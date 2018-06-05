Jurassic Park welcomed to Rocket League in next DLC

It’s dino a go-go in the ludosphere lately as cross-medium opportunities hatch from the impending launch of the new talkie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Frontier’s Jurassic World Evolution will have us manage a dinopark, and now Rocket League has declared its own allegiance to humanity’s former steeds. New paid DLC later this month will add a Jurassic Park jeep as a sportscar, and yeah yeah whatever I know, but the important thing is: it’ll let us celebrate goals with a fiery Tyrannosaurus rex’s head rearing from between the posts and roaring. Synergise my brand awareness real good.

The Jurassic World Car Pack will include a Jeep Wrangler in both Jurassic World and Jurassic Park livery, complete with custom wheel and engine noises, as well as cosmetic doodads for all: a builder’s hat, three player banners, and antenna flags for InGen, J. Park, and J. World. Also, this cracking T. rex goal explosion:

I will now always interpret triumphant dinosaur roars as “Goooooooaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll!”

The Jurassic World Car Pack is due to hit Rocket League on June 18 at the usual DLC price of $1.99 (probably £1.69). I am still surprised–and glad–that these DLC cars are so cheap.

The game’s doing well enough that developers Psyonix are still updating it three years after launch. Last week they added a new map, the ‘Beach Blast’ summer event starts on June 11th, and cross-platform parties are coming this summer.

Rocket League has crossed over with a number of movies before, drawing cars from Batman, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, The Fast And The Furious, and The Fate Of The Furious, all of which make more sense than when Rocket League added a car which flopped so badly it bankrupted its manufacturer.