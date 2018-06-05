Paradox buying BattleTech studio Harebrained Schemes

Paradox Interactive have announced they are buying Harebrained Schemes, expanding their power as the heavyweight champ of traditional PC gaming. Y’know, Paradox, the Swedish mob who make games including Crusader Kings II and Stellaris as well as publishing loads more. And y’know, Harebrained Schemes, the American studio behind Shadowrun and BattleTech – and which was co-founded by a fella who helped create those tabletop worlds, Jordan Weisman. Paradox published BattleTech and evidently they got on so well they want to tie the knot. It sounds like the plan is for Harebrained to continue as before, including making more BattleTech, only now with more security.
Harebrained will become a Paradox internal studio but still, Paradox say, be “led by its own internal management and creative teams, designing and developing the games that have earned them their outstanding reputation.” One thing in particular Weisman points out in a little video is that they’re “gonna make a lot more BattleTech”.
The deal hasn’t quite gone through yet, but assuming nothing goes wrong, they’ll be superfriends. Paradox haven’t said how much they paid, and I suppose it’s not really our business. Nosey parker. Onto the quotes!
“Our recent successful launch of BattleTech, our first project together, has been a fantastic collaboration, but the possibilities of what we can do together in the long term now that we’ve joined forces — that’s what has us truly excited,” Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester said in the big official statement-o-rama.
Okay, that’s enough from you, Freddo, we have a lot of quotes to get through. Over to the Brainers!
“Mitch and I started Harebrained to create the kind of story-rich tactical games we loved,” Jordan Weisman, co-founder and CEO of Harebrained, said in the statement, “and for the last seven years, our studio has been fueled by our team’s passion and by the generous support of our fans. As the scale of our games has grown and the marketplace has gotten extremely noisy we felt that HBS needed to team up with a company that could provide us the financial stability and marketing expertise that would allow us focus on what we love doing – making great games and stories.”
Harebrained relied on Kickstarter crowdfunding for Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, and BattleTech. Fans supporting and enabling your dreams is great, but I can’t imagine it feels very secure to rely so much on crowdfunding, especially given that enthusiasm for the model was waned. It’s nice to cosy up to a bigger buddy.
“We share a deep respect for our audiences, for healthy and collaborative teams, and for the creative process itself — the fit just works,” Harebrained president and co-founder Mitch Gitelman added in praise of Paradox.
As a big hullo, Paradox say they’ll give a free copy of Stellaris to everyone who backed BattleTech’s Kickstarter campaign. For more on that, watch your inbox, I suppose. And probably be patient – I imagine there’s a whole lot of partying going on right now. And paperwork. A paperwork party. Neck a shot every time you sign and initial on a contract. What could go wrong?
05/06/2018 at 19:51 Earl-Grey says:
Nice, maybe they could make a sequel without god damned Unity bah!
05/06/2018 at 19:57 Artist says:
Well said like a true, clueless armchair-developer…
05/06/2018 at 20:05 Ham Solo says:
The game offers terrible performance for mediocre graphics. And that on many systems, including my i7 with GTX1080. What else is there to tell? If the engine is not to blame, the developers skills at optimizing said engine definitely are.
05/06/2018 at 20:42 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
Well it does run better than Escape From Tarkov and House Flipper, but both of those run appalingly too.
05/06/2018 at 21:57 Pier says:
Maybe the devs are incompetent, but I don’t think it’s far fetched to consider that the engine is the main problem here.
In my anecdotal experience, most sufficiently complex 3D Unity games I’ve played on desktop are riddled with performance problems or are simply inferior graphically. The only exception for me was Firewatch.
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Escape from Tarkov, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, etc. All suffered from poor performance. Battletech in particular seems even worse, as not much is really going on and there are constant FPS drops and load times are atrocious with an M2 SSD.
The only impressive stuff I’ve seen in Unity are demos by the Unity team which of course can be polished ad nauseam.
05/06/2018 at 20:00 SaintAn says:
Terrible news. New-EA strikes again. Still mad the “new” Age of Wonders appears to be a disaster under Paradox.
05/06/2018 at 20:04 Palindrome says:
It looks really interesting from my point of view to be honest.
05/06/2018 at 20:37 DatonKallandor says:
The new Age of Wonders you know nothing about. Yeah that sure is a “disaster”.
05/06/2018 at 21:50 Veles says:
Paradox are an excellent studio and publisher.
05/06/2018 at 22:11 bee says:
Agree to disagree
06/06/2018 at 00:25 Blastaz says:
Paradox as a studio have made games I’ve sunk about five thousand hours into.
05/06/2018 at 20:00 Jezebeau says:
Oh good. They can scale it back, release with 6 mechs, and start selling the rest of the lineup as DLC over five years for six times the total cost of the last game.
05/06/2018 at 20:34 Prime-Mover says:
What do you have in mind here? I’m certainly not well versed in all things Paradox, but games like EU4, CK2 certainly did not have what seemed a scaled back base game.
05/06/2018 at 20:44 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
Stellaris was released in a very barebones state; can’t speak for the other games though.
05/06/2018 at 20:55 Zenicetus says:
Stellaris was bare bones on release, and still is from a certain perspective, with undeveloped trade, diplomacy and other non-warfare options. But I didn’t get the impression it was “scaled back.” I got the impression the designers didn’t really know what they wanted the game to be. And it still feels a bit like that, two years later. But it’s one of the only two or three halfway decent space 4x options out there, so that’s worth something.
I don’t think any of this translates to the HBS acquisition. That studio has delivered on target with the designs for Shadowrun and Battletech games. I don’t think that will change under Paradox as long as they’re at least somewhat independent. They don’t seem to have the same chaotic, “throw everything against the wall and see what sticks, and it’s okay not to finish the game for five years after release” game design culture as Paradox.
05/06/2018 at 21:54 Veles says:
Bare bones compared to their other games that have had years of free and paid content.
It was their first 4X game mixed with their traditional grand strategy so it took more development to get the base of the game in.
05/06/2018 at 22:09 Stellar Duck says:
CK2 at release was amazing and had all the content of the first game plus some more. It was a full game, within their design scope and wasn’t cut or scaled back.
All the subsequent DLC packs are additions, some of which I don’t particularly like, but they were never meant to be in the game from the beginning.
In some ways I miss the purity of the original game.
Same story for EU4.
I don’t really get why people moan so much about the expansions. They’re not mandatory. I’ve only purchased the ones I have an interest in.
06/06/2018 at 00:24 Someoldguy says:
I sit on both sides of this fence. EU4 and CK2 were pretty great at launch. They weren’t shipped as half a game by any means. I only got fed up with the DLC when they started dicking around with core mechanics that I was quite happy with. Then you’re stuck with never upgrading or buying DLC for it ever again or eating these game changes you don’t want. The drive to keep tinkering with the game mechanics for years tends to mean this crops up in all the Clausewitz engine games eventually. I’m happy they produce more DLCs but I really wish they didn’t change the rules so much, just tightened up the AI play. HoI4 and Stellaris badly needed that.
06/06/2018 at 00:41 juan_h says:
I don’t know about Paradox’s other games, but Crusader Kings II allows you to disable mechanics you don’t like before you start a new game. I generally play with secret societies disabled, for example. I know other people who like to disable defensive pacts. It’s all quite customizable. The odds are pretty good that you can play the latest version of the game and still get the experience you want.
05/06/2018 at 20:02 TotallyUseless says:
Damn, that’s horrible news. Through the years if there’s anything I learned from Paradox is that they milk their thick headed fans by churning out either scrappy DLCs or ridiculous overpriced DLCs.
05/06/2018 at 20:06 DanMan says:
Meh, Paradox has a shitty privacy policy.
05/06/2018 at 20:07 Admiral666 says:
I see the Paradox Hate Brigade is showing in full force today.
05/06/2018 at 20:13 teije says:
Never takes long for the Paradox DLC haters to show up, regardless of topic. Every article about Paradox should come pre-loaded with 5-6 comments complaining about their DLC policy to save everyone some time.
05/06/2018 at 20:52 Freud says:
I’m neutral/positive towards Paradox and I find their DLC practices a bit excessive.
05/06/2018 at 22:56 cairbre says:
I just wait and buy any dlc in steam sales.
05/06/2018 at 20:18 mattevansc3 says:
I’m quite happy with this news. Paradox is one of those publishers that knows its market, caters to its market and doesn’t try to change its market.
Yeah they milk the DLC but how many other companies support a base game like Crusader Kings 2 with free content patches for as long as they have?
05/06/2018 at 20:30 causticnl says:
let there be no mistake, Paradox is now in the same way corporate as lets say EA (their DLC policy is almost identical).
05/06/2018 at 20:41 DatonKallandor says:
Not really. For one thing, they make completely different games – EA makes primarily multiplayer and Paradox makes primarily singleplayer games – but even where they overlap the DLC structure is completely different.
Paradox almost never sells individual tiny DLCs for example, they prefer to bundle them together into pretty sizeable packages. Paradox also doesn’t operate on a season based model – they just make stuff until they can’t think of anything anymore, without year-based pre-planning.
Paradox also likes gameplay-changing DLC far more than cosmetics, and their policy for multiplayer in that area is “if the host has it, everyone can play with it”. Compare to EA, which prefers cosmetics and giving out all gameplay altering DLC for free (and in the cases where the gameplay altering DLC isn’t free, they force everyone to own it or nobody can play it).
So no, their policy are not “almost identical”. They’re probably as far apart as any two publishers are nowadays.
And that’s not even getting into lootboxes and how Paradox might be the only publisher that hasn’t ever put them in any of their games (as far as I know?).
05/06/2018 at 20:50 magogjack says:
H-h-h-h-headshot !
05/06/2018 at 21:24 causticnl says:
not really.
hope you enjoy your 500/600$ DLC packs.
05/06/2018 at 22:04 c-Row says:
What a great and convincing counter-argument you present.
05/06/2018 at 21:31 Captain Narol says:
DEFINITELY.
And yes I enjoy a lot all my DLCs for CKII, I have more than 2000 hours in that game that I consider the Best Strategy Game ever and that they keep on improving years after its release.
05/06/2018 at 20:56 Infinitron says:
Nobody is asking whether this means that Harebrained can’t make new Shadowrun or BattleTech games. They’re using those under license with Microsoft. Will Microsoft agree to work with a rival publisher?
05/06/2018 at 21:00 magogjack says:
Don’t you have news to post ?
05/06/2018 at 21:18 DatonKallandor says:
They did for Battletech. Battletech was published by Paradox. Microsoft already worked with a “rival publisher”. Plus why would they say no to free money? They’re not doing anything with the license, might as well get paid by someone who does.
I think if anything this decreases the chance that Microsoft will sell the license as a whole – they keep licensing it out and get a steady revenue stream now.
05/06/2018 at 21:36 Infinitron says:
Yeah, but that was after the contract for that one game was already signed, I presume.
05/06/2018 at 21:26 Captain Narol says:
I, for one, welcome our new Paradox Overlords !
Seriously, Paradox Interactive is starting to have a nice collection of studios, but contrary to EA they let them work in peace and respect their soul…
05/06/2018 at 21:28 juan_h says:
We’ll, that’s good. Probably. My confidence that the promised Linux version of Battletech will eventually see the light of day has gone up, at any rate.
05/06/2018 at 21:40 HeavyStorm says:
They heard BattleTech was slow, thought, this belong in Paradox catalog, bought the studio.
05/06/2018 at 23:48 icarussc says:
Ahahaha! Come on, no love for this hilarious comment?
05/06/2018 at 21:59 fearandloathing says:
I’m also not totally sold on how PDX DLC model evolved, but haters are going full hatetard. We haven’t seen or heard any indications about PDX forcing that model in its other collaborations (and yes, publishers can and did do that, especially if they contributed to funding), there is no reason to think this would turn out to be any different. Even the dlc’s for Stellaris were much more “sane” than EU4 and CK2.
05/06/2018 at 23:04 CaidKean says:
I do think this is a shame, I mean Jordan has himself in past interviews indicated regret about how he and the other owners sold off FASA, both the parts that were sold to WizKids and to Microsoft.
Now he’s finally built up another great game company but decides to once again sell it off? Mind you, I have no idea how the ownership for Harebrained Schemes was structured, i.e. whether he and Gitelman were the sole owners and had final say on such matters.
I personally am a fan of Microsoft and think that they’re by far one of the more benign of the big publishing houses out there [Conflict of Interest warning, they are based in my hometown] but I still do feel that it’s a shame that once again Jordan builds up something great with talented people and once again decides to sell it off.
Honestly, this whole thing would make a whole lot more sense to me if Jordan had simultaneously announced his early retirement, I mean he’ll be sixty in two years time, I would’ve understood if he found the lure of a nice juicy check and early retirement too enticing to resist but so far it seems like he’ll still be heading up Harebrained Schemes.
Honestly, my biggest concern about this affair is that Microsoft might see this as very solid proof of the FASA computer-game licenses that they’ve been generous with are in fact worth a lot more to them as exclusive IPs, i.e. they decide to wrestle back control in order to make their own BattleTech/Shadowrun titles.
I mean, I love HBS, backed several of their Kickstarters, but does anyone think they’d have gotten to this point where they get purchased by Paradox without having been granted usage of the old FASA licenses? Mind you, last I recall the licenses were granted until 2020, but that was a few years ago so I guess it’s very possible a longer period has already been negotiated.
Time will tell I guess, I just hope it doesn’t lead to a repeat of history.
05/06/2018 at 23:25 Infinitron says:
Mind you, last I recall the licenses were granted until 2020
Where did you read that?
05/06/2018 at 23:08 Darth Gangrel says:
First Nordisk Film buys Avalanche and now Paradox is buying Harebrained Schemes. A lot of Scandinavian business stuff recently.
I’m personally just waiting for Paradox to do something with their World of Darkness IP they acquired in October 2015. A Werewolf game was in the making I heard, but before then I’d wager we’ll see the Enhanced/GOTY Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 (another game I’m eagerly awaiting that has been in development for a long time).
06/06/2018 at 00:40 kud13 says:
Werewolf: the Apocalypse is listed by Focus Home as an upcoming title, date TBD
05/06/2018 at 23:11 simz04 says:
It might be a very good thing. Herbrained Schemes develops games on awesome IP’s but they always come a bit short in term of realization. Shadowrun could have been so much greater, and its even more blatent with Battletech.
I hope they can put their creativity and story-telling skill to work with a set of good pc game devs and enough manpower to create awesome games.
05/06/2018 at 23:49 icarussc says:
Really looking forward to more Shadowrun! Hong Kong was one of my favorite ever RPG experiences.
06/06/2018 at 00:38 kud13 says:
Hmm. Let’s hope this means more and better Shadowrun
Edit: should we now be expecting Paradox to offer to buy Obsidian? There’s a fairly healthy publisher/dev relationship there as well…