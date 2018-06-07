Podcast: The games to look forward to at E3 2018

You better not shout, you better not cry, you better not expect the Elder Scrolls VI to be announced in front of an LA audience I’m tellin’ you why. E3 2018 is coming to town!

Yes, and with it, so come the takes. The RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, wants in on this. So here are some of our predictions, hopes and fears for this year’s dreaded multimedia assault on the nervous system.

Alec is dreaming of XCOM sequel news but is more realistically expecting Spelunky 2 info, or an official look at Prey’s upcoming moon expansion. Meanwhile Brendan laments for the low likelihood of a Elder Scrolls teaser, especially considering we’ve already been teased with Fallout 76. Tears all round. It’s not all E3 nonsense, mind. Alec has also been playing bloodsucking RPG from Dontnod, Vampyr, in which he killed a landlord, so it sounds pretty good.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by blood-sucking maestro of the night, Jack de Quidt.

Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

Links:

All our E3 coverage this year

Who is Chris Evans?

Fallout 76 will probably be shown

The Elder Scrolls VI isn’t being worked on (but this was 2 years ago tbf)

Okay, we get it, Prey’s expansion will be set on the moon

The “what games are good to play with your kids” podcast

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey revealed by promotional keyring

Hitman 2 revealed by logo leak

Red Dead Redemption likely to have timed exclusivity to PlayStation 4

Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 to be shown at E3

Edwin’s preview of the new Tomb Raider

The Elder Scrolls Online didn’t start out very good, says Brendan

But it it has improved a fair bit, says Alec

Spelunky 2 is happening

Brendan also didn’t like Plunkbat when it came out. What’s wrong with you Brendan?

What the hell is Centre Parcs?

Alec’s Vampyr review

Stalker 2 is being made but a long time off

Rumour: Unannounced BioShock game being worked on at ‘secret’ 2K studio

Lovecraftian detective-em-up The Sinking City looks good

My Friend Pedro has backflips, flipkicks and uzis

Disco Elysium is still the game we want most