“The minions of hell are growing stronger” – Blizzard’s mysterious new Diablo project

Spin that unsubstantiated rumour wheel! What’s it gonna be? Red 18 for Warcraft 4, black 29 for Starcraft 3, red 6 for WOW2, or how about black 7 for Unannounced Diablo Project? Blizzard, generally speaking, are damned good at controlling information until they want information to be known, which means we very rarely have any real clue what their next move will be.
Until yesterday, when they went right out there and told the world that they’re working on a new Diablo project.
Before we knee-jerk to Diablo 4 – as tempting as it might be – there are other possibilities. Remakes or remasters of Diablos 1 (which they’ve semi-done already) or 2, for instance, or a late-in-the-day expansion pack for Diablo III itself (which still looks entirely contemporary, despite its growing age).
All we have to go on is that Blizzard just put up job listings for an environment artist and a dungeon artist, both of which contain the line “We’re working on a new, unannounced Diablo project.” This rather strong statement at least suggests it’s not simply a seasonal update for Diablo III.
Both positions are full-time rather than temporary too, and stipulate knowledge of 3D tools, suggesting this is a project of significant size and complexity as opposed to, say, just a spit’n’polish of the 2D Diablos 1 or 2. But speculation is only speculation.
There’s also the line “The minions of Hell are growing stronger…”, which wouldn’t be the first thing I’d say to someone thinking of working at my company, but maybe the wannabe minions dig it.
Whaddaya reckon? Too soon for Diablo 4, too late for a Diablo 3 expansion, too pointless to remake, say, Diablo 2 in 2D? Or: anything, please, so long as it’s Diablo, and soon.
06/06/2018 at 16:49 Rao Dao Zao says:
We must be due a DiablMMO by now.
06/06/2018 at 17:09 Darth Gangrel says:
No, no more MMO’s. Disregarding my antipathy for anything online based, that genre is crowded enough. It was bad enough that Diablo 3 required an internet connection at all times and of course suffered connection failures, though it’s now playable offline as they’ve done several changes and removed the auction house. My subjective wish is a new offline singleplayer Diablo, preferably with manual saves, but the Diablo 2 “Save and Exit” model would also work.
06/06/2018 at 18:27 SaintAn says:
There’s very very few actual MMO’s. The MMO genre is dead, not crowded. Even Blizzard un-MMOed WoW turning it into just a multiplayer game, so even it’s not an MMO anymore.
06/06/2018 at 18:49 Asurmen says:
It’s definitely still an MMO.
06/06/2018 at 18:58 Carl Sagans Ghost says:
RE: wow
It’s a multiplayer game with a surprisingly complex chat lobby.
Complex for a chat lobby, that is.
06/06/2018 at 17:16 causticnl says:
highly unlikely since a new MMO will eat in their own Wow subscription numbers.
06/06/2018 at 16:52 ColinSFX says:
Diablo Royale
06/06/2018 at 17:18 lglethal says:
Was thinking the exact same thing…
06/06/2018 at 16:54 UncleLou says:
Could be something as trivial as the teased Switch version. Which has now been officially teased after they denied that the inofficial tease a day before the official tease was actually a tease.
(On a somewhat related note, Wolcen is coming along *really* nicely. If you’re somewhat tired of Diablo 3 and/or PoE, take a look at the early access).
06/06/2018 at 17:42 LexW1 says:
Nah.
If you actually read the job spec it rules out any straightforward kind of new console version or remake.
The only possibilities are either something big for Diablo III, like a massive expansion (unlikely), or an actually new Diablo project. Whether that is Diqblo 4, Diablo Royale, World of Diablo or Diablorim is the real question (probably it’s a semi persistent isometric Diablo with an open world).
06/06/2018 at 18:30 UncleLou says:
Calling it now: special Mario and Luigi dungeon tile set, and a few Zelda costumes and pot plant enemies. :p
06/06/2018 at 19:08 dontnormally says:
> Diqblo
heh.
06/06/2018 at 17:09 Iamblichos says:
Diablo, only with crafting and permanent online multi-player. DiabloRust! Because that’s what everyone has been crying out for. Maybe add in some DLC with real-money lootboxes.
06/06/2018 at 17:19 MiniMatt says:
I’m going to chant “Hellgate London!” at tube stations until I get politely moved on or Blizzard try another stab at a 21st century set Diablo-like.
(I know, I know, Hellgate London was ex-Blizz people rather than Blizz direct, but it was a flawed gem of a game)
06/06/2018 at 17:41 Shushununu says:
I picked that game (boxed copy) up from a friend who hated it for $5, and I absolutely loved it. Different gun types, varied enemies, some fun bosses. Of course I started playing after its final patches/updates, so there were some variety of environments instead of tunnels ad nauseum.
It’s too bad that game was never properly finished, so much to love.
06/06/2018 at 18:02 LexW1 says:
It belongs in that great idea terrible execution group of games which are always slightly sad to think of. The biggest issue was weak actual combat gameplay design in a game focused around that. Had the shooting and powers been as cool in practice as theory Hellgate 2 would probably be a game today.
06/06/2018 at 18:28 UncleLou says:
I adored Hellgate. It was basically Diablo meets Doom. To this day, I can’t really understand how it wasn’t universally praised, and how it hasn’t replaced all other games.
06/06/2018 at 17:22 lglethal says:
“There’s also the line “The minions of Hell are growing stronger…”, which wouldn’t be the first thing I’d say to someone thinking of working at my company, but maybe the wannabe minions dig it.”
I dont know i can think of a few jobs where that would be a relevant first line – Exorcist, Televangelist, Satanist, CEO of a Fortune 500 firm, member of political party of your choice, etc…
06/06/2018 at 18:31 SaintAn says:
They ruined Diablo, and Blizzard is too incompetent, arrogant, out of touch, and burnt out to be capable of making another Diablo as good as 2. They even failed at making a proper Necromancer for 3.
06/06/2018 at 19:17 shauneyboy68 says:
In terms of a narrative (granted Diablo never really had much of one, but what was there was really good for a 90s game), where else can they go with this Franchise? Diablo him/herself is a big failure, having been defeated every time he rears his head, same with all the other prime evils and the goodie angels.
If they revisit Diablo, here’s hoping for a reboot, some professional fiction writing that doesn’t pander or try to be edgy (and end up being the most mainstream thing ever), and a new take on the looty action RPG. I’d like to see Blizzard’s take on Demon’s/Dark Souls tactical combat. Please not another clickfest.
06/06/2018 at 19:28 spcd says:
I’m looking forward to another Diablo game that was created by people who have never played Diablo 1 and 2 before!
Is there a word for the ‘effect’ Diablo 3 had?
For example, you can reproduce this effect by taking a band like Metallica, but replace all the band members with kindergarten teachers.
Or you take a movie like Die Hard, but you replace the cast with teletubbies and now there is no violence.
That is what Diablo 3 was to me.