Intel’s Core i7-8086K is their best CPU yet – and there are 8086 of them up for grabs

In happier Computex news today (which doesn’t involve having the vague release date of Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards being dashed from sometime this autumn into the vague nothingness of “a long time” into the future), Intel have announced their very first CPU with a 5.0GHz turbo frequency to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their x86 architecture, the limited edition (and very aptly-named) Intel Core i7-8086K – and to mark the occasion they’re giving away 8086 of them for absolutely nothing.
Harking back to the original Intel 8086 processor that first ushered in the concept of x86 computing, the new Core i7-8086K is the first six-core, 12-thread processor with integrated graphics in a 1151-pin package that supports a 64-bit instruction set, according to Intel. It has a base clock speed of 4.0GHz (up from 3.7GHz on the Core i7-8700K), but as the K in its model name suggests, it’s also unlocked for overclocking. It also comes with a 12MB SmartCache, and a TDP (thermal design point) of 95W.
50,000 of them will be made in total, but if you fancy trying to get one of the aforementioned 8086 that are up for grabs, you’ll need to enter Intel’s Core i7-8086K sweepstakes by visiting their website and registering for your chance to win – provided you live in the US, Canada (excluding Quebec sadly), UK, France, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan or China (not including Hong Kong).
You can only do so, however, in two days time when Intel’s countdown clock hits zero. This will be at 5pm PDT on June 7th (or 1am on June 8 in the UK), and you’ll then have 24 hours in which to register.
Of those 8086 processors up for grabs, it appears just 500 of them will be available for those entering in the UK. There’s no mention of how many will be available in other territories, but if you’d rather secure one the old-fashioned way, Intel says the Core i7-8086K will also be available to buy outright “from popular online retailers and technology suppliers where you’d typically expect to find other Intel boxed processors” starting on June 8 at 12.01am PDT (that’s 8am on June 8 in the UK), which is the actual anniversary date of the first Intel 8086 processor.
Intel neglect to say how much you’ll be expected to spend on the Core i7-8086K, of course, but given a boxed Core i7-8700K currently goes for around £315 in the UK and $350 in the US, I expect you’ll probably be looking at spending somewhere near the £400 / $400 mark.
05/06/2018 at 14:07 fray_bentos says:
This feels like a spiritual successor to the (beloved by many) i7-4790K. Despite 4 years of progress (2 extra cores and +600 MHz on the standard boost clock) the base clock on this processor is the same 4.0 GHz as the i7-4790K.
05/06/2018 at 15:47 Don Reba says:
There were 3.8 GHz Pentium 4 CPUs. Clock rates stopped being a measure of progress a long time ago.
05/06/2018 at 14:26 Basil says:
My i7-4770K@4.20GHz hasn’t felt like a bottle neck in 5 long hard years of service. Even now the 1080Ti tops out before the CPU most of the time. The 8086K is super tempting but I will hope there is another 5GHz+ in 2 years time.
05/06/2018 at 15:12 sosolidshoe says:
Yup. My OC’d 3570K is still ticking along fine(touch wood) with the latest game stuff – it creaks a little bit very late in big strategy games like TW:WH, but it always did that and by all accounts most CPUs still do.
I’m hoping the old girl manages to keep going until either “team” releases a CPU that’s actually fixed the big flaws that’ve been doing the rounds lately. And yes I know the best defence is a combination of savvy risk management and sheer blind luck, and that whatever new chips they come out with will probably have hidden flaws as well, but if it ain’t broke why pay hundreds of pounds to upgrade your CPU and mobo if it doesn’t at least fix the issues manufacturers do know about?
05/06/2018 at 14:41 Herring says:
40 years? Erk.
I wasn’t quite fiddling with PC’s for the originals, but I was for the 2/386’s, eventually getting my first PC: A 486-DX(?) with flashy math co-processor.
05/06/2018 at 15:47 phuzz says:
The UK contest site (here), says entries will be open at 5pm BST on thursday (2 days, 1 hour and 15 mins from ….now).
I was going to go AMD for my next build, but a free CPU might make me stick with Intel.
05/06/2018 at 17:29 Sinky says:
Country Number of Winners and Prizes Awarded
United States 2,086
China 2,000
Germany 1,000
Canada 500
France 500
The United Kingdom 500
South Korea 500
Taiwan 500
Japan 500