The Farm 51 declare World War 3

Such is the state of the political climate that when the words “World War 3 Coming to Steam in 2018” appeared in my inbox this week, my immediate reaction was “Well, I’ve heard dafter threats of nuclear armageddon.” But nah, rather than bombs dropping in response to a Steam review bomb, it’s just a new multiplayer first-person shooter from The Farm 51. This time, the Polish studio behind Necrovision and Get Even are stepping back from demons and spookings to focus on plain ol’ warmen with their tanks and their bombs and their bombs and their guns. Have a peek in the trailer:

The Farm 51 say that’s built upon a metagame of fighting over a world map, with one side attacking and the other defending in each match. It’s not a PlanetSide-style persistent open-world war, mind, more a layer that adds a dash of consequence to fights. “Every destroyed vehicle, every kill, every bullet fired, every achievement affects the big picture presented on a constantly evolving, interactive war map eventually covering the entire planet,” they add. Big talk, but I wouldn’t be wholly surprised if it’s just something like For Honor’s Faction War.

They also gab about the importance of teamplay, “the most authentic bullet vs. armor system in the FPS genre to date”, maps in real-world places like Warsaw and Berlin, and oodles of customisation options for weapons, outfits, and vehicles. War stuff, y’know. See the game’s site for more.

We’ve not seen anything concrete of the game yet, though with E3 less than a fortnight away maybe we’ll see actual action soon.

World War 3 is coming to Steam Early Access this autumn. They then plan to launch it fully after 12-15 months of adding, testing, and tweaking things.

The Farm 51 are also currently working on Chernobylite, a horror set in Chernobyl.