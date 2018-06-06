Overwatch plans to reward you for being nice, plus new Symmetra is on the PTR

Competitive multiplayer games have two major problems. One is that they often struggle to survive, their servers becoming ghost towns just a few weeks or months after they release. The other is that when games do survive, those towns are often bustling with arseholes.
Overwatch is no exception, so I’m pleased to see that Blizzard have plans to roll out an endorsement system that encourages players to get along with each other. They’re also introducing a ‘looking for group’ feature that lets you specify what roles and attitudes you want from your teammates, and they’ve introduced everyone playing on the PTR servers to Symmetra’s fancy new abilities.
All of the news comes from the latest dev video with creative director Jeff Kaplan, so do feel free to listen to his wonderfully earnest voice explain everything in detail rather than just read my summary.
Kaplan covers the new endorsement system first, which will let you praise fellow players for showing good sportsmanship, or being good teammates or shot callers. It’s nothing we haven’t seen before in other games – I’m most familiar with Dota 2‘s take on the same idea – but it’s still a very welcome addition. Your endorsements are displayed on your profile and you’ll be ‘rewarded periodically’ for maintaining a high-endorsement level, but they all get wiped if you get silenced or suspended after being reported. These sort of systems don’t magically turn every cussing loudmouth into an upstanding citizen, but they can nudge them in the right direction.
The ‘looking for group’ system could also help on that front, by letting you find players with a similar mindset to your own in the first place. The system lets you set up a group and advertise it in a list, where you can name it however you like and establish parameters like ‘everyone must be on voice’ or ‘we must have a balanced team composition’. Kaplan talks about using it to find other people that are serious about ranking up, but it should work for finding more casual players too.
I used to use my mic far more when playing with strangers in multiplayer games, both to chat and strategize – but I’ve been worn down by how often that leads to engaging with people who just aren’t worth engaging. I really like the idea of setting up a group that’s specifically looking for friendly talkative people, both when I’m playing by myself and when I want to round out a gaggle of friends I’ve already made.
They’re also collapsing the Offence and Defence hero categories into the same ‘Damage’ role. It’s another change I can get behind – as Kaplan says, those labels were always fairly arbitrary. What he doesn’t mention is that those labels were colouring a lot of players’ perceptions about when it was appropriate to pick certain heroes. Genji can do wonders on defence against the right enemy team composition, and hopefully now I’ll get a little less abuse when I try to insist that’s the case.
All of those changes will land with the next update, along with the Symmetra rework and a couple of tweaks to the Horizon New Colony map.
You can check out Symmetra’s new abilities on the PTR servers right now if you like though, which I’m tempted to do despite never normally bothering with test-client shenanigans. The rework has slapped rockets onto her turrets, transformed her teleporter ultimate into a regular ability and made Photon Barrier an ult that project a barrier which is ‘infinite in size’. That’s just scratching the surface of everything that’s new with her, so it’d be fair to treat her like an entirely new hero.
06/06/2018 at 11:57 Zorgulon says:
Wow, this is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates to the game. There’s a lot here.
The social changes seem like a good idea in principle – I hope they work in practice. Endorsements with rewards seem like a way to encourage more sportsmanlike behaviour from the silent majority. There will always be a vocal minority of nasty, trollish players, or just people who are having a bad day and mouth off in chat. What we ideally need is for the rest of the players to speak up, become involved in the team and not be put off by voice chat (as Matt says, and I agree, because of the perceived overwhelming presence of negative interactions). This is a wildly optimistic desire, but even a small step towards it will be good for the game and community in general.
The Looking for Group feature will hopefully do this too. I almost solely play Quick Play, because the more strained atmosphere of Competitive, while it can lead to some memorably tense moments of gameplay and more focussed team play just seems too likely to turn sour because people don’t like to lose. A way to group up with people who want to take QP more seriously, or who won’t be arseholes in Competitive sounds good.
As for the merging of the Offense and Defence “Roles”, I’m sure I’m not alone in saying this has been my understanding of how the various classes work since pretty much the beginning. I’m surprised that Matt has had teammates tell him off for picking Genji on Defense, especially considering that many players seem very willing to pick his brother in a offensive capacity almost without thinking.
Lastly, the Symmetra changes teased a while ago seem to have made it to the PTR intact. It’s a huge overhaul. The teleporter change in particular seems to suggest some interesting strategies for getting your allies in or out of fights in unpredictable and clever ways. I’m struggling to picture the impact of her new ultimate in-game – is it truly an impenetrable barrier that spans the whole map?
06/06/2018 at 12:52 Excors says:
> I’m struggling to picture the impact of her new ultimate in-game – is it truly an impenetrable barrier that spans the whole map?
Yes. It’s like a stationary Reinhardt shield with infinite size, and 5000 health and 15s duration. You place it like a Mei wall. I guess it’ll be useful for things like blocking snipers while you deal with the rest of their team, protecting your own snipers and healers while your tanks push forward past the barrier, protecting your whole team as you run through a chokepoint, providing some protection on the control point while you’re still running back from spawn in overtime, etc. It also looks pretty cool.
06/06/2018 at 12:38 Excors says:
I imagine Symmetra’s new teleporter will be used to do some crazy stuff in well-coordinated teams (though not so much for normal players). It’s very different to the old teleporter – it now links your current location to a medium-range target point (like Reaper’s teleport ability), it lasts for 10 seconds with a 12 second cooldown, and you can travel both ways through it. Teleport immobile characters to high ground; teleport your entire team past a chokepoint or along a flanking route; teleport turrets and exploding mechs and riptires and charging Reins into the enemy backline.
Also she does more damage and will melt Genji even faster than before. And if she’s popular, maybe people will play more Winston to destroy her turrets, and Winston likes to zap Genji. And of course there’s Brigitte now to punish flankers. Life is tough for Genji mains.
06/06/2018 at 13:17 aircool says:
I think the time is right to introduce systems that encourage people to behave with respect. Online gaming has existed for over 20 years, and it’s still a bit of a ‘Wild West’ out there.
It’s easy to get frustrated by certain players’ attitudes, such as vehicle campers in BF1 or half the team camping instead of fighting over objectives, but no amount of abuse or trolling will change their play style. However, that stems from a flaw in the game mechanics, and people still prioritising K/D ratio over anything else. Whilst K/D ratio is important for Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch games, people still use it as a yardstick for performance in objective based matches, which is wrong. This could be solved by removing the K/D ratio from the score screens and reducing or scrapping any score gained from kills.
Grouping with similar minded players is also a step forward, but like any system, there will be people who find a way to abuse it. I’ve no doubt a mix of sarcasm and false compliments will go over many people’s heads.
After all, when everyone on a losing side compliments a vehicle camper with ‘GG’, you know that it’s not out of appreciation and is just code for ‘thanks for fucking it up you selfish prick!’.
06/06/2018 at 15:43 cpt_freakout says:
This is the main problem with OW, but it’s so integral to the game design and playing culture that every step forward is an extremely small step in a huge pyramid. From the play of the game mechanic rewarding only kills (and revives, but nu-Mercy’s slow revive rate no longer checks in with the system), all the way to your competitive rank being skewed towards kills, OW has a paradoxical message at its heart: this is a team game, but whoever has the most kills is also whoever’s “contributing” the most. The metrics of the entire game are articulated by kills, so yeah, it might get better but it’s a steep way up.
06/06/2018 at 13:18 eeguest says:
Can’t wait to see now all those Hanzo on support roles
06/06/2018 at 13:20 sosolidshoe says:
I’m sure this is a good thing for folk playing the game so should be welcomed, but as with a lot of tech-industry stuff they’re just scrabbling around to solve a problem they caused themselves in the first place.
They come up with all these bandaids like endorsement systems and “LFG” features that only need to exist in the first place because they took away dedicated servers.
There were always “toxic” players in online multiplayer games. They were there in Unreal Tournament, Quake 3, AvP2, in BF1942, BF:Vietnam, UT2004, up through TF2 and into modernity. The difference was it was easy to escape them because you could find a few good servers with active, reasonable admins and an approach to the game that matched your own and just stick to them. No muss, no fuss, no arseholes, and no waiting staring at a screen while an already overtaxed matchmaking system tries desperately to figure in endorsements and “preferred attitude of teammates” to its calculation, before giving up and dumping you into a game with whoever happened to be on-hand when you queued up regardless.
06/06/2018 at 14:01 Excors says:
I think the benefits you describe are separate from the technical issue of supporting dedicated servers. You could get exactly the same effect by creating e.g. some kind of guild system, where players can freely join a guild and there are admins who can arbitrarily kick them out again. If you don’t like one guild’s standards of conduct, or think their admins are unfair, join another guild. Then you can play matches with like-minded members of your guild, instead of random strangers.
That seems like what you said, just with “server” replaced by “guild” – it doesn’t need to be tied to dedicated servers, it should work the same with centrally-hosted ones. It would maybe even work better, since a very large guild could automatically be assigned multiple servers and the game could still use matchmaking to group players of similar skill within the guild. (Plus the usual benefits of centrally-hosted servers, like better performance (since the developers can profile and tune the software and OS on their chosen hardware platform), security for players (don’t need to worry about malicious servers exploiting bugs in the client software), ability to write complex server software with messy dependencies that are a pain for server admins (which is fine when you just employ an experienced admin and don’t have thousands of random users trying to set up servers, and cheaper than providing documentation and support), lower financial cost to the community, protection against piracy (since the servers can verify you’ve paid for your account), etc. And the usual drawbacks like the lack of end-of-life support and the protection against piracy.)
06/06/2018 at 14:39 Cederic says:
There’s nothing wrong with ‘cussing’. If people stopped giving words some weird power to upset them then they’d stop getting so upset.
I swear all the time, at home, at work, in front of my parents.. why not when I’m gaming?
(I don’t however tend to swear while insulting someone. I prefer to be much more subtle and inventive, then taunt them three minutes later when they finally work it out)
Overwatch’s biggest problem is the default enablement of voice chat. I just don’t want to play with 14 year olds and with no voice chat I can at least pretend the person playing far better than me is an adult.