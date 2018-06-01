OneShot is out on Mac and that’s nice for you, Dan

Hear ye Mac users, heed my blowing horn of low-key game news. Meta-heroic RPG OneShot is now playable on your fruit-powered computers. It’s the story of a cat-eyed girl who carries around a lightbulb, which she thinks is the sun, through a dark world of broken robots and abandoned shacks. But it’s also about you, since the characters are aware there’s a god in the sky who sees everything, and they have no qualms about talking to that god and sometimes even manage to know your name without ever being told. Isn’t that weird, Dan?
Oh, you’re not Dan? You’re David? Well, I tried.
The MacOS version has come to Steam, publishers Degica said yesterday, and a Linux version is also being made for “the near future”. This is an adventure that plays tricks on your computer, with prompt pop-ups and other fourth-wall-breaking occurrences, like the aforementioned spooky name-knowing. So a port may not be as straightforward as it would otherwise. However: “We’ve gone to great lengths to make sure the game plays as close to the Windows version as possible,” says Degica.
John adored it when he wrote his OneShot review. So let’s peer into the great John orb to see what he thought.
I’ve never played a game like OneShot. I’ve played rather a lot of games, too. It’s also been a really long time since I’ve cared about a game’s main character quite so much, to the point where decisions really mattered to me. Which is rather a lot to say of a game made in RPGMaker. But then this is a game that does stuff with that cutesy engine that I would never have thought possible. It does stuff with my PC that I didn’t know games could do. This is quite the thing.
Big talk, John. I wonder if Steve here believes you. Anyway, you can get it on Steam for £6.99/$9.99.
01/06/2018 at 10:41 Phantom_Renegade says:
Ooooh, so close. You were two letters removed from saying my name. Chills.
01/06/2018 at 11:29 It's not me it's you says:
This was a lovely little game I enjoyed a lot, hopefully some folks will pick it up on Mac and enjoy it also. :)
01/06/2018 at 11:55 ColonelFlanders says:
Thats the first time I’ve ever seen that work. I’m now freaked out.
01/06/2018 at 12:32 MajorLag says:
I really liked this game. Having the characters refer to you by name and as a separate entity than the main character is a trick that sounds like it shouldn’t work, but actually made me feel more connected to the world and the people in it.
01/06/2018 at 12:42 sevenape says:
you got me I’m dan!!!!
01/06/2018 at 13:40 tekknik says:
“fruit powered computers” hah, nice. thanks for the laugh!
01/06/2018 at 14:22 Kemuel says:
This made me check the page source to see where it was pulling my name from. It wasn’t. Way to freak out all the Dans in the world, Brendy.
01/06/2018 at 14:23 Zigsaz says:
Not that it really matters for this story, but I find it interesting that you felt Niko was female. I assumed male on my playthrough (perhaps due to Niko Bellic?).
The creators of the game have explicitly said their gender is ambiguous.
I don’t know, just find that interesting.
01/06/2018 at 14:24 danimalkingdom says:
That genuinely freaked me out. I was thinking ‘maybe they got my name from my RPS account’, but then I saw I wasn’t logged in. So thanks for scaring me for a good minute.
01/06/2018 at 15:43 quasiotter says:
Uhh, yeah, I’m Dan and I only have a Mac right now… uhhh…
Oh, you meant David. Well, it’s usually the other way, people guess David as my name.
Still…
01/06/2018 at 16:51 GeoX says:
Nice. I shall play this on my macbook.