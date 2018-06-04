Where The Water Tastes Like Wine adds new stories and autowalk

Story-collecting stroll ’em up Where The Water Tastes Like Wine has added more strange, delightful, and terrible tales to hear in a free update. Our dearly-departed Adam praised the original game’s Americana stories, written by a wide team of writers, in his Where The Water Tastes Like Wine review and more are certainly welcome. The dead man wasn’t so keen on the game around the stories, mind, but the developers are continuing to tweak that. This update also added an auto-walk button, see, to make your skellington stroll without you hold a key or button. The game is on sale now too.

“In the latest update you’ll find 15 new vignettes scattered around the country, ranging from the terrifying to the disgusting to the hilarious,” creator Johnnemann Nordhagen said in Saturday’s post.

These new stories are written by folks including Bruno Dias, Cassandra Khaw, Laura Michet, Kevin Snow, and Cat Manning, and voiced again by Keythe Farley.

Here, listen to this rude horse:

Last piece of VO from the new WTWTLW stories: this is @bravemule's disgusting horse (mild language warning) pic.twitter.com/jjiDeItETD — Johnnemann 🌹 (@johnnemann) June 1, 2018

I’m up for any story in which a horse calls me an asshole.

The pace of the game around the stories was Adam’s main problem with WTWLTLWTWTWTWLTWWWW, but that has been tweaked a fair bit since his review. Fast travel arrived in March, stories were distributed at a better pace in April, and this here update has added an auto-walk, activated by pressing F or the right bumper on a controller.

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine is on sale with a 30% discount until Wednesday. It’s down to £10.49/€13.99/$13.99 on Steam, Itch, and GOG.

Disclosure: I’m pals with several folks who worked on this game. A number of its writers have written for RPS before too.