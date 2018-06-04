Evolve shutting down dedicated servers and F2P version

2K plans have announced plans to largely end Evolve, the 4v1 monster-hunting first-person shooter from Left 4 Dead creators Turtle Rock Studios, though it will remain playable in a way. Evolve first launched in February 2015, then relaunched as the free-to-play Evolve Stage 2 in July 2016. 2K plan to shut down Evolve Stage 2 in September, though people who bought the original will be able to play ‘Legacy Evolve’ – without dedicated servers. This is one of those whimperends you’ll hear poets going on about.
The shutdown will come in two stages. On July 3rd, 2K will stop selling microtransaction currency bundles. Unlocked characters and skins will carry over to Legacy Evolve so, maybe you’d like to dress fancy as you cling to the husk of the game. On September 3rd, 2K will shut down the dedicated servers, close the in-game store, and end Evolve Stage 2.
After that, people “who own a retail copy of Evolve” will be able to switch to Legacy Evolve. It won’t have dedicated servers, Ranked Hunt mode, or leaderboards, but solo play with bots and multiplayer over peer-to-peer connections will still work. P2P is always a bit wonky in fast FPSs, so it is a bit of a sorry state to live on in. It sounds like free-to-players will be left out in the cold, which is a bummer, especially given that they could have paid a fair bit into it. Some third-party stores and key resellers still seem to be selling Evolve, if you really want to continue.
2K don’t say why they’re shutting it down, but I don’t feel off the mark guessing that it simply wasn’t making enough money for them to think it worth keeping up. They had already stopped commissioning content updates from Turtle Rock in October 2016, so its fate seemed clear.
Poor Evolve. It was promising but a little off the mark, as our Alec said in the conclusion to his Evolve review.
“Don’t underestimate how clever and how careful Evolve is, and just how many deeply different elements it genuinely manages to balance. But sadly that#s not backed up by a huge amount of personality. As I said in parts one and two, the Hunters’ characters are thin and overly tropey, while the bestiary never quite explodes into the craziness it arguably needs.
“Between that and the front-loaded, thunder-stealing unlocks, I feel that Evolve is an extremely well-observed and ambitious multiplayer game which repeatedly shoots itself in the foot, and for reasons far more profound than the DLC that the internet’s so cross about. I admire Evolve far more than I like it, but I admire it a lot.”
Though I was a little put off by 2K brazenly launching a game $60 with a load of DLC already on sale – and not even included with its DLC season pass. I ended up picking Evolve up a little later, I think, when it was already near death. Going F2P helped revitalise the playerbase, and the game still peaks at five or six hundred concurrent players, but 2K blew the launch spectacularly.
For now, you can still play Evolve Stage 2 free-to-play through Steam.
Turtle Rock announced in December 2016 that they were making a mysterious new “dark fantasy” free-to-play cooperative FPS with Perfect World Entertainment, though 18 months later we’ve not heard much more about that. E3 is next week, so that might be a good time to announce something. Assuming it’s still a thing.
04/06/2018 at 12:01 rocketman71 says:
And that, kids, is why you don’t buy games that don’t support LAN and don’t release public dedicated servers.
Even closing the game, they will only release some shitty P2P. Shame on you, 2K.
04/06/2018 at 12:38 MajorFordson says:
So how long should a game studio spend money keeping deserted servers alive, long after a game has stopped producing income for the studio?
04/06/2018 at 12:53 obowersa says:
In an ideal world, they wouldn’t need to.
It’s worth mentioning that yes there are trade offs, and that spending development time creating a dedicated server folk can run themselves or implementing LAN support ( given how rare LAN gaming is ) isn’t necessarily providing value to most players and potentially opens up a whole host of security concerns.
With all that said. About a week ago a couple of friends and I were reminiscing about some of our earlier non-mud multi-player games. An hour or two later and some port forwarding shenanigans and we were playing Unreal Tournament, followed by AvP and a couple of other older games.
That ability to just spin up and play a game almost 20 years on, with a bunch of friends, is wonderful. It’s also completely pointless to most companies bottom line.
There’s an interesting topic around here which touches on a wider set of issues. Archiving. Without going into too much detail and boring everyone the world of archiving is fascinating.
There’s some really interesting conversations and discussions going on about archiving video games and the challenges involved both technologically and legally. Especially when factored into various UK laws about the legal requirement to archive certain types of media.
Well worth a dig into if anyones interested. It presents an interesting problem though that so many games, which are culturally important items of media from an archiving perspective, will be completely unusable to future researchers/public in the event they do get archived.
04/06/2018 at 13:06 BobbyDylan says:
Ummm…. The OP’s statement is the result to the “conundrum” you pose. It’s odd, to see the answer before I see the question.
04/06/2018 at 13:09 Cederic says:
At least two years after the last sale.
Or just provide the ability for people to host their own server. That way you don’t even need to provide LAN support, as someone can set up a LAN game by hosting a server on the LAN and preventing external access.
This isn’t hard. It used to be the standard approach. It’s only the last few years when companies wanted to monetise the online play (instead of making their money selling a good game) that it’s been impossible to self-host.
It’s a major factor in my massively reduced online gaming.
04/06/2018 at 13:32 po says:
It’s a major factor in why I don’t play online PvP any more.
When the publishers took away our ability to run our own servers (and make them either online or LAN, just by fiddling with our router’s firewall), they also stopped us from exercising our Freedom of Association – our right to choose who we play with.
Ever since the death of the private server, both cheating and toxic players have become an ever increasing problem online.
At least when you were in control of choosing who played on your own server, rather than having to hope the publishers can be bothered to make any effort in policing what goes on on theirs, bad behavior could be dealt with promptly, instead of having to make a report and hope someone did anything about it, while you have to put up with match after match of aimbotters, and obnoxious people spamming comms.
And if you didn’t like how someone ran their server, there were plenty of others, including ones where cheats or any kind of modding would be accepted. If not, then you could always set up your own, without the publisher charging through the nose for a private server identical to everyone else’s, because they no longer provide anywhere near the amount of customisation they used to.
04/06/2018 at 12:29 rustybroomhandle says:
This never had a chance to succeed. It was apparent from the first promotion. I wish I could declare myself some kind of business clairvoyant for seeing it, but I got the idea that this was the general consensus.
04/06/2018 at 13:05 Peksisarvinen says:
This is a fate I wish upon all games that share the absolutely abhorrent DLC policies of Evolve. If you see your potential players as nothing but walking bags of money, don’t be surprised if they don’t like you or your game.