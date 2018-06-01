Wreckfest smashing out of early access after 1611 days

Smash-happy racer Wreckfest will finally leave early access after 1611 days and launch in full this month, publishers THQ Nordic announced today. It’s been a long journey for developers Bugbear Entertainment (who also created FlatOut) and the game they once called Next Car Game, from a failed crowdfunding campaign in 2013, through early access, picking up a publisher, and being delayed so many times. It’s been productive, mind, adding loads of new stuff and making those titular wrecks even fancier. These wrecks have certainly earned a festival.

Wreckfest will officially launch on Steam on June 14th – smack bang in the middle of E3. Nice to have something to actually play, rather than just watch, that week. Of course you can also buy Wreckfest in its near-final state for £25/€35/$40. A few finishing touches are still to come.

“The challenge mode with all new unusual vehicles – like a crop harvester – guarantees crazy races, you’ve never seen before,” today’s announcement says. “Also players can now customise their cars with quirky items. Why would anyone have a car without a shark fin?”

Because the shark fin might clang against the height-limit bar chained above a car park entrance and everyone will stare and tut like you’re a chuffing fool.

I know that our Graham is a fan of Wreckfest but I’ve not played it myself since ooh that 2013 demo maybe? Have the years been kind, gang?