This great Twitter account collects safe rooms in games

A new-ish Twitter account is collecting the save rooms, bases, shops, quiet zones, and other “safe rooms” from games (well, safe-ish) – places which I’m always happy to visit while playing, and glad to see pop up in my Twitter feed. The Safe Room is almost a safe room itself, a pleasant moment on that punishment of a website. Who doesn’t hear the calming Resident Evil 4 shop music when they see a screenshot, or remember Firelink Shrine as a homely hostel? Curated by Dillon Rogers, who’s currently making Gloomwood, it’s well worth a follow.
The format is simple: a place, a game, a developer, a year, and a screenshot or two. I like simple. I like accounts and bots which pop something small and enjoyable into my feed (even when they are writing horrifying video game erotica); not everything needs to be an exhaustive exploration.
Don’t
these
make
your day
better?
You’ll notice many of the rooms Rogers has chosen so far are from survival horror games – places where that moment of safety is particularly welcome. And not all of them are super-safe, some of them getting invaded, haunted, or murderised, or… but those moments wouldn’t be as powerful if the places hadn’t previously feel safe.
This reminds me of when we talked about our favourite video game apartments – places that are often safe rooms. Blade Runner’s apartment with its city-watching balcony is one of my favourites, not to mention Paul’s apartment in Deus Ex and our lair in Bloodlines. Now that I think, most of those lose their safety at some point. Apparently that’s the sort of safety I crave: fragile.
Rogers started The Safe Room in May, posting a new room every few days, and I hope he keeps at it. Give it a follow!
06/06/2018 at 14:25 gabrielonuris says:
Not actually a “room”, more like a base, but the Mother Base in Metal Gear Solid 5 is my personal happy place now. Yesterday was my birthday, so I got that famous birthday scene when I got back. Seriously, it rolled a tear from my eye…
Other safe places I love in games are the apartments you get in Vampire Bloodlines, the havens in the Thief series (mostly in the flawed last one, which has a haven in a clock tower), Tristram in Diablo 1 and Corvo Bianco in The Witcher 3.
06/06/2018 at 14:35 Scurra says:
For me, the Lighthouse in Beyond Good and Evil works similarly – it feels safe, you feel motivated to keep it safe and so…
06/06/2018 at 14:41 HiroTheProtagonist says:
The dorm room in Bully is easily my favorite safe room in video games. The small trophies from past missions are a great touch, the chemistry kit is so easy to make overpowered, and the soundtrack is about as laid back as it gets.
Also the safe rooms in Dying Light, if only because they all manage to seem cozy, even the one on top of the suspension bridge.
06/06/2018 at 15:50 woodsey says:
Both of Adam Jensen’s apartments are great, but his place in Prague in Mankind Divided especially so.
There’s a side-mission that ends with it being broken into by some suits who are looking for you, and after 15 hours or so of going back to the apartment to check in with other characters on the TV and retrieve gear and so on, it feels like a genuinely personal attack.
That game does not get the credit it deserves.