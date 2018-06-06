Valve take a stand against taking a stand on Steam rules

Good news: Creators of raunchy visual novels and other such things on the fringes of Steam’s content rules can now probably breathe easy, despite Valve’s worrying and unpredictable behaviour recently.
Less good news: In a lengthy and jaw-dropping Steam blog post, Valve’s Erik Johnson has effectively abdicated all responsibility for what is sold on Steam, stating that:
“-we’ve decided that the right approach is to allow everything onto the Steam Store, except for things that we decide are illegal, or straight up trolling”.
Alright, deep breath… Let’s take a look at this and try to pick apart some of the implications.
The whole statement feels like doubling down on Valve’s laissez faire libertarian leanings. So long as the company is taking its cut from games sold on the site, and no laws are being overtly broken, the company couldn’t care less. One of the most startling parts of Valve’s big blog post is their earnest admission that – even within the company’s bounds – nobody really seemed to have much idea of what could or couldn’t be sold via Steam. To quote:
“-people have falsely assumed these decisions are heavily affected by our payment processors, or outside interest groups. Nope, it’s just us grappling with a really hard problem.
Unfortunately, our struggling has resulted in a bunch of confusion among our customers, developer partners, and even our own employees.”
The horrible thing is that, on some level, I feel that within the bounds of how Valve is known to operate, this may be the best possible outcome. They’ve at least realised that their content restrictions were vague at best and incoherent at worst, and have just accepted that they cannot handle the situation. Other storefronts such as Itch.io do have hands-off moderation policies, and they’ve become a flourishing ground for weird, queer and often totally explicit games.
Unfortunately this also means they’ll likely be taking a similarly hands-off approach regarding wildly sexist, racist or homophobic content. How much of that falls under their ‘straight up trolling’ header is anyone’s guess, but if I were a betting man, I’d say we’re going to see a significant upswing in the number of games that should ideally be sold from a locked vault at the bottom of a long flight of stairs, in a disused storeroom, possibly guarded by a half-starved tiger.
There’s also the question of what happens to games that have had to cut content previously to be released on Steam? Are they now allowed to release the uncut version of the game, or officially publish a content patch on the Steam forums? Will games that were previously removed be allowed back? There are a huge number of questions, and the only one Valve seems willing to answer is ‘Will I be able to make the anime go away?’. The answer, of course, is ‘yes’.
“We are going to enable you to override our recommendation algorithms and hide games containing the topics you’re not interested in. So if you don’t want to see anime games on your Store, you’ll be able to make that choice.”
I somehow feel that they’re not quite addressing the elephant in the room, and may instead be pointing furiously at some large-breasted anime girl painted on a rock. These changes will apparently not be taking place immediately, but once they’ve implemented some new tools for filtering what content you see on your own personal Steam storefront, the floodgates will open. Welcome to a new frontier; Where we’re going, we don’t need anime eyes.
06/06/2018 at 22:23 dangermouse76 says:
This is worse for you guys. I never searched for stuff on steam, I come to the press and ask friends for recommendations.
Better get some coffee in you RPS, many games to sift… tout suite.
06/06/2018 at 22:24 Hyena Grin says:
I don’t know why Valve feels the need to open the flood-gates on all games, when they could’ve just realized that sex isn’t actually, like, bad, and is easily tagged to keep sexual content separate and out of the hands of minors.
Video stores have had this figured out for decades, I dunno why this is such a big headache for Valve. Put a frigging curtain up, make a good faith effort to keep minors out of the back, and get on with your dang life.
Doesn’t mean you have to put snuff films on the racks too, out of a twisted sense of consistency.
The arguments in favor of allowing sexual content on your platform, and the arguments in favor of allowing school shooting simulators on your platform, part ways more than the mere issue of ‘freedom of speech’ brings them together.
Valve is treating this like a more difficult problem than it needs to be. And one can only assume the reason is tied to cost/benefit analysis more than anything.
06/06/2018 at 22:28 keithzg says:
If this is bad, is itch.io not bad? If not, why not?
06/06/2018 at 22:35 Dominic Tarason says:
Itch.io never made the promise of being a professional and curated storefront that takes a (rumoured) third of your revenue in exchange for its promotional and presentation services.
If Valve only took a couple pennies off every pound from sales here, then I would have much less issue with this.
06/06/2018 at 22:32 Jokerme says:
Please do some quality control, PLEASE!
06/06/2018 at 22:41 mitrovarr says:
I bet this policy makes it less than a year. I’m sure developers will be working round the clock to out-offensive each other. Someone will make the news, a bunch of parents will look up and say “wait, this is on Steam? The Steam my kid uses?” They will write angry emails, bottom lines will be threatened, and then there will be rules again.
06/06/2018 at 22:42 cekman says:
“How much of that falls under their ‘straight up trolling’ header is anyone’s guess,”
Well, that’s the thing – who knows what this means? A rule against “straight up trolling” gives no useful guidance to anyone. It doesn’t even answer the question of whether a game like Active Shooter would be allowed. Valve only booted Active Shooter because of the prior infractions of the (ha ha) “developer”; they never addressed the content. Given how easy it is to cobble together a shitty FPS, I expect Valve will be getting dozens of “school shooter simulators” over the coming weeks. And what will they do? We have no idea.
Some people are cheering this move because they think Valve shouldn’t have any restrictions at all. They’re ignoring the fact that a rule against “straight up trolling” is still a form of content restriction – it’s just a particularly lax and arbitrary one. It invites just the kind of endless, pointless debates that trolls live for. And it invites legions of shitheads to flood in and test the boundaries.
06/06/2018 at 22:44 jack4cc says:
As a citizen of germany suffering the censorship of any games involving swastikas i actually welcome this move, i see no reason why a platform like steam should try to shape public opionion or try to educate the consumer by limiting choice.
06/06/2018 at 22:48 mitrovarr says:
Because otherwise people will deliberately fill it with things offensive and shocking enough to drive customers away.
06/06/2018 at 22:46 bacon seeker says:
As someone who doesn’t like Steam, this seems fine to me. I don’t see why the effective monopolist on PC games distribution should be in the business of curating or enforcing morality standards. Just take your pound of flesh and get out of the way.