Red Faction: Guerilla’s Space Asshole returns on July 3rd

Mars’s calendar is objectively superior to ours. For starters, their Independence Day comes one day sooner than America’s, and trades up the fireworks for driving giant mining robots through buildings. At least, that’s what I’m drawing from the pun-ishingly named Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered‘s new release date trailer. This polished-up version of Volition’s space demolition sandbox is due out on July 3rd, and they’ve even gone and licensed Chris Remo’s fan-song ‘Space Asshole’ to accompany it.
Correction: The Re-Mars-tered edition will be free for existing owners of the game. My bad!
The re-Mars-tering process is admittedly giving a much larger set of improvements to console players, but some of the upgrades are universal, including an all-round graphical overhaul. Textures are sharper, shadows are updated to modern standards, lighting is improved and there’s a bunch of modern post-processing and shader effects. Resolutions now natively go all the way up to 4k, which I’d imagine won’t impact performance too badly as the game was always more CPU dependent (to crunch all those physics) than anything.
There’s been no mention of it so far, but the one feature I’d kill for in this updated version is the ability to respawn buildings in zones. As great as the destruction model of the game is, and as satisfying as it is to see a building you walked through ten hours ago with a gaping hole still in it, it’s kinda sad to stomp your way through a zone early in the game and find it completely barren later. Plus, sometimes a building is so fun to knock over I want to do it twice.
Still, a pity it’s just Guerrilla that’s getting updated and not its sequel, Armageddon, which I insist to this day was terribly underrated. I mean, yeah, it was obviously rushed and the story is complete bobbins that resolves itself instantly when the protagonist realises he’s been living in a plot-hole for years, but I reckon that the ability to pick up and throw entire buildings at your enemies was worth the price of admission. Then again, I’m not much of a fan of open-world sandboxes.
Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered will be launching this July 3rd. So far, no price has been announced. They’re not kidding about that Free Mars thing either, as existing owners of the game will upgrade to the new version gratis.
04/06/2018 at 18:17 Stellar Duck says:
Space Asshole is the reason I started listening to Idle Thumbs ten years ago. Brings a lot of nostalgia. Especially as I’m currently playing Far Cry 2 again.
Well done those guys for using it in the trailer.
04/06/2018 at 18:21 AtomicAcorn says:
They better bring the multiplayer destruction model from the original to singleplayer.
The one gripe I had with the game was the destruction in multiplayer was so good, leaving chunks of building leaning against other structures; while in singleplayer everything would disappointingly crumple into the ground like a tower of cards.
04/06/2018 at 18:32 Antongranis says:
I have yet to play a game with more fun destruction.
04/06/2018 at 18:35 Neurotic says:
Guerilla’s original five-man team (under producer Rick White) were also the core team on Volition’s THQ-released Punisher game, tying in with the 2004 Thomas Jane film. They got Jane to do the voice and Jimmy Palmiotti to help with the script (he’d inked ‘Welcome Back, Frank’, the comics storyline the game was based on). It did a million-plus units and was a success for all concerned, and I sometimes wonder how much influence it had on the original Saints Row, which had by then been in development since the middle of 2003 as ‘Bling Bling’.
04/06/2018 at 18:51 _Nocturnal says:
I hope the way they remastered the game has nothing to do with the way they remastered the song, because man did they mangle that completely. It hurts to listen!
04/06/2018 at 19:22 Moni says:
I’d like everyone to give Armageddon a chance, it’s usually on sale for dirty cheap.
It introduces some great weapons: The Singularity Cannon, the Magnet Gun, and the Mr Toots.
04/06/2018 at 19:41 Stellar Duck says:
I did, based on Johns recommendation but I really didn’t like it at all. Played for an hour or two and uninstalled it. That was years ago.
I can’t quite put my finger on what I didn’t like. The story so far as I got was forgettable, in that I’ve forgotten it totally and I remember thinking the main dude was a tit.
It was just super po faced and I didn’t really like the dark levels and overall feel of it.
04/06/2018 at 20:26 Zenobite says:
Armageddon and WH40k Spacemarine are 2 of my favorite games for when don’t want anything complicated and just want to make things explode.
Armageddon’s weapons were amazing the chaos you could caused with the mag gun was great and once you beat it the first time the game gave the really mental stuff like the napalm laser.
04/06/2018 at 20:49 khamul says:
Yep. It’s awesome. Nuts to the story, smashin’ stuff is fun.
04/06/2018 at 19:32 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I love me some good old hammering. So much fun, such good stress relief. Never got old. RF:G is brilliant.
04/06/2018 at 20:09 Darth Gangrel says:
Red Faction Guerilla is great except when the game interferes with my plans of destruction.
While in combat, friendly NPC’s come and “help” you, i.e. constantly die in firefights until you get away from the enemies. These deaths lower the morale in that sector, meaning your ammo boxes now contain less ammo. That’s solved by a “immortal allies” mod, so that the friendly NPC’s who aid you when in combat don’t die (wished you could just tell them to GTFO, because I’ve got this, don’t need any of your “assistance”).
Worse however is the “dynamic” quest system where they call you and ask for help, because otherwise people/the resistance will suffer. That’s another thing I wish I could deactivate, because when I’m out looking for stuff to smash, I don’t want anyone calling me for favors.
Just leave me alone!
04/06/2018 at 20:24 Cloak says:
Oh dang free for existing owners, maybe Dark souls can learn something. I don’t own the game but sounds to me like they respect their customers. Maybe I’ll pick up the game after seeing this kinda of respect.
04/06/2018 at 20:28 DatonKallandor says:
Red Faction Guerilla is the best Terrorist simulator and it’s still hilarious to me that nobody in the media picked up on that.
04/06/2018 at 20:54 HiroTheProtagonist says:
You forget, one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. Also, there’d probably have been media coverage if the game had aircraft you could pilot into buildings (maybe it did, it’s been years since I played it).
04/06/2018 at 21:31 jonahcutter says:
Considering you’re fighting a guerilla war against a murderously repressive oligarchy, the regime in power is finally getting what’s long been coming to it.
Not much more satisfying in gaming than taking a sledgehammer to some murdering EDF douchebag and his base.
No big surprise establishment media don’t clutch their pearls and couch-faint over it. The parallels to our actual world are not in their favor.