above this very text. At least that’s the reasoning I’m using. Other than that, there’s also discounts on everything from graphics cards to Frostpunk and even another chance to pick up Sleeping Dogs for less than the price of a Brighton coffee.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

For the better part of the next two weeks over at Humble, you can pick up what is most likely all the Arma you could ever possibly want. As you might expect it to be called, the Humble Arma 2018 Bundle features all three Arma games as well as a litany of DLC add-ons for a price of your choosing.

Pay what you want for the Arma 2018 bundle from Humble

Update: Unfortunately, this deal seems to have expired now. Make sure you grab Sleeping Dogs the next time it’s stupidly cheap.

Sleeping Dogs is absurdly cheap right now on PC in its extra shiny and fully-featured Definitive Edition, which is leaving you all with fewer and fewer reasons to not pick it up. In my own opinion, as I’ve stated before, it’s a real gem with arguably the best bit of Halloween-themed DLC to date.

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition for £2.25 using code SE25 from Green Man Gaming

You’ve still got a few days to check out the Playism Sale over at the Humble Store and get up to 67% off your purchase. While you’d be forgiven for not immediately recognising Playism as a publisher, it’s worth noting that you can get the great Suda51’s The Silver Case with 51% off and you really, really should.

Playism Week sale from Humble Store

If all that Fallout 76 excitement wasn’t enough for you, feel free to check out the Bethesda Games sale over at Fanatical right now and snap up some of Bethesda’s previous titles with massive discounts.

Bethesda Softworks sale from Fanatical

Green Man Gaming is having itself yet another voucher-based sale. Head over to the site and you can take 25% off ‘all PC games’ by entering the code JUNE25 at checkout. This’ll bring Street Fighter 30th Anniversary down to £22.49, Frostpunk down to £18.74, Conan Exiles for £25.49, and more.

Save 25% with code JUNE25 from Green Man Gaming

UK Deals

If you happen to be a Prime member, you can head over to Amazon and pick up an LG Ultrawide monitor with an extra £26 off, bringing the whole cost down to £149.99 for the time being.

LG 25UM58 25-inch Ultrawide IPS monitor for £149.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Hard drives! They’re essential, lovely life-savers but they don’t always make for entertaining things to write about. With that in mind, all you should know is that this 4TB My Passport model is down to $94.99 right now and that’s a pretty decent price.

Western Digital 4TB My Passport for $94.99 from Amazon US

Amazon is offering up 25% off a range of graphics cards and other PC components this week, including $80 off a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, $140 off a 1080 mini, $100 off an ASUS Dual-band gigabit router and a whole lot more.

Up to 25% off graphics cards and PC components from Amazon US

It’s not every day when a shockingly decent Dragon Ball Z game shows up but Dragon Ball FighterZ is just that very game. The PC version of the game is currently on offer at Amazon for $41.99 and is basically essential if you happen to be a DBZ fan, or have just watched far too much DBZ Abridged on YouTube.

Dragon Ball FighterZ on PC (Steam) for $41.99 from Amazon US

