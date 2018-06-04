GOG’s Summer Sale opens with a Xenonauts giveaway

Maybe my perception of time is getting a bit wonky in my old age, but didn’t we just finish Spring Sale season a week or two ago? No matter – cheap games are always in style. GOG’s summer sale opens with a giveaway of Goldhawk Interactive’s solid X-Com tribute Xenonauts. GOG also asked us to pick a few favourites from the sale, so check out our list on GOG.
Xenonauts may have a slightly drab exterior, but under the grey and beige lies the heart of 1994’s X-Com: UFO Defense. Good for armchair commanders that want something a bit more granular than Firaxis’s modern XCOM reboot. Plus, it’s a good way to dust off the cobwebs before Phoenix Point fully drags the formula into the 2010s.
As has become customary for GOG, there’s free bonus games for spending money during the sale. Those who spend £3.59 (presumably equivalent to $5) get a free copy of Failbetter’s nautical (but nice) post-Lovecraftian ocean adventure Sunless Sea. Coincidentally, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (another of RPS’s recommendations) just happens to cost exactly that amount to the penny. Spend £14.19 ($20, by my approximation) and you get gorgeous puzzler Rime, too, which John gushed profusely over here.
As underrated as Bloodlines is, I wouldn’t recommend playing it without Wesp5’s incredibly extensive unofficial patch, which updated again just this April. My personal recommendation from the RPS Collection would be deliciously amoral isometric mech-shooter Brigador. While I’d not normally recommend upgrading to the Deluxe edition of a game, I will here because the slightly more expensive edition comes with the absolutely stonking soundtrack and an audiobook, which is compelling stuff if you like sci-fi mech-war stories.
Alice says you should all buy Far Cry 2 (also on our shortlist), because – and I quote – “p.s. Far Cry 2 is the best one”. I cannot argue with this statement. Odd coincidence that it’s also a game about being an amoral mercenary bastard. It’s a far more focused and thematically consistent thing than more recent games in the series. Far Cry 2 is bleak and oppressive and not especially fun in the most traditional sense of the word, but it’s the closest we’ve had to a Heart of Darkness game to date.
The GOG Summer Sale continues until June 18th, although the Xenonauts giveaway ends in under 48 hours, so snap that up while you can. Plus, there’s a new set of GOG Connect games you can copy over from your Steam account – again, time-limited.
04/06/2018 at 17:16 Chris England says:
04/06/2018 at 17:11 napoleonic says:
I always look at The Red Strings Club and wish for a moment that it was a computer game version of The Red Shoe Diaries. You all know what I mean.
It’s also worth noting that Phoenix Point is not the only Xenonauts-esque game on the way, as Xenonauts-2 will be launching a Kickstarter shortly and we’re expecting to have the (mostly finished) game ready for Early Access before the end of the year! :)
04/06/2018 at 18:37 Nokturnal says:
If I’m not mistaken there was an early build available for testing via the GOG Galaxy program at one point?
I seem to remember playing that and having a good time, good to hear it’ll be coming to Kickstarter soon!
04/06/2018 at 17:17 stringerdell says:
The standard bolt action rifle from Far Cry 2 shits on anything from the arsenal of FC5… some great guns in that game.
Not so keen on the Malaria + weapon jamming mechanics but you cant have it all.
04/06/2018 at 21:03 HiroTheProtagonist says:
2 had a lot of great ideas. The physical map and compass is still my favorite use of a map in video games, the buddy system was very involving and interesting, the fire physics were like the Alone In The Dark reboot only better, and the fixed-point fast travel was well-implemented.
But whoever wrote the scripting that restocked outposts every 5 minutes should have been sacked. Nothing quite kills my enthusiasm to replay FC2 like razing an outpost to the ground and scorching the earth, only to come back 5 minutes later to see everything back to normal and yet more dudes shooting at me.
04/06/2018 at 21:21 Person of Interest says:
ModDB / Nexus have a smattering of rebalance mods that change mechanics for malaria, respawning/chasing, weapons, stealth, and the like. The next time I attempt to finish Far Cry 2 I’ll pick one that seems to my liking. I never want to play the diamond hunting minigame ever again.
But, and this may be a minority opinion, I thought the stealth detection in the vanilla game was excellent: I could crawl right by some enemies by slowly creeping through thick jungle growth, but in the plains I was easily spotted from well out.
04/06/2018 at 18:19 causticnl says:
I will prolly pickup fallout3/New vegas since this is actually working without needing a guide on steam.
04/06/2018 at 19:13 mac4 says:
For people who like me have trouble getting Xenonauts to run (seems to be an uncommon issue, that I nonetheless ran into), follow the game’s instructions to download and add their Community Edition (X:CE, link to goldhawkinteractive.com . A version 0.35 seems to have just been released.)
This did resolve it for me, and appears to run just fine.