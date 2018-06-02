What are we all playing this weekend?

Has E3 started? Maybe E3 has started. The games industry’s marketing megablast unofficially begins earlier and runs longer every year, and if the announcement of Rage 2 in mid-May wasn’t the start, Ubisoft confirming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey after word of the game leaked via some promo tat surely was. Expect more leaks, teasers, rumours, and daftness as we lead up to the official start of the unofficial start with publishers’ press conferences next weekend. It’s a hectic time of year for me but ah, I do half-enjoy seeing what my brain does when it breaks over a seemingly endless week of ludicrous hours. Full of surprises, that skullful of slop.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec:
I’ll be playing Vampyr
, because Vampyr apparently lasts longer than six different realities’ Lord of The Rings special editions, and somehow I have to write, by Monday, a review of a game that doesn’t seem interested in ending until sometime next century. A little behind-the-scenes insight into THE CONSTANT STATE OF PANIC that is playing videogames for a living, there.
Alice:
Now that The Defect is properly in Slay The Spire
, I’ll be zapping and ripping monsters with this lovely little murderwizbot. I’ll also be showing my new Lada
around GTA Online, a car so scrappy that even the most murderous of players pauses to stare and honk before shooting my face off. Oh, and you’ll find me lobbing apples at strangers’ faces on Sanhok
.
Brendan:
I’m not playing ANY videogames. They’re AWFUL and I hate them. What kind of a sick medium would let you accrue thousands upon thousands of human souls, only to introduce you to a large man with two swords who wants to feed you to his pet dogs? It’s a sick industry and I’m tired of it. I’m quitting. Right after I beat this Capra Demon
.
Graham:
I still need to put more time in to Yoku’s Island Express
so I can review it, so I will probably spend the weekend either playing that or feeling bad for not playing that. The rest of the time will be spent also in Game Maker, because I’ve got to make a prototype of a game. Some people even gave me money
to do so – uh oh.
John:
I’m really stuck on Moonlighter
, so I imagine a bit more of that. Plus playing some more Raft
with the boy. And then, if there’s a spare moment, I want to get closer to the end of God Of War.
Katharine:
Having finally struggled through to the end of Frostpunk this week, I’m in desperate need of a gaming pick-me-up that doesn’t involve anyone freezing to death or dying from starvation. My prime candidate? The bright and cherry world of Grow Up
, the sequel to Ubisoft Reflections’ delightful Grow Home which I played earlier in the year after finishing the excellent but almost equally harrowing Zero Time Dilemma. If lovely little BUD can’t warm my heart, nothing will.
Matt:
I’ve got cults to simulate, Valkyries to slay, bunkers to punk and a time-bending murder mystery to solve that I never got round to starting.
Will I actually find time to play Cultist Simulator, finish God of War, get past the first few levels of Bunker Punks and actually begin Omensight? Almost certainly not, especially if I end up going to the UK Games Expo.
Matthew:
I’ve just picked up The Silver Case (on sale now, folks!
) so I’ll probably give that a go. I used to be big into Suda51’s games; they’re not always mechanically satisfying, but at least there’s something there to react to. He’s been in decline since No More Heroes – settling for a role of zany studio figurehead over hands-on director – so I’m looking forward to dipping into one of this earlier works. I’ve got a real soft spot for Flower, Sun and Rain, the sort-of sequel to The Silver Case, but never understood it; I’m hoping this brings much needed clarity.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
02/06/2018 at 10:07 elmintrude says:
I was pleasantly surprise by the opening few hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda last weekend so I’m going to delve back into that. No doubt with a few trips to Murder Island to try and gets me a chicken dinner. Had a 2nd last night, I damn near soiled my Armour.
02/06/2018 at 10:43 elsparko says:
It’s not a bad game per se. You just need to come to terms with the nonsensical story line. Some missions were even outright entertaining. It is still a sad departure from the “details first” approach of ME1.
Oh and I personally disliked that the player character felt like a teenager. This could have been a suggestion that I might already be out of the target age group.
02/06/2018 at 10:31 ninjadeath says:
As it was my birthday a couple of weeks ago I have a bit of a back log so I think some Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Splatoon on the Switch and Moonlighter and Laser League on the One True Format. I also started another game of Don’t Starve the other day for some stupid reason (like I haven’t got enough to play) and it’s got it’s hooks into me again.
02/06/2018 at 10:48 elsparko says:
Dark Souls Remastered sucked me right in. I had postponed continuing on to Blight Town from the Gaping Dragon on the “Prepare to Die Edition” earlier this year to await the remastered release. Yesterday not only did I defeat Capra Demon and Gaping Dragon on the first try, I also ventured deeper into Blight Town then ever before. Now I’m afraid to go back into the game. I fail to map the place in my head and it feels like stumbling around on that dreaded scaffold and the obligatory poisonous swamp without going anywhere (pleasant).
02/06/2018 at 10:54 particlese says:
At some point, I’ll be trying to catch up on some small VR things and will likely play a little Elite:Dangerous VR with some buddies, plus something new and shiny and non-VR like Mirror Drop, and maybe something middle-aged and shiny like Thumper.
Otherwise, I’ll mostly be tending to enormously exciting garden and house stuff, and bumbling around in UE4 and Blender and various command lines with some other folks.
02/06/2018 at 11:10 Plok says:
Stag weekend in Brighton, so I guess I’m stuck with PoGo in between being forced to drink through some industrial hosing and getting my bottom out – standard hetero hardcore activity…or something….I don’t know…I just want to play DS remastered! Save me!
02/06/2018 at 11:11 celticdr says:
This weekend I’m going to be starting my own cult, perhaps it will be a Cthulhu type deal, haven’t really decided yet… Oh and if I find the time I’ll give Cultist Simulator a go (as that sounds like fun) too.
02/06/2018 at 11:17 Imbecile says:
Rayman legends. It’s good, though not my sort of game really. I have battle tech but need a new pc to play it. Sad face
02/06/2018 at 11:21 Telkir says:
Wow, no-one at all spending time on Overload? That’s my jam for this weekend (and more). Gotta blast them robots… explosions so pretttyyy…
02/06/2018 at 11:27 elsparko says:
I did the first few missions already and it is definitely a true successor to Descent. I got a little bit annoyed by having to hunt down upgrade points and closed doors that could both be secrets but also scripted enemy “spawners”.
02/06/2018 at 11:27 Thulsa Hex says:
Didn’t plan on it, but I found myself starting Pokémon Moon today. That’s half the weekend taken care of.
02/06/2018 at 11:38 Hoot says:
Finishing Cosmic Star Heroine then gonna get pwned in Quake Champions for a bit. If you haven’t played Quake but are old school and like me are sick of “modern military shooters” and mechanically skill-less battle royale guff then Quake is your antidote :)
After that I’ll relax with some Moonlighter.
02/06/2018 at 11:39 obscured says:
overload, it’s amazing it’s like it’s 1996 again
02/06/2018 at 11:43 Vacuity729 says:
Total Warhammer II for me! Got to play, play, play, play, play!
02/06/2018 at 12:09 juan_h says:
Crusader Kings II. The French and Aquitanians just will not stop getting conquered by the Badishah of Hispania. I don’t even want France or Aquitaine, but I’d rather not have a giant hostile blob with the Holy War casus belli sitting on my western border. It seems I must conquer them myself in order to save them.
Life’s hard for a Holy Roman Emperor.
02/06/2018 at 12:12 SpinyNorman says:
Battlefield 1, got a few months to warm up for V. On the other hand, Warframe…