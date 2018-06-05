Do my ears deceive me? Did Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang just say it will be “a long time” until the next GeForce GPU release at this year’s Computex show in Taiwan? What about all those Nvidia Turing rumours about a new Founders Edition card being available next month and a supposed proper reveal scheduled for August? I’m going to need some time to process this – perhaps with the help of Nvidia’s newly-announced robot platform pal, Issac.
RPS: So Isaac, Nvidia just held their Computex keynote event in Taiwan. There was a lot of talk about Nvidia’s energy efficient Max-Q gaming laptops were doing well, and that gaming is now bigger than film yadda yadda yadda, but not very much about actual concrete graphics card news. Tell us what happened.
Isaac: My name is Isaac, and I am powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier DevKit that costs $1299, the single largest processor project in Nvidia’s history that goes into early access in Aug-
RPS: Yes, yes, Isaac. Congrats on the whole reveal and being born and what-not. You do, I must admit, sound pretty incredible. But as much as I’d love to talk more about AI and Nvidia’s frankly bonkers HGX-2 contraption for hyperscale datacenters that fuses high performance computing and AI into a single unified architecture, I’d like you to tell us more about what Mr Huang said about the next GeForce graphics card not being here for a long time.
Isaac: After Master had finished talking about Xavier, the world’s first intelligent machine processor that sits inside my cold, robot heart, a human from the audience asked “When is the next GeForce?” Master replied: “I’ll invite you. There will be lunch. But it’s a long time.”
RPS: But right now, a lot of people have been saying that Nvidia’s new GeForce cards will arrive by autumn at the very latest. Does that count as ‘a long time’? A long time suggests another year, two years maybe. Are we really going to have to wait that long?
Isaac: Even my eight high-end ARM cores and nine billion transistors cannot process a satisfactory answer for you, human.
RPS: All right, let’s try a different tack. Someone else asked about the Hot Chips talk Nvidia’s going to give in August as well, didn’t they? Where Nvidia’s due to talk about its next mainstream GPU?
Isaac: Correct, human. They asked Master is he had “anything to say about Nvidia’s talk at Hot Chips about Next Gen changing to TBD –
RPS: Wait, wait, wait, hold up. That entire Hot Chips talk is now just TBD?
Issac: Correct.
RPS: Those cheeky – *cough*. So what did Mr Huang say in response?
Issac: He replied: “Live in the present! We will invite you to our launch events.”
RPS: I…I don’t know what to say.
Issac: Master also confirmed he “didn’t know” when humans would be able to run 4K at 120Hz on a single card. “I could predict,” he said, “but I’m not going to.”
RPS: My soul has been crushed.
Isaac: Do not believe everything you read on the internet, human. I predict it will take 8000 engineering years for you to recover, the same length of time Master and his team spent creating Xavier, my cold robot heart.
RPS: T-thank you for your time, Isaac. I think I need a lie down.
Isaac: You are most welcome, puny human.
05/06/2018 at 10:53 The Almighty Moo says:
Damnit. I have been saving to build a new machine in the Autumn after five years of laptop gaming. I’m hoping this is a red herring
05/06/2018 at 11:01 jezcentral says:
Same here. I’d even got permission to get a new gaming rig from the wife. (I pointed out I had only bought one PC in the last 10 years, and that was my laptop.)
05/06/2018 at 11:09 Don Reba says:
I think he meant to say there will be cake.
05/06/2018 at 11:14 Excors says:
Maybe he just meant that it would be a long lunch?
Anyway, companies always say “we have nothing to announce; don’t wait, buy our current products today!” right up until the moment they announce the new product, so it seems unwise to read too much into their statements.
05/06/2018 at 16:09 fish99 says:
Yeah he is hardly going to say they have new cards right around the corner and kill the demand for current gen cards.
05/06/2018 at 11:28 Astaa says:
The depressing thing is, why would they need to?
There is no competition in the desktop PC industry
They are selling them as fast as they can make them to miners (though possibly slowed a bit now)
AMD are so far behind now there is no need for Nvidia to release anything this side of Christmas.
05/06/2018 at 12:00 Kowie says:
Bah!@ His boss’s/shareholders just wanna get consumers out of their holding pattern and get them to go out and buy current gen hardware instead of waiting for 11xx to come out.
05/06/2018 at 12:17 Stone_Crow says:
As someone completely happy at 1920×1080 (Maybe we are a dying breed, I don’t know) I’m just not feeling any need to change from my 980TI, which will be 3 years old soon. Installed Vampyr this morning and it defaulted to ‘Everything on Max’ as everything else has since I bought the card so until games start doing funkier graphics things (or I succumb to the whole TwelvetyP ultra super mega widescreen thing) then I think nVidia are just too far ahead of the needs of the games industry (and the average gaming PC) to warrant them bringing anything better out than the 10 series. VR was supposed to be the next big driver for sales but I don’t know anyone who has VR or wants VR to be honest. It’s still too niche.
05/06/2018 at 12:31 MajorLag says:
Nah, I’m with you. I’ve got 3 monitors at 1680×1050, upgrading them would be expensive and I’m not convinced there’d be any benefit. I’d like a new video card since my 560 ti is pretty long in the tooth at this point and struggles with some new stuff, but still handles most things I play just fine, so it’s hard to justify dropping money on hardware still selling above MSRP.
I think you’re partly right about gaming not really driving the need for faster GPUs. My guess is we’ll see new cards more marketed and tailored to the needs of the machine learning bubble for a while. PC Gaming will be a complete afterthought, as it already apparently is for several studios.
05/06/2018 at 13:24 Excors says:
I think it’s at a point where one generation is never going to be strictly “better” than the previous one, because it’s a mature technology now. Each generation covers a wide range of speeds, and the new generation just shifts the window upwards a bit – 980Ti is similar speed to the 1070, and maybe that’ll be similar to a 1160 and a 1250 etc. The old high-end is the new mid-range, and games will mostly target mid-range, so the 980Ti should continue to work perfectly fine for a good few years. The new generation might have slightly more features, slightly lower power usage, slightly lower price, etc, and NVIDIA needs to keep making those incremental improvements to prevent competitors catching up, but users don’t need to upgrade each time.
(I’m using a 970 at 1440p (and for VR), and it’s still mostly okay but it’s about the point where I should probably think of upgrading, but I assume it’s worth waiting a few months – even if the next generation is only slightly better, that’s still better.)
05/06/2018 at 15:00 Don Reba says:
When you do have a 4K monitor, increasing resolution is almost always better than increasing graphics settings. So, that’s you are missing out on.
05/06/2018 at 15:24 brucethemoose says:
That’s partially because the 980 TI was a hell of a card.
It’s the biggest consumer chip produced in the history of humanity, and it’ll probably hold that record for the foreseeable future. You won’t see Nvidia go all-out like that again.
05/06/2018 at 15:44 agentghost says:
Nope, the jump from 980 to 1080 and 1080ti was the quantum leap (check out Digital Foundry vid) and you wont likely see something like that in a near future
05/06/2018 at 13:23 bit.bat says:
I was hoping for something that will shake up prices a bit, at least to make the current ones a bit cheaper.
With an 8 year old PC, the PS4 is looking more an more attractive as it collects exclusives. I wonder if many people are making the jump, at least until the whole cryptocurrency madness dies down a bit.
05/06/2018 at 16:04 fish99 says:
GPU prices have been back to normal for a while now.
05/06/2018 at 16:58 gunny1993 says:
Well “normal” if your definition of the word is “Still more expensive than at release”
But yeah, only slightly a total fucking rip off
05/06/2018 at 16:08 Jabberslops says:
Even if there was a new card released this year or maybe next, it likely would be way more expensive than the 10 series on release. It kind of makes me feel bad for the people paying $80+ more than I did for my 1070. I bought mine at the end of November 2016 and managed to only pay $330 on newegg after promo code, rebate and credit from a previous rebate card. Plus I got the free Watch Dogs 2 code.
05/06/2018 at 17:23 nifft.batuff says:
I do not know exactly why, but this sems good news for me.