The Sunday Papers

For PCGamesN, Jake Tucker wrote up the story of how his twitch stream got ambushed by fans of an unpleasant ‘influencer’ known as Dr DisRespect. It’s a reminder of how awful some folk on the internet can be, but the best part is about how not all of those fans were there to hurl abuse. Reading it has changed my impression of how homogeneously hateful the followers of certain streamer types are, at the same time as vindicating my existing assumptions about a large percentage of them.
What was interesting is the language people were using in the chat, both to harass me and to decry that same harassment. Those who showed up, those that weren’t dropping racial slurs or personalised insults, called me a punk kid, mirroring comments that Dr DisRespect had made when he mentioned me. Those that spoke up against those being abusive claimed that the harassers weren’t members of the Champions Club – a name for the subscribers of Dr DisRespect’s Twitch channel – and offering me firm handshakes in solidarity.
The answer to the question Steven Wright asks in his piece for Kotaku – “Does’Role-Playing Game’ Mean What it Did a Decade Ago?” – might well be ‘of course not’, but that doesn’t mean the specifics aren’t interesting. I enjoyed seeing the perspective of a Torment: Tides of Numenera dev on what counts as the genre’s important defining elements, even though the only time I really think about genre labels is when I have to tag posts with them for boring advertising reasons.
Ziets recalls that early computer RPGs like Wizardry and the original Bard’s Tale essentially ported the most popular editions of their tabletop progenitors like Dungeons and Dragons to the personal computer, eschewing epic tales of sword and sorcery to focus on the tactical guts of the pen-and-paper experience. “Originally, most RPGs were Tolkienesque, monster-slaying fantasies,” Ziets says. “Now we have RPGs set in science-fiction worlds, modern times, etc. Similarly, most early RPGs had some version of D&D stats and skills, but many are now evolving away from strict adherence to those rules.”
On Waypoint, Rob Zacny’s look at State of Decay 2 is worth checking out – even if you’re like me and have next to no interest in the game. Rob talks about what makes zombie fiction work, and why State of Decay 2 does not.
Because it fails to support the themes of these stories, State of Decay 2 ends up missing the point of its own genre even as characters occasionally mouth its commonplaces. Survival stories in general and zombie survival stories in particular tend to ask questions about what is essential to our humanity outside the trappings of civilization and its comforts. When need and danger are close by, who are we really? What do we reveal ourselves to be?
On Gamasutra, Katherine Cross doesn’t pull any punches in her take on what’s wrong with Steam’s approach to banning porn. I was once in an aesthetics seminar that was eerily similar to the class Katherine talks about, where the conclusion was much the same: defining porn is a fool’s errand.
Even a “logical” process will still take certain subjective values as givens and goals. Rather, adjudging what is and isn’t pornography, and using that vapid standard to make curation decisions, is always bound to fail in some critical way and never accomplishes its stated aims. Such a standard, in fact, eludes greater moral responsibilities. It’s a coward’s way out, ducking more complex questions in favour of quick and dirty solutions. The case of House Party remains illustrative. Ban it or don’t. But if the stated reason for a ban is because it’s “pornographic,” this feels craven; if you’re actually expressing a value that holds the game to be reprehensible because it’s rapey, then say that and allow us all to debate that proposition. Calling it porn is thought-terminating.
Gamasutra also did a neat round-up of developer’s favourite idle animations, collected by Joel Couture. Nobody mentions Rayman, so I understand if you don’t bother clicking through.
Splendidland (Apple Quest Monsters): Idle animations are one of the many ways a game tries to convince us that it contains a living, breathing world. Your avatar responds to your inputs and moves around, going from point A to point over there, but they also respond to your lack of input; not playing the game is an interaction. “Oh, look at that!” you said, pointing your finger at the screen excitedly.
On Kotaku’s ‘Talk Among Yourselves’ community section, ‘Toolsoldier’ wrote about how Undertale helped him to grieve.
Saving everyone during the true pacifist run and breaking the world destroying everything in it during the genocide run, each of these paths gave me what I needed during my grieving process: control. When I needed to feel empowered to save something so that I could lift my spirits, I took the true pacifist route. When I felt helpless and angry that I couldn’t save my sister, I broke the world down during the genocide run.
On Youtube, Writing on Games put the concept of Punk under a microscope. This is the first of Hamish’s videos I’ve stumbled across, but I bet it’s not the last one I’ll end up linking here.
03/06/2018 at 11:19 Sin Vega says:
The best idle animation was in Hudson Hawk, inevitably on the Amiga. The player character would check his watch or tap his feet or what have you, then after a while he’d start sweating. If you left him static for longer than that, a concert piano would drop out of the sky onto his head, killing him.
03/06/2018 at 11:50 Infinitron says:
On the RPG Codex forums, George Ziets admitted that his characterization of early RPGs was mistaken: link to rpgcodex.net
03/06/2018 at 13:02 Babymech says:
I was about to say… the obvious lack of research, just get a simple narrative line for an article, was pretty barefaced. I’m happy that he found out about it, and accepted the update somewhat graciously (though ‘I was a kid at the time’ isn’t a good excuse for not reading up on the topic (at least a wikipedia entry) now that he’s a grown man).
03/06/2018 at 13:48 Archonsod says:
His excuse doesn’t really fly. I was a kid in the 80s, and what I remember most about Wizardry was the great story and the sci-fi elements (heck, even D&D had it’s sci-fi settings which spawned games; Spelljammer and Dark Suns). As a middle aged curmudgeonly bastard I’m constantly complaining that fantasy was better back then precisely because Tolkien’s influence was generally minimised in favour of the more open approaches from the likes of Carter and Moorcock.
Fair enough the games had a wealth of stats, skills and numbers, and people could get obsessive with them, but no more than they do with Diablo or the average MMO. I don’t see much difference in the min/max discussions over Mook psychics in Wizardry 6 versus the min/max discussions over Geralt in Witcher 3.
03/06/2018 at 12:19 I Got Pineapples says:
On the other hand, I do think there’s something a little craven about wanting to move away from the awkward argument about the semantics of pornography, like the discussion of the idea of censorship, when it allows you to in turn proscribe that thing you don’t like without allowing for the historical weight that comes with that description.
03/06/2018 at 13:08 Babymech says:
“Ban it or don’t. But if the stated reason for a ban is because it’s “pornographic,” this feels craven; if you’re actually expressing a value that holds the game to be reprehensible because it’s rapey, then say that” – that’s just silly; a company’s policy on what constitutes ‘rapey’ is as hard to define as its policy on what constitutes ‘porn’ – it’s hardly more courageous to ban one than the other. If I owned Valve I’d prefer to ban games that I considered rapey, but I wouldn’t pretend that I was somehow tackling the complex issue more honestly than someone who bans porn.
03/06/2018 at 13:28 I Got Pineapples says:
As I said above, it feels like an attempt to dodge the actual quandry (and, bluntly, the awkward in-group politics attached to it) by redefining terms.
03/06/2018 at 14:46 kameradoktorn says:
Lol at doing scorpion idle poses in school, did the exact same thing.
03/06/2018 at 14:55 shitflap says:
I think that some articles that highlighted quality or interesting twitch streamers would be a useful thing to see on RPS.
Anyone can go on there and see the horror that is Dr DisRespect’s chat, but highlighting some interesting or lesser known streams is something that I have been surprised that I have not seen on here yet.
I only found out about TieTuesdays stream from the Jazztronauts article and that dude is a delight.
Why no coverage or involvement from RPS in this kind of thing?
03/06/2018 at 15:28 SaintAn says:
Aren’t RPS’s readers adults? I don’t think we’re the target audience of streamers. That’s content more suited for every other gaming site that’s out there trying to get kids loyal to whatever corporate brands and streamer personalities the sites are trying to build relations with for profit.
03/06/2018 at 16:04 shitflap says:
I also am an adult and I think I follow your reasoning, that you feel that RPS has a higher caliber of reader, but the assertion that RPS is for adults and twitch is for the youth, I feel isn’t accurate in either case.
Here are five streams I watched yesterday;
someone speedrunning The Immortal, that I played on my Amiga in the early 90’s, some William Hartnell era Doctor Who, a cosplayer leatherworking parts of her costume for an upcoming event, someone playing Fists of Fire (1995) a digitised arcade game that was Mortal Kombat but with Jackie Chan and actors from his movies as the characters and finally some soothing The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.
I don’t think the at risk youth was the target audience of any of those streamers.
03/06/2018 at 15:24 jaheira says:
Pillars of Eternity 2 has some excellent idle animations. Xoti waves her lantern about, Eder sparks up, Aloth consults his grimoire etc. They put a lot of work into them.
03/06/2018 at 15:47 SaintAn says:
While I hate Gamasutra, I do agree with them this time. Art shouldn’t be labeled porn, it’s prudish and dismissive. Porn is mindless banging, but these games have interesting stories, characters, settings, gameplay, good writing, and can invoke emotion just like any other well made story, so it’s fucking stupid to call them porn.
Really annoyed me at how many blogs just mindlessly regurgitated the same shit about porn games being threatened by Steam recently without putting any thought into the subject. Shows how many just copy from one another adding nothing of worth to the world and making their readers more ignorant by the day with their “game of telephone” blogging. My feed was filled with that crap.
03/06/2018 at 15:53 Ham Solo says:
“Dr. DisRespect” is someone who got killed over and over by the same dude on a stream of his and then tried to doxx him.
Appearently he can’t take what he’s giving very well.
One more arrogant twitch tw*t.