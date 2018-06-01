The Foxer

foxertitle3

The following collage has a hidden theme. What is it?

foxerJune01

(The coloured squares aren’t clues)

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: amphibians (defoxed by AFKAMC)

foxerMay24

a. Charing Cross Street, St. Helier, by the toad statue (Gusdownnup)
b. Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, home of the Cane Toads (mrpier, phlebas)
c. The salamander-adorned Pont Alexandre III, Paris (Gothnak)
d. Kermit Weeks’ Fantasy of Flight museum, Polk City, Florida (AFKAMC)
e. Toad Rock, Rajasthan (AbyssUK)
f. Site of HMS Newt, Newhaven (Gothnak, Numptydumpty)
g. FROG-7 in Hämeenlinna Artillery Museum (AbyssUK, AFKAMC)
h. Tour Salamandre, Beaumont (phlebas, Gothnak)
i. Náměstí Míru, Prague, next to Karel Čapek memorial (Gusdownnup)
j. Fountain of the Frogs, Albacete (Gothnak)
k. Amphibious assault ship, Toulon (mrpier)
l. Tadpole Bridge, Oxfordshire (Gothnak)

32 Comments

  1. 01/06/2018 at 13:07 Artiforg says:

    Sacha Baron-Cohen in the bottom right.

    And the Panini sticker is of George Weah.

  2. 01/06/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:

    So, there is a Shamrock (Lucky Clover) in the middle. Ahem…

  3. 01/06/2018 at 13:10 Stugle says:

    That plane on the middle left is the T-38 Talon.

  4. 01/06/2018 at 13:10 Gothnak says:

    George Weah on the Panini Card.

    • 01/06/2018 at 13:14 Stugle says:

      I only know of George Weah because once upon a time in the mid-nineties, PC Zone referred to him as “The best thing to hit Leeds since the Luftwaffe” and that glib remark has always stuck with me.

  5. 01/06/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:

    Theme could be African Leaders?

    George Weah – Liberia
    Baron Cohen – Admiral-General Aladeen – Wadiya
    Patrice Talon – Benin
    Shamrock – Goodluck Jonathan, Previous president of Nigeria?

  6. 01/06/2018 at 13:23 Rorschach617 says:

    Team Badge bottom left is Barrow AFC

  7. 01/06/2018 at 13:30 Panzerschwein says:

    The gun is Finnish 7.62 KvKK 62

  8. Premium User Badge

    01/06/2018 at 13:37 phuzz says:

    The aircraft on the right isn’t an HE-177, but that’s the closest match I’ve found so far.

  9. 01/06/2018 at 13:37 mrpier says:

    Looks like the badge/medal could be from the Yugoslavian railway.

  10. 01/06/2018 at 13:37 Gothnak says:

    I am frankly no good at identifying trains, planes, caterpillar tracked vehicles, a zoomed in map of a coastline (I mean, well done to who ever gets that!) or airports. And that wheeled badge is eluding me.

    Hopefully my connection holds up (I’ll check later), but good luck!

  11. 01/06/2018 at 13:40 Panzerschwein says:

    Train seems to be Ge 6-6 I 407 Krokodil.

    Wikipedia image

  12. 01/06/2018 at 14:01 Rorschach617 says:

    The tracked vehicle on the top-right…

    It puts me in mind of a jeep or something similar, with tracks.

    I think there was a Willys Jeep that replaced the rear wheels with tracks but I cannot confirm that.

  13. 01/06/2018 at 14:26 UnfriendlyDevice says:

    Is the plane on the left a BAE Hawk?

  14. 01/06/2018 at 15:28 unacom says:

    There´s something peculiar about how the border lines run on the map fragment. It makes me think these are provincial rather than national. So I´m off looking for lakes straddling different provinces.

    Anybody inclined to take a look at, say, Finland?

  15. 01/06/2018 at 16:45 Arioch_RN says:

    Looks like the profile of an Astute sub in the lower left.

Comment on this story

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>