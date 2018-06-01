New Vegas mod Fallout: New California due this October

While the recently announced Fallout 76 might be diverging from series standards, it looks like fans of traditional dialogue and roleplaying-heavy Fallout adventures won’t be entirely left out this year. Originally announced in 2010 as Project Brazil, Fallout: New California is effectively a whole new Fallout game built on top of the New Vegas engine by modding crew Radian-Helix Media, and it’s due for release on October 23rd. Within, a quite dramatic announcement trailer featuring some decent enough amateur voice-work and a whole lot of shooting.
Right now, the main quest of Fallout: New California is finished – present, correct and playable from beginning to end. The developers will be looking for beta testers soon to help work out any kinks before the final release, as well as help them flesh out the mod with some side-quests. Apparently the branching main story (replete with 16,000 lines of dialogue, so say Radian-Helix) isn’t quite enough, so they’re aiming just that little bit higher. They also hope to squeeze in tweaks before launch so that less beefy PCs can run everything smoothly.
Considering the limits of the engine they’re working with, that trailer is genuinely impressive when stacked up against the original one for Fallout: New Vegas, featuring detailed environments and some impressively big battles. I do hope that New California is compatible with my gameplay mod of choice – Project Nevada – however, as I don’t think I can comfortably return to New Vegas’s gunplay without the slew of enhancements it brings.
The initial release of the mod will be under the ‘Beta 2.0’ banner, but it should be feature-complete at the time – presumably Radian-Helix are just hedging their bets and waiting until the swarm of eager new players have tripped off any bug-related landmines before putting a neat Version 1.0 bow on the project. Plus, don’t forget the other mega-scale mod for New Vegas – Fallout: The Frontier – released a new trailer in time for E3 last year, so hopefully we’ll get to see some more of that too in the next few weeks.
Fallout: New California will be landing on October 23rd, and will require Fallout: New Vegas to play. You can keep an eye on the project on its ModDB page here. Beta sign-ups should be opening up sometime this July.
01/06/2018 at 18:26 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Sweet, I was thinking of playing New Vegas again for the dozenth time. Hopefully this turns out better than Project Brazil did.
01/06/2018 at 18:32 Doug Exeter says:
I mean, it’s still technically Project Brazil, they just gave it a official title.
01/06/2018 at 18:49 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I’m aware, but I recall years ago that P:B was “almost finished” but then the team more or less went silent and nothing happened. If all the stuff from it was cannibalized to make New California and it plays more stably, I’ll even donate some cash to them for it like I did The Nameless Mod guys.
01/06/2018 at 18:37 Darth Gangrel says:
Replaying games for the dozenth time or more is how I ended up with my backlog, so while I’m glad that people make these mods, I’m not sure when I’ll ever get to play them as I’m busy not knowing when I’ll ever get to play the rest of my backlog.
01/06/2018 at 19:10 Iaksones says:
If you haven’t played it already, consider Tale of Two Wastelands. It’s a mod that ports FO3 into NV (in game connecting via train) and integrates their weapon/item/loot tables and all that jazz. How they get around anti-piracy stuff is it’s an .exe that you point at your NV and FO3 directories thatll build/convert all the .esm files you need to make it work for NV. Years ago it had a fair number of graphical and quality-of-life submods (really conversions of popular mods for NV and FO3) built with TTW in mind.
01/06/2018 at 18:56 pinheadhell says:
Why is RPS ignoring Agony? It isn’t a good game but aren’t you a game news website?
01/06/2018 at 20:38 thetruegentleman says:
“We endeavour to cover as many interesting games as we can, but with literally twenty or so PC games being released on just Steam every day (let alone the treasure troves of games on Itch, Humble, GOG, and so on), we obviously can’t write about everything. As amazing as your game may be, it was one amongst dozens of amazing games, amongst thousands of emails that pour in every week. We try our best, but we’re seven people working flat out. Some smaller great games will get missed, others just aren’t that great and we choose not to cover them.”
01/06/2018 at 21:54 Vilos Cohaagen says:
It is basically impossible to keep up with all the new releases on Steam alone. I feel for poor indie developers these days as it must be nearly impossible to get any coverage without forking over a tonne of cash to streamers to “play” your game.
01/06/2018 at 21:29 Don Reba says:
Because they got stiff upper lip, of course.
01/06/2018 at 22:14 Someoldguy says:
It got covered with a substantive article in April, which is more than many games get. I wish they had time to WIT every game, but they just can’t. They could probably do more if they didn’t write so many articles about the most popular games, but presumably the articles about new stuff in popular games are what many people want to read about.