Hitman 2 revealed by logo on Warner Bros website

Welcome to leak week, those pre-E3 days more leaky than a colander of leek soup. This time, it’s Warner Brothers. They’ve only accidentally left a logo for Hitman 2 sitting around in the innards of their website, the big sillies. It’s gone now but was there long enough to be spotted by Twitter persons RobotBrush and Wario64. Hitman developers IO Interactive had been teasing an announcement on June 7 and it looks like this is it. We already knew the bald murderer was going on another set of homicidal holidays when IO confirmed they were working on a new entry last year. But now we know Warner Bros is officially involved too.
IO Interactive were previously owned by Square Enix, but they were cut off from the publisher’s teat last year. However, they got to keep Agent 47 when they went independent. It seems Warner Bros has stepped in and offered a publishing deal to get the unemployed contract killer back on his feet. In April WB said they were publishing a Definitive Edition of Hitman (for consoles only, on real shelves in real shops) which now seems like a precursor to this broader sequel-publishing deal.
Anyway, we’ll probably see a trailer or something on Thursday. Perhaps some shots of undercover skulking of our hairless hero? A poker-faced 47 fishing with his target at a Florida resort. A sorrowful 47 in a waiter’s apron listening to his target’s hard childhood over a mug of hot chocolate. A tearful 47 breaking down on the doorstep of his target, as he comes to terms with his own brutal past and vows never to harm another human again, but only to be faithful and caring to this friendly, tender man, his last target, his first love. Hitman 2: The Married Life.
As unintentional reveals go, it’s fairly tame. Unlike the Ubisoft error from earlier in leak week, in which the Greece-bound Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was revealed thanks to a promotional keyring.
05/06/2018 at 10:29 eatsomeshit says:
A useless unoptimised episodic DLC-like pile of piss with dumb story, arcade gameplay and casual stealth system made for consoles. I miss old Hitman so much.
05/06/2018 at 10:38 Earl-Grey says:
Jesus christ, man.
How about a warning before you dump a hot take like that?
I nearly singed my eyebrows off!
Alternatively:
Hey, careful, man!
I nearly lost a finger on all that edge!
05/06/2018 at 10:41 essentialatom says:
Like in a bad way?
05/06/2018 at 12:04 ulix says:
On which Arcade board did the game run?
And how did it play with a joystick?
05/06/2018 at 13:26 Mikemcn says:
I encountered no bugs in 60 hours of play, i remember nothing of the story in any of the other hitman games I played, i have no clue what you mean by arcadey, these games were never simulators and you can use the tools hitman has in a billion interesting ways. I think stealth gameplay was much improved over blood money.
05/06/2018 at 16:19 iucounu says:
HITMAN was fucking brilliant.
05/06/2018 at 10:43 jellydonut says:
Who’s gonna tell them there already is a game named Hitman 2?
05/06/2018 at 10:59 Javier says:
If we really are gonna play the splitting hair game, there’s a Hitman 2: Silent Assassin game that’s the sequel to Hitman: Codename 47. This is HITMAN 2, the sequel to HITMAN.
05/06/2018 at 14:48 Captain Iglo says:
OK, so after HITMAN 2 they’ll make HITMAN: CØNTRACT$, right?
05/06/2018 at 10:48 jezcentral says:
I’m so looking forward to this. The only criticism I had of the great first season was that the levels, however wonderfully put together, were a little vanilla. Hopefully, they’ll have a bit more of a B-movie vibe, like Meat King’s Party, Beldingford Manor or You’d Better Watch Out.
05/06/2018 at 11:20 Earl-Grey says:
One of my fondest memories of Hitman comes from Silent Assassin.
The mission in Russia where you can snipe the general during a meeting from across the street while The Lady tries to help you identify the target.
Then keeping cool while escaping back to the subway.
Great times.
Or the second mission in the same map, where you’re led into a trap with a cardboard cutout of you target.
My spectacles are very rosy though; I haven’t played it much since it came out.
05/06/2018 at 11:05 Ejia says:
Is Warner Bros. looking to make a Hitman movie series to go along with the games? Actually, I don’t even remember if it was them that did the movie, the one with Timothy Olyphant in it.
05/06/2018 at 11:42 ColonelFailure says:
Still waiting for the Hitman and Her.
05/06/2018 at 12:03 Preciousgollum says:
Hitman and Sons…
47 with a beard and a son.
“Dad, what are these ‘Contracts’ that you are doing?”
“CLOSE YOUR HEART TO IT, BOI!”
05/06/2018 at 12:57 remedialgash says:
Both Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan are still alive, not sure an early nineties club based, ITV night time tv show would make a great game, but I guess it could be interesting.
05/06/2018 at 12:07 Preciousgollum says:
So is this Hitman Two-Two?
The long awaited Black Widow – Russian Ballerina origin story?
That sequence was so much more intriguing in the (Age of Ultron) trailer than the actual movie.
05/06/2018 at 13:01 Raoul Duke says:
Will there be an option to buy a complete game in one go for a reasonable price that I can play when it suits me and with all content remaining available indefinitely?
05/06/2018 at 13:30 Mikemcn says:
Yes, you can wait an extra year for the complete version, the limited time content will be rereleased as with season 1, but that stuff really only worked because it was limited time and you had one shot at it. Meaning you really had to bring your A game.
Hitman is an amazing episodic game, try buying the first episode of season 2 and making the most of it, it gives you time to get the most out of each level and means you can try every approach.
05/06/2018 at 14:06 SaintAn says:
No, but but I bet there will be loot boxes! And those loot boxes will have limited time missions and weapons!
05/06/2018 at 13:28 Mikemcn says:
Loved season 1, the episodic structure let me savor every level and their continued support and limited time contracts kept me coming back for more.
Excited for this!
05/06/2018 at 13:28 woodsey says:
I have some 60 hours in the first game (not really sure how) but… I dunno. It’s not actually very good, is it?
The unlock system is a complete waste of time, filled with useless, repetitive items and a completely artificial sense of progress.
The Opportunities stuff is so prescribed that it’s completely inane, but when it’s off and you’re left with the game’s “systems” you find it’s about as emergent and flexible as a 2×4.
The levels are compromised by having to accommodate stuff that isn’t in the mission you’re playing right now (Elusive Targets and so on). Like, Sapienza is a wonderful environment to walk around in, and it goes a long way to capturing the fantasy on offer, but it also feels baggy in a way that a similarly sized level from, say, Dishonored wouldn’t because it has to be recycled again and again.
Even the smaller stuff has been changed for the worse. There’s a minimap on-screen now that highlights nearby NPCs and your targets, but when you open the map-map it’ll only show you the latter (and not in real-time). And the new rating system is useless.
Of course, they’ve kept the paper-thin story stuff (which you can ignore, admittedly, but why build this platform approach if you’re gonna string it together with a linear narrative and cutscenes?) and the inventory system from 1996’s Tomb Raider.
The game is screaming out for a Thief-style mission prep screen where you can buy equipment and favours/tips with cash you earned on a previous outing, and then plan your approach using maps and intel before being dumped into the level itself.
In short: ditch the story, ditch the endless challenges, introduce an economy, build a map/mission/level editor, and let me hit men already.
05/06/2018 at 14:15 Wormerine says:
From what i have played season1 turned out surprisingly great. Still need a better PC to give it a full playthrough. Aside from horrid always online DRM it is great.
Not too excited that IO moved from squenix to WB, from frying pan into the fire i say. I hope that WB horrid practices wont damage Hitman too much – always online DRM and episodic release seems like nothing compared to what WB likes to do.
05/06/2018 at 15:03 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Huzzah! Hitman 2016 was a wonderful game. I do hope they drop the online-only stuff though.
05/06/2018 at 16:10 Ham Solo says:
Are they mentally impaired? Hitman 2: Silent Assassin came out in 2002.
05/06/2018 at 16:21 Sin Vega says:
Ugh, imagine making such a clean, sharp logo and then some dipstick ruins it by shoehorning the trademark notice in there. So unnecessary. So tacky.
05/06/2018 at 16:24 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Heh, yeah. That is ugly.
05/06/2018 at 16:24 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I really enjoyed HITMAN, even the episodic structure won me over though I didn’t replay the levels very much and am very interested in a new game.
However if Warner Bros are involved I’m more than a little concerned as they have really embraced the microtransaction shit show. I do get that making a game like HITMAN is expensive, but hopefully it doesn’t cost IO their soul… Warner Brothers really project the “profit at the expense of game” mentality.
I also wasn’t pleased by the Game of the Year addition of HITMAN being released and not given to owners of the Complete edition. Cos y’know we thought we were buying the *complete* edition…
I really hope it doesn’t go open world and makes the opportunities a little less overly telegraphed and hopefully a bit more flexible.
I’d also like to not be hit by the cognitive dissonance of locals in Marrakech and Sapienza speaking with American accents. I get that they were trying to avoid comedy local accents and trying to make it more sellable in the USA, but personally I’d have preferred them speaking Arabic or Italian with subtitles.