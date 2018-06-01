The following collage has a hidden theme. What is it?
(The coloured squares aren’t clues)
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: amphibians (defoxed by AFKAMC)
a. Charing Cross Street, St. Helier, by the toad statue (Gusdownnup)
b. Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, home of the Cane Toads (mrpier, phlebas)
c. The salamander-adorned Pont Alexandre III, Paris (Gothnak)
d. Kermit Weeks’ Fantasy of Flight museum, Polk City, Florida (AFKAMC)
e. Toad Rock, Rajasthan (AbyssUK)
f. Site of HMS Newt, Newhaven (Gothnak, Numptydumpty)
g. FROG-7 in Hämeenlinna Artillery Museum (AbyssUK, AFKAMC)
h. Tour Salamandre, Beaumont (phlebas, Gothnak)
i. Náměstí Míru, Prague, next to Karel Čapek memorial (Gusdownnup)
j. Fountain of the Frogs, Albacete (Gothnak)
k. Amphibious assault ship, Toulon (mrpier)
l. Tadpole Bridge, Oxfordshire (Gothnak)
01/06/2018 at 13:07 Artiforg says:
Sacha Baron-Cohen in the bottom right.
And the Panini sticker is of George Weah.
01/06/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:
So, there is a Shamrock (Lucky Clover) in the middle. Ahem…
01/06/2018 at 13:10 Stugle says:
That plane on the middle left is the T-38 Talon.
01/06/2018 at 13:10 Gothnak says:
George Weah on the Panini Card.
01/06/2018 at 13:14 Stugle says:
I only know of George Weah because once upon a time in the mid-nineties, PC Zone referred to him as “The best thing to hit Leeds since the Luftwaffe” and that glib remark has always stuck with me.
01/06/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:
Theme could be African Leaders?
George Weah – Liberia
Baron Cohen – Admiral-General Aladeen – Wadiya
Patrice Talon – Benin
Shamrock – Goodluck Jonathan, Previous president of Nigeria?
01/06/2018 at 13:23 Rorschach617 says:
Team Badge bottom left is Barrow AFC
01/06/2018 at 13:25 Gothnak says:
Adama Barrow – Gambian President.
01/06/2018 at 13:30 Panzerschwein says:
The gun is Finnish 7.62 KvKK 62
01/06/2018 at 13:42 phlebas says:
KK62?
The first President of Zambia was Kenneth Kaunda, known as KK.
01/06/2018 at 13:37 phuzz says:
The aircraft on the right isn’t an HE-177, but that’s the closest match I’ve found so far.
01/06/2018 at 13:45 Rorschach617 says:
Blackburn Botha, anyone?
01/06/2018 at 13:47 phuzz says:
Yep, that’s the one!
01/06/2018 at 13:37 mrpier says:
Looks like the badge/medal could be from the Yugoslavian railway.
01/06/2018 at 13:44 phlebas says:
Yugoslav Railway -> JZ -> Jacob Zuma (South Africa)
01/06/2018 at 13:37 Gothnak says:
I am frankly no good at identifying trains, planes, caterpillar tracked vehicles, a zoomed in map of a coastline (I mean, well done to who ever gets that!) or airports. And that wheeled badge is eluding me.
Hopefully my connection holds up (I’ll check later), but good luck!
01/06/2018 at 15:34 Stugle says:
I believe the body of water in the background is Lake Nasser, the lake formed behind the Aswan Dam.
link to google.com
01/06/2018 at 13:40 Panzerschwein says:
Train seems to be Ge 6-6 I 407 Krokodil.
Wikipedia image
01/06/2018 at 13:47 Panzerschwein says:
And current president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is known as “The crocodile”
01/06/2018 at 13:47 phlebas says:
PW Botha, President of South Africa in the days of Apartheid, was known as the “Groot Krokodil”.
01/06/2018 at 14:01 Rorschach617 says:
The tracked vehicle on the top-right…
It puts me in mind of a jeep or something similar, with tracks.
I think there was a Willys Jeep that replaced the rear wheels with tracks but I cannot confirm that.
01/06/2018 at 14:06 phuzz says:
The tracks look like they’ve come off an M29 Weasel, but having the tracks stick out the sides is unusual, possibly it’s some sort of conversion?
(it’s not this, but it should be)
01/06/2018 at 14:15 mrpier says:
It’s an Allis Chalmers M7 snow tractor.
link to robertsarmory.com
01/06/2018 at 14:26 phuzz says:
Me and Rorschach were both on the right track (no pun intended). The running gear is partly based on the Jeep, and the tracks are based on the Weasel.
01/06/2018 at 14:33 Rorschach617 says:
Nice one, MrPier!
I would never have got that (because I thought that the photo had been cut off before showing us the passenger seats on the right)
Metaphorical hat is off
01/06/2018 at 14:51 phlebas says:
Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), AKA M7:
link to economist.com
01/06/2018 at 14:26 UnfriendlyDevice says:
Is the plane on the left a BAE Hawk?
01/06/2018 at 14:30 UnfriendlyDevice says:
Or it’s U.S counterpart the McDonnell Douglas Goshawk.
01/06/2018 at 15:28 UnfriendlyDevice says:
On closer inspection, definitely not.
01/06/2018 at 15:28 unacom says:
There´s something peculiar about how the border lines run on the map fragment. It makes me think these are provincial rather than national. So I´m off looking for lakes straddling different provinces.
Anybody inclined to take a look at, say, Finland?
01/06/2018 at 15:48 phuzz says:
Stugle’s beaten everyone to it. It’s Lake Nasser.
01/06/2018 at 16:45 Arioch_RN says:
Looks like the profile of an Astute sub in the lower left.