Lords Of The Fallen 2 finds a developer

Three years after City Interactive first muttered about a sequel to Lords Of The Fallen, 2014’s Souls-tinged action-RPG, they’re finally going ahead with it. Today they announced they’ve drafted Defiant Studios, a new studio co-founded by the director of Just Cause 3, to make Lords Of The Fallen 2. Lords creators Deck13 parted ways with CI after the first game, see, going on to continue their ideas in The Surge (read our Brendy’s review for more on that). CI don’t say much of anything about the sequel, so it’s clearly still early days, but hey, it’s officially on. Okay then.

Defiant was founded in 2016 by folks including Roland Lesterlin, the director of Just Cause 3, and David Grijns, the former general manager of JC3 devs Avalanche Studios New York. They’ve not released any games as their own studio yet. CI said in today’s announcement that they fielded pitches from a number of studios, and settled on Defiant “because we were impressed with their game concept, production expertise, and the pedigree of their developers.”

And that’s about it, really. CI say they are “dedicated to delivering a quality second title for fans of the IP” but have nothing to show of the game. Early days. I have heard vaguer announcements during E3 season, though.

The first game was so-so, and its story and world bland, but I suppose the name is somewhat known? Rich Stanton wrote in our Lords Of The Fallen review:

“It all adds up to a combat system that’s great in theory but in reality feels terribly average. This superficiality extends across LotF. While the visuals are impressive technically, for example, it would be remiss of me not to point out that the aesthetic stinks. This is generic fantasy with a heavy dash of Diablo III, all smoking red eyes and ridiculous shoulderpads, and its pus-monsters and demon-knights and fat fire-throwers just lack any subtlety in their design.”

Not the best.

Lords Of The Fallen 2 was once been slated for 2017. And now? It’s a secret.

As for the studio who created Lords Of The Fallen in the first place, Deck13, they’re currently working on The Surge 2. They expect to launch it in 2019.