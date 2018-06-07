New Avalanche game Generation Zero does giant deathbots in 80s Sweden

A third Short Circuit film was never made, but I think we all know what course it would have taken: feeling betrayed by the discovery that his best friend had inexplicably pretended to be Indian to him for years, self-aware military robot Johnny 5 decreed humanity to be a cruel and deceitful species, and raised an army of fellow machines designed to eradicate them. That’s my headcanon explanation for why Avalanche Studios’ new open world game Generation Zero features bandanna and mohawk-wearing humans versus hordes of cute-but-murderous robots, anyway.
Yup, fresh off the back of their sale to a Scandinavian movie company, the Just Cause, Rage 2 & Mad Max devs have announced their new thing, and it’s all about “playing war in the serene forests of 1980’s Sweden.” Sure, sure, we’re drowning in faux-80s stuff right now, but watch this and tell me it doesn’t look like a good time.
Generation Zero is open world, and as well as solo play has full co-op multiplayer (for up to four players), so unlike the Just Causes, we don’t need no mods for this one. It’s described as “tactical”, and features equipment-scavenging and trap-setting as part of a roaming fight against these woodland deathbots. But the ear-pricking bit for me is hearing that we get stuff like a day/night cycle, random weather and – ooh – wounded enemies will retain any damage you dealt to them before they got away, so the next time you run into them, they’ll still be missing that arm, weapon or sensor or whatever.
My brain keeps thinking about ‘STALKER’ and it probably shouldn’t, as this is obviously an awful lot more manic, but… my brain keeps thinking about STALKER. Persistence in a weird and spooky, countryside+weird science place: I am down with that.
If they make it work, of course. The 80s stuff particularly is a fine line these days – dark synths, red bandannas, boomboxes and baseball jackets abound right now. Still, the foresty Scandi setting is a new twist, and game director Emil Kraftling reckons it’s a labour of true love, as opposed to Stranger Things cynicism: “It’s an ominous recreation of our childhood fantasies, playing war in the serene forests of 1980’s Sweden. We can’t wait to bring the game’s tense open-world exploration and adrenaline pumping tactical action to players everywhere.”
Self-published by Avalanche (or, at least, their new owners Nordisk Film), Generation Zero is due for release on PC and console in 2019, there’ll be more it on show at E3, and here’s a website with more bits and pieces for you.
07/06/2018 at 16:01 Love Albatross says:
Interesting. Getting a bit of a Simon Stålenhag vibe off this.
07/06/2018 at 16:24 Jokerme says:
Exactly what I thought as soon as I saw the headline.
I always thought Simon’s artwork sets up an incredible open world game in the lines of STALKER. This game does seem close to that fantasy of mine but the coop first person shooter thing they are setting up alongside the 80s electronic music and punk kids vibe is exact opposite of what I’d want.
Just look at those images and tell me if an open world slow burn horror game that you discover stories every little settlement you come across while trying to survive giant robot invasion version of the 1984. It gives me the chills.
07/06/2018 at 18:09 Paj says:
Yes, me too! I’ve always wanted to see his work in a game. Seems like his work is a clear inspiration for the look.
07/06/2018 at 16:16 cekman says:
Generation: Zero Dawn.
07/06/2018 at 16:46 LokiEliot says:
i LOVE Simon Stålenhag’s art. If they are gonna rip off his work i hope the game is more than just shooting robots while wearing 80s clothes and listening to synth wave. Stålenhag’s work had a great sense of forgotten mystery before Stranger things came along.
07/06/2018 at 16:58 kemo says:
Pretty cool concept. Just hope they do a good job with gunplay, JC3’s was dreadful
07/06/2018 at 17:27 EwokThisWay says:
Basically Left4Dead with robots.
You can clearly tell that their focus is the coop, they just threw in a solo mode for the sake of it.
07/06/2018 at 17:55 dozurdogbite says:
sweet!
I like L4D2
07/06/2018 at 18:03 muki0 says:
I have two of Simon’s artbooks, they immediately came to mind viewing this!
It’s a shame to say, but the gameplay present in this trailer looks extremely sub-par. “shoot gun bullets into robot while walking towards each-other” is not my idea of fun. Hope there’s something more (much more), because the world itself seems fascinating.
07/06/2018 at 18:35 Eleriel says:
the first fifteen seconds of that trailer is almost offensively swedish. it warms my heart.
One point: where did they get the guns? Are they former members of Militärligan, or the children of such?
07/06/2018 at 19:01 DailyFrankPeter says:
Anyone also picking up Terminator vibes from the music in the trailer?