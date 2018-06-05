Jurassic Park welcomed to Rocket League in next DLC

It’s dino a go-go in the ludosphere lately as cross-medium opportunities hatch from the impending launch of the new talkie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Frontier’s Jurassic World Evolution will have us manage a dinopark, and now Rocket League has declared its own allegiance to humanity’s former steeds. New paid DLC later this month will add a Jurassic Park jeep as a sportscar, and yeah yeah whatever I know, but the important thing is: it’ll let us celebrate goals with a fiery Tyrannosaurus rex’s head rearing from between the posts and roaring. Synergise my brand awareness real good.

The Jurassic World Car Pack will include a Jeep Wrangler in both Jurassic World and Jurassic Park livery, complete with custom wheel and engine noises, as well as cosmetic doodads for all: a builder’s hat, three player banners, and antenna flags for InGen, J. Park, and J. World. Also, this cracking T. rex goal explosion:

I will now always interpret triumphant dinosaur roars as “Goooooooaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll!”

The Jurassic World Car Pack is due to hit Rocket League on June 18 at the usual DLC price of $1.99 (probably £1.69). I am still surprised–and glad–that these DLC cars are so cheap.

The game’s doing well enough that developers Psyonix are still updating it three years after launch. Last week they added a new map, the ‘Beach Blast’ summer event starts on June 11th, and cross-platform parties are coming this summer.

Rocket League has crossed over with a number of movies before, drawing cars from Batman, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, The Fast And The Furious, and The Fate Of The Furious, all of which make more sense than when Rocket League added a car which flopped so badly it bankrupted its manufacturer.

2 Comments

  1. 05/06/2018 at 13:00 Neutrino says:

    “It’s dino a go-go in the ludosphere lately as cross-medium opportunities hatch from the impending launch of the new talkie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

    Can anyone translate this into English plz?

    • 05/06/2018 at 14:51 The Yahwg says:

      Bunch of extinct lizards are being added to games in droves because the new Jurassic Park movie is out soon and everyone wants to cash out.

Comment on this story

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>