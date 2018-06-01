Wreckfest smashing out of early access after 1611 days

Smash-happy racer Wreckfest will finally leave early access after 1611 days and launch in full this month, publishers THQ Nordic announced today. It’s been a long journey for developers Bugbear Entertainment (who also created FlatOut) and the game they once called Next Car Game, from a failed crowdfunding campaign in 2013, through early access, picking up a publisher, and being delayed so many times. It’s been productive, mind, adding loads of new stuff and making those titular wrecks even fancier. These wrecks have certainly earned a festival.
Wreckfest will officially launch on Steam on June 14th – smack bang in the middle of E3. Nice to have something to actually play, rather than just watch, that week. Of course you can also buy Wreckfest in its near-final state for £25/€35/$40. A few finishing touches are still to come.
“The challenge mode with all new unusual vehicles – like a crop harvester – guarantees crazy races, you’ve never seen before,” today’s announcement says. “Also players can now customise their cars with quirky items. Why would anyone have a car without a shark fin?”
Because the shark fin might clang against the height-limit bar chained above a car park entrance and everyone will stare and tut like you’re a chuffing fool.
I know that our Graham is a fan of Wreckfest but I’ve not played it myself since ooh that 2013 demo maybe? Have the years been kind, gang?
01/06/2018 at 15:09 foszae says:
Not all the intervening years were kind. But at some point it turned into such a spectacular replacing-all-other-racers game that i’m actually sad to hear that Early Access is coming to an end.
01/06/2018 at 15:12 Eikenberry says:
Didn’t they outright replace the physics engine multiple times?
01/06/2018 at 15:36 foszae says:
Perhaps not repeatedly outright replaced, but the physics model certainly did get swung back and forth a few times. Nothing too extreme for an alpha, and the end result hit the sweet spot better than practically any other game with cars in it.
Oh and the competitor AI wasn’t always great, but at this point it’s so challenging that multiplayer with humans is an easier race than single-player
01/06/2018 at 15:09 Eikenberry says:
I actually like it. The physics are absolutely beautiful to behold. The career mode is a little threadbare and multiplayer is/was a bit quirky to get into, but smashing another racers car sideways on a figure 8 track is always good fun.
It had a weird reputation of never bring updated for years and years even though they released what I could tell was almost every other month.i don’t think it deserves all the negative word of mouth it’s gotten.
Fair warning, you will need a fairly beefy rig to handle all the fancy car crashes.
01/06/2018 at 16:13 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I’d honestly forgotten this game existed. I remember it popped up around the earliest days of Early Access with promo stuff about “From the Creators of Flatout”, then it seemed to go radio silent for about 4-5 years. Maybe I’ll look into it on a seasonal sale.