Underworld Ascendant swings into action in September

Perhaps being nine years old when it was released may have dulled my appreciation of the original Ultima Underworld. Looking back, it’s a vitally important, genre-defining game, but I was just too young and inexperienced to appreciate it at the time. Decades of playing immersive sims later, and I am practically buzzing with anticipation for spiritual successor Underworld Ascendant. Today, OtherSide Entertainment (who are also working on System Shock 3) released a new gameplay trailer as well as announcing that the game is due out this September.
Oddly, the impression I get from the trailer below is less Ultima Underworld (despite invoking the name of the Stygian Abyss) and more Thief by way of Trine, both in terms of mechanics and art direction. Which is to say this is something that I am extremely on-board for; I can’t help but grin at the possibilities inherent in blending sneaky shadow-hugging, torch-extinguishing stealth with swashbuckling rope-swinging and breaking all the puzzles with magically manipulated physics objects.
Several trailers in and I’m well on board with the dense pools of coloured lighting. A little otherworldly and cartoonish, admittedly, but I can see it working. With just a few well-picked visual cues and colour coded objects, you end up with a much more visually readable environment than in the likes of Thief’s grey-brown tunnels. Looking Glass’ sneakman sims are games I love to pieces, but some details do get lost in the backdrops.
Two things about the trailer do raise eyebrows, though – first one, then the other. Quite what OtherSide reckon they’ve done to need a (provisional) 18+ age rating is beyond me, as nothing in the trailer appears to be anything past PG material. Plus, I’m not entirely sure how you’re meant to swing dramatically from a dangling rope while shooting a bow with both hands. Must be those +3 Pantaloons of Choking Grip, which may also explain the age thing.
While the specific day has yet to be worked out, Underworld Ascendant should be launching this September, and you can wishlist it on Steam here.
01/06/2018 at 17:06 Moraven says:
Lots of press were at a pre-E3 event and got to play. Looks like the general vibe is they were not to impressed.
01/06/2018 at 17:26 Splyce says:
It looks very, very clunky. That last bit with the rope and the bow, as mentioned in the article, not only defies reason but it doesn’t even seem fluid.
I kind of like the art direction and the lighting, but it definitely gives away the safe hiding zones pretty easily, and the animations are stiff an uninviting. Which I suppose is fine if the goal of the game is more ‘first person puzzle/strategy game’ and less ‘stealth/action dungeon crawler.’
Now that you mention Thief and after seeing this, I’m craving something that would be a deep, dark, tense dungeon delver, like a Thief/Soulsbourne hybrid, with survival/spellmaking components.
01/06/2018 at 17:38 DrJ3RK says:
I don’t know, I think it looks pretty good. It’s no state of the art, but I really like the overall style. Ultima games were always stylistic and other-worldly anyway. I do see a little bit of the clunkiness, but then, the originals were pretty clunky too. If it provides the same depth of play as the older games, then I think this will be just fine. I’ll definitely play it, unless something HUGE is wrong with it.
01/06/2018 at 17:43 wwarnick says:
More than anything, it reminds me a bit of Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, specifically the Necropolis portion.
01/06/2018 at 17:44 something says:
Befuddle!
01/06/2018 at 17:54 bacon seeker says:
Looking forward to this as a huge looking glass fan. I do hope System Shock 3 is more survival horror in tone and gameplay and less cartoony
01/06/2018 at 18:12 HiroTheProtagonist says:
It does have the feeling of Thief with more cartoony graphics, but even that would be a 100% improvement over the last Thief game and about 3 steps above The Elder Scrolls. I’d like to see some more footage of the interactions between systems and objects, but otherwise this looks pretty good.
01/06/2018 at 18:41 milligna says:
It may be garish, but at least we don’t have to look at pictures of Lord British’s ratty ponytail in their promotional material. Wish it looked like more than a promising mod from some college kids, tho.
01/06/2018 at 19:14 ResonanceCascade says:
It looks a little clunky (a bit like The Dark Engine, actually) but I’m still really looking forward to it. UU is one of my favorites.
01/06/2018 at 21:01 MrEvilGuy says:
The art style really disappoints me. Not unique at all. The only recent big 3D game I can think of that somewhat stays true to the goofy art direction of games like ultima underworld is Might and Magic X.
01/06/2018 at 21:34 Caiman says:
It’s entirely possible to hold onto a rope and have both hands free. You mostly use the legs and then pin the rope between arm and body. You should watch more acrobatics.
01/06/2018 at 21:52 Vilos Cohaagen says:
There are a lot of boxes in this dungeon. Who is bringing in all the crates? Are the creatures of the dungeon using Ocado?
More seriously yeah I’m on the fence about this. I’ve heard the gameplay is clunky and stuff gets caught on the environment a lot. I’m going to wait and see what people think once it is released.
I also hope they don’t stick to this cartoony art style for System Shock 3…