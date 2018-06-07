Valve’s abdication of responsibility over Steam is the worst possible solution

Valve’s announcement last night that their forthcoming policy for Steam releases is that anything goes, unless it’s illegal or “straight up trolling”, has obviously caused all manner of ruckus. Takes are hot, and coming from all angles. But the main issue, roaring over all other discussion following this peculiar statement and its possible consequences, is that Valve’s rationale for their latest position is incredibly cowardly and stupid.
In a meandering statement, Valve bossman Erik Johnson included the sure-to-be infamous line,
“We’ve decided that the right approach is to allow everything onto the Steam Store, except for things that we decide are illegal, or straight up trolling.”
Clearly intended to be driven by the billionaire libertarian values that seem to always win out at Valve, the position of “anything goes” is immediately undermined by their own nonsensical exceptions for “illegal”, a word almost meaningless for an international enterprise, and for “straight up trolling”, a phrase that is so ambiguous and unspecific that it covers absolutely anything they fancy. And indeed it’s a statement that tries to abdicate Valve from all responsibility for what it sells, while continuing to happily take a cut of all the money raised.
Let’s be clear: Valve has the right to sell what it wants. That Steam is a monopoly in PC gaming is vastly problematic, and were it housed outside of the US, it’d likely face a lot more scrutiny and perhaps even be forced to separate from Valve. But that’s for another article – for now we just need to accept that it is, and that makes its right to do what it likes a lot more complicated when it comes to all of PC gaming. But, it doesn’t change the facts. Valve can choose to sell anything they wish on their store, including games that promote hate speech, sexually violent content, offensive depictions of people.
We, in turn, have a right to choose from where we buy our games. We also have a right to communicate to Valve our dissatisfaction with any choices they may make. They are not obliged to bow to our whim, although they can choose to, and we remain free not to support them as a business. Publishers also have a right to choose where they distribute their games. We don’t, however, have an overriding right to tell them what can or can’t be sold. And, I would argue, we shouldn’t want it. Because if one reserves this right for themselves, they must surely reserve it for others, and it will – as ever – immediately become a battle of ideologies. When the alt-right gangs together to call for a game about flag burning to be banned, will the liberal left support and endorse their cries? And what about when they want to bring down a game that encourages teaching about homosexuality to children? And so on. No matter how we poke this wasp nest, it remains Valve’s wasp nest, whether we like it or not.
So instead I want to focus on why their statement is so flawed and meaningless, not achieving anything. Let’s begin with their claim that they intend to be so very liberal, but not sell anything “illegal”.
The exception Valve gives for “illegal” might at first seem the more sensible of the two caveats in their latest attempt to divulge most notions of responsibility or culpability from their collecting 30% of the sales of other people’s games. But it really doesn’t stand much scrutiny, in the context of their declaration that they’ll sell games no matter the content. Clearly Johnson included the term to cover the obvious, that they won’t sell games depicting child pornography and the like, and clearly they already tailor content to match regional laws. But while Johnson’s statement acknowledges that local laws are different for each country, and how this leaves things very complicated for them, he fails to properly recognise the inherent problem of this.
He says that in order to enforce this regarding the complexity of varying regional laws, they will more stringently require developers to “further disclose any potentially problematic content in their games during the submission process, and cease doing business with any of them that refuse to do so honestly.” Which, well, let’s think this through…
What’s legal in your country might be illegal in another, and by suggesting they will support legality they suggest they will support the law of any nation when selling within it. And since there are rather a few countries where just being alive for some people is illegal, that’s perhaps quite the heavy lean toward supporting the censorship they’re purporting to be against.
It is punishable by death to be gay in Pakistan (89.4), Afghanistan (13.4), Qatar (86.3), Saudi Arabia (473.1), Yemen (246.4), Mauritania (163.2), and UAE (447.9). Those numbers in parenthesise are the numbers of terabytes of data downloaded in each country from Steam in the last seven days, at the time of writing. And this doesn’t begin to include the countries where it is illegal to “propagandise” homosexuality, including, of course, Russia, responsible for 21 petabytes of Steam’s traffic last week. So… are they going to adhere to these laws, and refuse to sell queer games, or games with homosexual content, into those markets?
More horrifically, does this mean Valve will demand that developers “disclose” whether their game contains content that portrays gay/queer people in a positive light? Will they be demanding that developers declare themselves as gay propagandists, and refuse to work with them should they not? It’s so obviously flawed a notion, and really makes a complete mockery of this presentation of absolute liberalism. If anything, it reaches the point of tacit endorsement of despicable inhuman laws.
And that’s before we even get onto the ridiculous declaration that they won’t allow “straight up trolling”. There’s no attempt to define it, to explain what they consider it to include, and perhaps most importantly, they beg the question of trolling being problematic in the first place.
Does a school shooting sim count as “straight-up trolling”? Is a game about murdering people at a Pride parade “straight-up trolling”? (Both games that have tried to release on Steam in the last year, and been rejected.) Neither would seem to fulfill that category for me, but rather be exercises (at best) in expression of free speech and free art, or (at worst) be expressions of hate. So those are presumably fine to go on sale now, whereas before they were rejected. So is Valve stating that games that primarily exist to promote hate are less problematic than those that exist to cause trouble?
And, um, what about a game that’s, you know, straight-up trolling, for fun? A game that trolls, say, homophobes? Or maybe trolls libertarians and their self-contradictory ideologies? Or satirical games? Are those now banned? Why, when approaching this fraught and complicated topic, use a phrase that’s so ostentatiously stupid?
Yet again, this appears to be Valve’s choosing the most cowardly way to deal with a complicated situation. To pretend it’s not their problem, and to make it ours. Just look at this part of the statement:
“So we ended up going back to one of the principles in the forefront of our minds when we started Steam, and more recently as we worked on Steam Direct to open up the Store to many more developers: Valve shouldn’t be the ones deciding this. If you’re a player, we shouldn’t be choosing for you what content you can or can’t buy. If you’re a developer, we shouldn’t be choosing what content you’re allowed to create. Those choices should be yours to make. Our role should be to provide systems and tools to support your efforts to make these choices for yourself, and to help you do it in a way that makes you feel comfortable.”
When Valve talks this way, they’re so ridiculously dishonest by omission. This pretence that their ultimate goals are to facilitate wonder and sparkles, rather than their taking nearly a third of every sale for the honour, has become deeply tiresome. And when they’re profiting from what they’re selling, of bloody course they should be considering whether they’re comfortable with the sources of that income. This incessant and frankly childish obsession with abdicating responsibility away from themselves and onto those from whom they profit (developer and customer) is outrageously transparent.
It is not our job to run Steam! It is not our job to fix Steam! It is theirs. And their solution, each time they run into anything they don’t know how to solve, is to throw the problem at the user. Thirty barely functional pieces of dross being released onto the store every day? Make the customers curate it! A plague of vile hatred ruling their half-arsed user reviews? Have the same users “moderate” it for them. And now when it comes to the very tricky situation of not knowing how to decide what sort of content they want to put their name to? Try to take their name off it, and make it our problem to solve, while still pocketing the cash.
It doesn’t matter where you stand on the issue of what Valve should sell. It doesn’t matter if you endorse their selling anything, letting the market decide, or whether you believe they should have a moral position about the values from which they gain their profits. That isn’t the point here. The point is that their stated reasoning is an abandoning of any culpability for their own decisions. Because it’s their store, and their job to decide their position. They need to pull themselves together, and start taking some responsibility for the means by which they make their money, whichever side of the debate they might ultimately choose. If they’re going to sell anything, sell anything, including whatever straight-up trolling might be, and own the fact that this isn’t their act of altruism, but their means of making profit.
Valve must stop pretending everything is our choice, stop abdicating responsibility onto their customers, and start owning the decisions that they make. This current solution is clearly designed to pacify their most unpleasant customers, while avoiding owning any of the responsibility for the result.
The best possible solution, actually. I’m an adult and it’ll be me who decides what games I buy.
You might want to read the words in the article.
Words like “Valve must stop pretending everything is our choice”? Everything I decide to buy on Steam *is* my choice.
But it’s their choice to sell it. That’s what Erik was talking about. It’s also what John was talking about. NEXT!
Amazon is selling Mein Kampf btw. Because even shitty books like that one are considered art, and games are a form of art too. NEXT! or whatever should I say after I “owned” your comment.
I can only implore you again to read the words I wrote. It happens that I agree Valve should sell anything, if they’re willing to own that they’re profiting from it. I would hold Amazon to the same standards.
Yes, it is. But what THEY choose to sell is THEIR choice, and not yours. Which would rather be the point.
Yes, so? As I said in the other comment, Amazon is selling Mein Kampf. Didn’t see anyone arguing it shouldn’t. Because as shitty as that book is, it’s art, and so are games.
Edit: why can’t I reply to you anymore? you too sensitive John?
>It happens that I agree Valve should sell anything, if they’re willing to own that they’re profiting from it. I would hold Amazon to the same standards.
Don’t they own it?
Argh, I give up.
Our shitty comments system means the reply button only nests so far. But sure, keep assuming that the guy who already agrees with you is “too sensitive” to cope. That’ll be it.
Excellent piece, John.
Shame BTL first comment is usually the poster who has spent the least time actually engaging with what was written.
Excellent piece, John.
To be fair, the article is so full of opinion and takes so long to get to the point, it’s a little hard to read.
The opening sentence is good. It contains information and has value. The quote is good. The rest of the first three paragraphs is opinion presented before any justification and therefore not worth paying any attention to. At that point I very nearly gave up on the article.
The whole section on illegality is criticizing the validity and apparently morality of their implementation before they even have one.
Same mostly goes for the trolling section.
You’re treating an open blog post written to give a general gist of Steam’s attitude going forward as if it’s a legal policy document or a complete plan.
I’ll be interested to see what the details are and they can be criticized then but for now, I’m happy with their approach. It’s good to see someone not trying to force their values down my throat. I’m more than happy to blacklist some things I don’t want to see if that means I can definitely see the things I do want to see.
Opinion piece contains opinion, therefore bad.
I’m beginning to worry that my mother was right and videogames really do rot one’s brain.
The article is conjecture, full of loaded language.
What is missing? Conjecture is an opinion based on incomplete information, so what information is this opinion missing to make it conjecture?
I know you just learned that word, but you’re using it wrong.
Agreed.
Agreed.
It doesn’t quite work that way for some of us. Selling something is endorsing it. And a lot of us will feel extremely uneasy about giving money to a company that openly endorses hate speech. Which they haven’t done yet, but the policy makes it sound like they will go there.
Try as they might, Steam isn’t the only game in town. And this kind of thing has the potential to drive off a lot of the userbase. Particularly since, as people leave, the racists and trolls will make up a proportionately larger part of the userbase.
07/06/2018 at 17:59 Blastaz says:
But amazingly then you have the option to not buy stuff from Steam. If you feel that Valve’s laissez faire approach to content creations means that they are selling homophobic games (or ones which are “homosexual propaganda” if you are that way inclined) and supporting that makes you feel queasy, then don’t support them.
That’s the beauty of the free market you can take your business elsewhere, just buy from GOG, and lose nothing. Maybe if the boycot is big enough Steam will change tack.
Steam is not big government and it shouldn’t act like it.
Except for the thousands and thousands of games that are only available on Steam, right?
07/06/2018 at 17:34 Beefenstein says:
Make it so that people can sign up to a ‘Steam Grab-bag’ where three random games published that month are delivered to you, hot and ready, and you have to play each for two hours or you pay the full price for it. Perhaps also you need to stream playing it on Twitch and it is verified that you spent the time playing it, not merely having the .exe open.
I suspect this would make more people want a well-curated store.
I agree in general that a "hands off" approach is largely the best course of action. Unless it's illegal, stuff should be allowed, basically. You can never please everyone.
07/06/2018 at 18:30 MikoSquiz says:
In a perfect world, they’d be able to set up a system where they can’t even touch or see what is or isn’t sold on Steam. Revolutionary literature, children’s animated TV shows, hardcore pornography, interactive car repair manuals, disk images of Atari ST software, the lot.
Not only is it cowardly, it just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny; you don’t get to sell stuff without taking any responsibility for the stuff you sell. If I sell you a toy for your kids that’s full of broken glass, that’s not just on the manufacturer for making it or you for buying it, that’s clearly on me for selling it. It’s a bit worrying that someone so senior at Valve can be this foolish.
07/06/2018 at 17:22 MrUnimport says:
That would plainly be illegal though.
I think basically nothing has changed as a result of this announcement except that Valve is claiming to take a more liberal stance with regards to sexual content. I don’t think there’s much of anything to worry about.
07/06/2018 at 17:37 battles_atlas says:
You’re right nothing has changed, in the sense that this announcement does nothing to change the fact that Valve’s content policy remains ill-thought out and ridiculously vague.
07/06/2018 at 17:45 BooleanBob says:
07/06/2018 at 17:48 ChocolateWaffle says:
They already said they won’t sell anything straight up illegal, like a toy filled with broken glass would be. If your concern is low quality content bloating Steam, news flash, it already is, and this policy doesn’t make it worse. Steam needing QC/QA is not the same as freely allowing games regardless of their subject matter. Crappy asset flips already make it onto Steam and have since Steam Direct. You can get your very own achievement idle simulator published for only 100 bucks.
If your concern is impressionable youth being affected by questionable content, that’s where proper filtering/gating and good parenting comes into play. Currently any 12 year old with mommy’s card can go on Amazon and get a copy of Mein Kampf and a dildo, and it’s entirely not Amazon’s fault. Same for Google, what you search and find is up to you, not them. “Google should control which websites you can find and ban any adult or controversial content from its searches” is an equally dumb statement.
In short, allowing anything? Yes, it’s good. But Steam needs better tools to separate the good QUALITY from the bad quality, REGARDLESS of morals or personal views.
07/06/2018 at 18:08 DanMan says:
07/06/2018 at 18:45 Bull0 says:
07/06/2018 at 17:52 Blastaz says:
Actually sellers have fairly limited liability under U.K. law link to nibusinessinfo.co.uk
If you were selling a pot of broken glass with a picture of a kid on the side and the slogan “glass – it’s fun to eat!” Then you would be liable. But if you were selling a teddy stuffed with broken glass by accident rather than foam, then you wouldn’t be liable until after the product recall notice.
Video games aren't real. Nobody will be choking to death on broken glass regardless of Valve's policies.
07/06/2018 at 17:14 Jaeja says:
Data point, from first-hand experience: if you are registered in Germany, you can only buy the German-language version of the new Wolfenstein games, which have the swastikas removed for legal reasons. Further, this is not based on IP, this is based on where your payment method is set up, and it’s non-trivial to change. Valve can and do already manage which titles are available in certain countries based on legal criteria. That’s obviously not the whole picture, but I think it’s an important point to keep in mind :)
07/06/2018 at 17:24 John Walker says:
Yes, I should make it clearer that they already do. It was their bewildering claim that the onus should be on the dev that I was trying to highlight.
07/06/2018 at 17:27 Jaeja says:
Fair.
Yep. Steam already does (at least tries to) not sell “illegal” games on a regional/national basis, so articles like this calling out that word as complete bullshit sound like they have a bias that neglects facts.
07/06/2018 at 17:15 Drib says:
I’d be more on the side of “if you don’t like it, don’t look at it” if their damn filtering worked.
I have, for instance, “Visual novel” tag filtered. What does this mean? It means that Steam recommends them to me anyway, with a little note on the side saying it contains tags I’ve filtered out.
Good work, Steam!
That said I quite like Steam and personally believe art (games in this case) with basically any statement should be allowed. But I do wish their filtering actually worked.
07/06/2018 at 17:19 calibro says:
With Valve’s approach, discovery on Steam won’t ever be good or at least mediocre. Just use other places like reddit or gaming sites to find new games to play, then search specifically for them on Steam.
07/06/2018 at 17:15 c2z4s9 says:
I agree with calibro here. I think they took the right position.
07/06/2018 at 17:30 John Walker says:
I get that people are going to just assume this article states that Valve shouldn’t sell anything, despite its saying nothing of the sort, and despite my personally thinking they should, and I’m going to give up correcting it after this time. So last time, as the article states:
“It doesn’t matter where you stand on the issue of what Valve should sell…”
That’s not the point here. The point is, well, what’s actually written above.
Don’t worry, John. Reading, especially on the internet, is hard.
07/06/2018 at 17:16 geldonyetich says:
It might not be that Valve is washing their hands of the responsibility of curating the Steam store because they’re a morally bankrupt company looking to make money.
It might be that Valve is washing their hands of the responsibility of curating the Steam store because they feel it is well and truly beyond their capabilities to ever successfully accomplish.
07/06/2018 at 17:47 Sandepande says:
Just hire folks to go vet every game that wants to be on Steam.
They can afford it.
07/06/2018 at 18:14 ChocolateWaffle says:
They have, and that’s a problem. Because if you ask someone to decide whether an individual game gets in or not, they will mix in their views. Valve’s article said as much, even among employees and their families they had disagreements. A game reviewed by vetter A might get through, where otherwise vetter B would’ve rejected it. It’s almost impossible to keep opinions and personal views and morality out of any evaluation or review, and this is not the first time Valve made a mistake. Back when they allowed VNs for the first time they said “we didn’t consider them games, didn’t know people actually wanted these”.
So their answer is to put a little faith in humans being grown up and able to choose and find what they want without throwing a hissy fit over what the next aisle in the bookstore has.
07/06/2018 at 18:26 John Walker says:
Well, no. What a grown up sensible company could do is agree on a set of rules for what they’ll sell, and then employ people to apply those rules.
07/06/2018 at 18:35 Blastaz says:
They agreed on a set of rules “anything goes”, just because you don’t like the rules, doesn’t mean they aren’t a set…
07/06/2018 at 17:17 InfiniteSubset says:
Considering they literally called the developer of that game a troll, it seems like that may be exactly the sort of content they are considering.
While I think being mad about unclear guidelines is fair, being mad about your assumptions for how unclear guidelines will be implemented is a little bit silly. Additionally, these aren’t actually their current guidelines, this is an announcement that they will be changing their guidelines, we can hope that they make these definitions more clear when they take effect.
07/06/2018 at 17:51 battles_atlas says:
… but, they’re guidelines. If they’re unclear, then how can the implementation of them be satisfactory? Isn’t the point that they ‘guide’? Unless, as you seem to assume, those vague guidelines are defined by a second set of guidelines. Unless and until such a set of guidelines are publicly availability, why on earth shouldn’t we criticise what *is* available?
07/06/2018 at 17:22 Freud says:
My biggest issue with Valve’s hands off policy is that it makes the store less and less user friendly with so much junk clogging it up. It should be in Valve’s interest to clean up the store so it’s easier to find good products but I guess that would require them to hire more people to have an idea of what they are selling.
Every year we see a massive rise in number of games added to Steam and it’s not good games contributing to those numbers. It’s asset flips, achievement stuffed games and generally amateur hour.
07/06/2018 at 17:28 Sin Vega says:
This is extremely true and makes my job really quite irritating at times. It certainly wastes a lot of my time and wouldn’t be necessary if they hired someone to actually look at the games they let through. It doesn’t even take long to identify some of the worst examples – one guy has been releasing the exact same terrible non-game with marginally different sprites every few weeks for as long as I’ve been writing UP. It’s a blatant con and aside from anything else, they ought to have some damn self-respect about the goods they sell.
07/06/2018 at 18:46 Blastaz says:
Except they are pretty good at pointing people at the things that sell. Every new AAA and AA release is well displayed through “featured and recommended” “trending among friends” “new and trending” and “top sellers”.
Every popular game on sale is well advertised through the occasional pop up “special offers” and “top sellers”
These features clearly advertise the sorts of games that people actually buy – games that advertise themselves and generate a buzz, and games that did that once upon a time and are now cheaper.
What steam isn’t good at is telling you which of the couple of hundred random games released that week suck the least. But amazingly there isn’t much of a market for zero buzz, low production value games, so why would they bother?
07/06/2018 at 17:24 wild_quinine says:
You’ve certainly highlighted a lot of logistical problems with their statement, its ambiguity, its wooliness. These are going to come back on them time and time again. But I take issue with this:
“Because it’s their store, and their job to decide their position.”
Theirs is not a lack of position. They have a position. They have decided that their position is to be an open platform, with all of the problems that this entails.
One of those problems is an inherent ambiguity. (Not that they’ve done anything to help themselves in this regard.)
Personally, I support an open platform where (almost) anything goes. (Ambiguity again).
The reason is that society’s best gatekeepers are the whole of society, and when you let in the whole of society, it’s not one gate, it’s a whole city, with gates, and doors and windows.
Their eventual solution is likely to involve further promotion of sub communities – like Reddit – where fans in minorities can be the biggest voice, as well as a generalised overview that hopes to cater to all comers (and probably fails about as often as Reddit does).
(Note, – i mean minority opinions, but i realise that this is a loaded term, and there will certainly be plenty of discussion on the wider meaning, too)
On objectionable content, I don’t think that people who set themselves up as gatekeepers have ever done a historically good job. It’s always been the case that the best stuff is on the fringes of society.
The mainstream will steal it, of course, and neuter it, and make it its own – in time – that’s culture for you.
There are some terrbile people doing terrible things and (usually) making bad art, and we’ll hear all about this in the months to come.
But don’t think of the worst things in society, when you look at censorship. Instead, think of the things that challenge us most.
07/06/2018 at 17:34 Jaeja says:
Part of their problem is there’s no distinction between Steam-the-platform and Steam-the-storefront. Steam-the-platform is incredibly powerful and valuable for developers – it handles publishing, distribution, billing, achievements, analytics, cloud saves and so on. Steam-the-storefront is I think a rather less valuable resource – useful, but I suspect a decent number of people mainly visit Steam to buy a specific title rather than to browse, and let’s face it the curation on the storefront isn’t amazing.
One logical endpoint of the position they’re taking is to make the platform available on the terms they’re describing here – you can go to steampowered.com/app/[gameID] and see the game’s steam page for any game that meets the basic criteria they lay out – but curate the storefront so that only games they deem up to snuff show up there.
Or, more coherently (and as the logical conclusion of the curator systems they’ve already created), build the official Steam storefront on top of the platform using a properly-documented API, and then allow anyone to build their own store on top of it, letting them take a small slice of the revenue. That seems about the squarest you could make this particular circle.
07/06/2018 at 18:02 FriendlyFire says:
Your last paragraph is actually exactly what Gabe Newell claimed to want to make, some years ago now. It remains the best possible scenario, I think, but it doesn’t sound like Valve is all that keen on doing it.
07/06/2018 at 18:10 battles_atlas says:
I think you both make good points, and that the platform element is really key here. Historically, content at the margins of acceptability would be sold by specialist niche vendors. But platform capitalism is all about the monopoly position. You maximize network effects by offering everything to everyone.
This is potentially problematic in many ways, but the key issue here is that twenty years ago a dominant industry player would serve the mainstream, and at best have a token offering towards edgy content. If that is what you were really interested in, you’d go to the indie options elsewhere. Now, the platform holds everything, and Valve are seemingly trying to adopt a position of selling Minecraft to kids, and a whole bunch of niche content to incompatible niche audiences. The obvious problem here is that many people will be uncomfortable using a store that also profits from trading content that they find outrageous.
I do not think a mainstream industry player can be everything to everyone. The number of people genuinely committed to libertarian ideals, willing to defend the sale of anything no matter how distasteful they find it, is itself a minority.
07/06/2018 at 18:30 Jaeja says:
07/06/2018 at 18:50 Kollega says:
I think the issue right now is that Steam is a monopoly, and as any monopoly is wont to do, it can easily strangle all but the biggest of competition by using its position as the top dog to capture its userbase in what is basically a digital equivalent of a company town. I think I wouldn’t be using Steam anymore, if not for the fact that I have many my games on it (even despite buying on GOG more and more), and cannot move them to another service – as well as the fact that some games are literally only sold on Steam, and I can’t buy them anywhere else.
If the Steam backend (i.e. the DRM and multiplayer and analytics framework) was separate from the Steam store and communities, so that the devs could use the backend but let me buy the game via a different store and use different community features, that wouldn’t be an issue. Neither would it be an issue if I had the legal right to take my purchased licenses off Steam and move them to another platform free of charge. This would be a true implementation of free market principles, and would allow me to choose where to buy based on price, or morals, or basically anything else. But considering that right now, there is precious little opposition to forces that want the world to be a monopolistic capitalist dystopia, and that we already are suffering many of the effects from that… we can’t really have that, can we?
07/06/2018 at 17:26 satan says:
I wonder if this was a the result of a long, heated, deadlocked meeting, and Gabe finally just threw his hands up after several hours and yelled: ‘FUCK IT THEN! JUST LET EVERYTHING IN!’
07/06/2018 at 18:33 teije says:
07/06/2018 at 17:27 Neutrino says:
When they say we aren’t going to sell stuff that’s illegal, I think it’s pretty obvious that they mean stuff that’s illegal in an average western democracy.
07/06/2018 at 17:27 felipepepe says:
I can go right now to Amazon and buy as many copies of Hitler’s Mein Kampf as I want, or even books about denying Holocaust, and yet you don’t see people saying Amazon is lazy or endorsing Nazism. Why?
The problem here is that gamers are used with things like Nintendo curating games & being careful to be family-friendly, and they think Steam should do the same. Valve just said they won’t.
And I don’t see how this will hurt anyone. The school shooter simulator was banned by Valve, but HATRED – that super-edgy mass murder simulator – has been on Steam for years now. And the only impact it had was on launch, riding its shock value to get A LOT of free press.
The moment the press stops giving these games all this attention, they’ll just vanish into the endless void of Steam shovelware. That’s a far worse fate that being the “banned game that SJW don’t want you to play”.
07/06/2018 at 17:33 Sin Vega says:
Because Mein Kampf is a historical artifact. And it actually serves to oppose nazism because it reveals what a load of rambling, tedious bollocks his thoughts were.
07/06/2018 at 18:55 Gormongous says:
“Stop giving toxic things attention and they’ll just go away” has been rather explosively debunked in the years since 2016, if not before then. If a twelve-year-old child buys or gets gifted Holocaust Simulator and the only conversations about it online are approving chuckles and tips from trolls, edgelords, and neo-Nazis, the absolute pie-in-the-sky best-case scenario is that the child somehow intuits anyway that this is not normal and ignores it. More likely it is the first step of indoctrination or recruitment into those communities.
A better world doesn’t just happen on its own if we speak out less and take on less responsibility. I really don’t understand how Valve and many of the commenters here have come to the opposite conclusion, except by ignorance and wishful thinking.
07/06/2018 at 17:28 BaaBaa says:
Do you really want to see Valve in charge though? Do you really? If you’re someone who ever had to go through the approval process for publishing a game on Apple’s App Store, you will know how arbitrary their judgement can be, which, despite written guidelines, is still largely dependent on whichever employee happened to review your game at the time.
Now I’m not going to dispute that running away from hard problems like this is Valve’s modus operandi. But I have yet to see anyone devise a system that is objective and just and doesn’t leave some unlucky dev burnt eventually through no fault of their own. So I don’t blame Valve for thinking there is no way they can handle this without getting their solution criticized for being less than perfect, and then choosing the cheapest option.
I have a couple stakes in this: as a gamedev, this is the preferable solution for me, because at least it means I’m not going to be shut out of the biggest digital storefront because of a single capricious staff who doesn’t understand my game and its audience. As a parent, it means a whole lot of filth can find its way into Steam now, but I never considered Steam to be a safe place anyhow in that sense.
As old and annoying Valve’s libertarianism is getting, so is yelling at them and expecting them to change. Let’s be realistic: nobody’s motivated to change when they are raking in money the way Valve do. They won’t.
Some day some other platform might kick their asses of that throne, and it would be far more productive right now to discuss how that new platform would solve this really hard problem.
07/06/2018 at 17:31 Oakreef says:
The question of legality across borders is a horrendously complicated one for pornography and child pornography too. There are a lot of sexual visual novels on steam and some that feature characters that at least look very young. You might think as long as it’s not actual photography of children that wouldn’t fall afoul but in many countries drawing can be considered child pornography too. In Ireland people have been convicted of child pornography production for writing explicit text.
07/06/2018 at 17:35 H. Vetinari says:
I say Kudos to Valve.
It is punishable by death to be gay in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Mauritania, and UAE.
well, according to regresives it’s their culture and we, the outsiders who don’t understand it because we’re not part of it, shouldn’t judge it. I once quoted the exact same countries and was deemed an islamophobe – go figure.
Because it’s their store, and their job to decide their position.
and it’s their position to sell everything.
this isn’t their act of altruism, but their means of making profit.
since when is Valve a charity organisation and not a regular business?
show your disagreement RPS, and stop having steam charts/sales etc. on this site. show you have a backbone – be altruistic and don’t support such an evil business that only has profit in it’s viewpoint
Clearly intended to be driven by the billionaire libertarian values
should it instead be driven by genocidal leftists values, or would you prefer the equally genocidal extreme right wing values?
07/06/2018 at 17:36 bacon seeker says:
I think you’re making too big a deal about the difficulty of using legality as a standard. Lots of big international companies are able to and do comply with local laws. And for electronic games distribution, it should be easy: either don’t let, say, German customers buy games that are illegal in Germany, or only sell a country specific version with the illegal content removed.
And why shouldn’t the developer have to disclose that their content is illegal in certain countries if they want to publish globally?
07/06/2018 at 17:42 TheButler83 says:
Twas only a couple of weeks a go I saw several articles regarding Steam take downs of some potentially problematic anime digital novel type titles.
Not really my genre but lots of outraged tweets from various people I respect even though I would personally not consider their contents “wholesome”. But that judgement is my cultural bias, and maybe even prejudice at work so I did not judge.
I assume that Valve has decided they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t and perhaps the lesser of two evils is to take a libertarian approach rather than have to determine which way to fall on sensitive topics. Plus it has the happy advantage of also being better for their bottom line.
07/06/2018 at 17:44 crazyd says:
Ugh. You guys freak out when they do make subjective calls about what they want to sell, and they freak out when they don’t. Pick a damn lane. I don’t see an issue with a private marketplace making subjective calls on what they want to sell, and I also don’t see an issue with a private marketplace just selling anything. This is a damned if they do, damned if they don’t scenario.
This site gets really stupid when you guys go editorial about shit like this. The truth is there is no solution that will please everyone, and I see no issue with just being as open as possible and providing tools to allow users to customize their personal experience.
Be fascinated if you could point us toward the article you’re replying to here.
07/06/2018 at 17:50 bacon seeker says:
I think part of the reason people are getting emotional about this is that Steam, like Amazon, isn’t just “a private marketplace.” It’s basically THE marketplace in its field. So I don’t think the arguments based on how things should or do work in a competitive free market are necessarily relevant.
07/06/2018 at 17:45 BockoPower says:
This is even worse for developers. Steam is steadily turning into a PC version of the Google Play store which is a total mess. All kind of clickbait, copy-paste and barely working titles in there due to almost 0 moderation from Google. Now Valve are going the same route. Currently there are approximately 50+ games released on Steam, half of which are troll jokes like Deep GachiGasm or Putin run away from Trump. When this number increases to 100+, the smaller indie devs will be forced to release F2P or move out from that platform due to oversaturated market and competing with Russians and Chinese who make 1 minute worth of gameplay games.
07/06/2018 at 17:46 jyrik says:
This is the exact right approach. Valve has to comply with laws that apply to them, or at least show a good faith effort, but beyond that I DO want Valve to completely abdicate any responsibility over deciding what I can buy from them.
GTAV literally has a quest where you hunt down illegal immigrants. I think such a thing would be atrocious in real life, but that doesn’t mean Valve should refuse to sell it to me. Others might contest the fact that you murder untold number of police, who were recently ruled a protected class under hate crime laws in a US states with other states looking to follow suit.
Valve should just do the barest minimum to stay legal. Beyond that, I’ll decide what games I want to buy, I just want Valve to be the platform that facilitates the process and transaction between me and the seller.
07/06/2018 at 17:59 Logo says:
That’s now how responsibility works. It’s literally impossible for Valve to not be responsible for what they sell because they choose to sell it. Choosing to sell *everything* is a choice.
It can still be the right one, and that’s fine but Valve pretending that they’re also not responsible or accountable is the problem (and a very cowardly act).
07/06/2018 at 18:12 jyrik says:
Yes, it is a choice and they are responsible for THAT choice to sell everything they legally can.
Beyond that, I’m saying they should not take responsibility for picking and choosing games to sell or not sell based on (inevitably subjective) moral judgements.
I don’t consider it cowardly. I consider it taking a doggedly neutral position. If anything given the backlash they are going to get from a vocal crowd who feels Valve should play moral arbiter, one might even consider it a brave stance, though not one without potential financial reward.
07/06/2018 at 18:25 Logo says:
It would be a brave stance if they owned the position as a stance. If they came out and said we strongly believe in letting everything be sold and giving a platform to all voices then sure that’s great. Instead they said:
That’s the part that’s cowardly. They’re not willing to stand by their decision that all games should be seen/heard/sold. They’re immediately trying to backpedal their own decision because they’re not brave enough to confidently stand by it.
07/06/2018 at 18:35 aniforprez says:
But then is Facebook or Twitter standing by the comments made by people on the platform? Why is Valve supposed to be standing by the products they sell? They are a marketplace and a marketplace will sell most products in the space they deal with as long as it’s not illegal. That doesn’t make them cowardly, it just makes them completely neutral. What they said right there means that they’re sticking up for your right to make the games and the right to sell your games but not stand by the content in the games no matter where you come from. I don’t understand how that’s cowardly at all. In fact I’d say being completely neutral despite fire from all sides makes them better than most other platforms tbh. Doesn’t excuse that their discovery tools are garbage but at least they say they’re willing to fix those with filtration tools
07/06/2018 at 18:35 Jaeja says:
I mean, they are standing by it, though – they’re (proposing) making it company policy.
With regard to the “cowardice” you’re suggesting, I’d argue rather that it’s just that they’re valuing one principle above another that conflicts with it. Like the (likely-misattributed) Voltaire quote says, “something about not liking it but defending its expression anyway”.
07/06/2018 at 18:41 jyrik says:
I don’t see anything cowardly about that. I see it as neutral. Amazon sells lots of books. Lots of them have wildly polar opposite points of view. They take their stand on the position that they sell everything, but are neutral about the content of any particular book, or game in the case of Valve.
07/06/2018 at 18:45 Logo says:
They are saying, “Valve shouldn’t be the ones deciding this. If you’re a player, we shouldn’t be choosing for you what content you can or can’t buy. If you’re a developer, we shouldn’t be choosing what content you’re allowed to create. Those choices should be yours to make”
But they are still making these very decisions they said they shouldn’t be making. They’re still deciding that you can buy anything, and there’s nothing you can’t buy.
Rather than framing it as they want to be as open and accepting as possible, they’re framing it as saying they have the ability to not decide what shows up.
It’s still their choice what to sell, and it’s still their decision they are making. They just aren’t willing to strongly admit that part of it because they want to pretend like they’re powerless in this situation and anytime someone sells something terrible on Steam they want to be able to say, “well it’s not our fault!”
07/06/2018 at 18:52 aniforprez says:
I have no idea what Logo is trying to say here.Valve is making a decision by … not making a decision… or is deciding what you can buy by deciding what you can buy…
07/06/2018 at 17:49 Dorga says:
They want to become the whole market for pc games and so first they behave as if they already were. It’s quite similar to Facebook trying to become the internet, by which I mean, a place that gets you whatever you need without ever getting off it.
07/06/2018 at 17:52 Chaz says:
I think the main reason for Valve taking this stance on curation, is that sorting this problem out would take a huge amount of effort and money. Two things they clearly don’t want to expend. The cowardly option? Possibly. Certainly the most lazy and cheapest option.
07/06/2018 at 17:55 White Whale says:
This is a bad take with a lot of bad faith arguing. Valve is an American company, and despite reports to the contrary, is still a classically liberal Western country with clasically liberal Western values. I predict all this change will really mean is that there will be a bit more anime smut, but with the caveat that they “are going to enable you to override our recommendation algorithms and hide games containing the topics you’re not interested in”.
Call out the garbage that is put on Steam as a result of this policy. Use your platform to let people know, and use your power to spread the word to organize a boycott or whatever it is you busybodies do. That power will not be taken away from this new policy. Pretending it will be is arguing in bad faith.
Sure, would be awful if we’d made those arguments.
07/06/2018 at 18:58 Gormongous says:
Calling professional journalists “busybodies” for having the gall to criticize a near-monopoly’s vague non-policy is pretty darn fascist, man.
07/06/2018 at 17:57 indigochill says:
I suspect this is a result of their “no gods or kings” approach to management (i.e. what management?). My understanding is unless someone “volunteers” to censor things, it isn’t going to happen. And even the censorship they do need to exercise is going to continue to be inconsistent (unless legally forced otherwise, such as by Germany’s laws for video games) because there is no concrete policy.
A while back a studio I worked at was told by Steam that their game didn’t comply with Steam’s guidelines for sale on their store. The process of getting within the guidelines then took months of back and forth, miscommunication, shifting standards, and general lack of accountability from all involved. So abdication of responsibility (at least insofar as they legally can abdicate it while being an international company) just seems in-character for them from my perspective.
07/06/2018 at 18:02 adammtlx says:
It seems John’s solution to Valve taking an ostensibly arbitrary stance on what’s allowed on Steam is to… take an explicitly arbitrary stance on what’s allowed on Steam?
There’s no question that what’s “illegal” is a difficult issue to untangle, and that “straight up trolling” is not clearly defined, but Valve at least recognizes that trying to arbitrate content is an impossible task, so a hands-off (as much as they can manage of it) approach is prudent.
Mr. Walker, on the other hand, appears to believe there’s some magic solution by which Valve can “assume responsibility” (whatever this means) for what appears on Steam while also not making the mistake of refusing games that have as much right as any other to appear there. Mr. Walker suggests no metrics by which such decisions could be made, so it’s left to us to assume that he trusts Valve’s “libertarian” sensibilities to come up with such metrics, and that he would agree with them (while at the same time he is openly distrustful of Valve’s ability to do either of the two things they’ve said they will actually do).
What, exactly, are you after, John? A set of rules against which all video games can be tested for their fitness to be sold on Steam? A ruling body that makes subjective decisions about what is or isn’t appropriate in the realm of video games?
It’s easy to sit there and say there’s a solution here within reach, accuse others of abdicating their responsibility for developing this solution, while studiously avoiding the question yourself. Who’s shirking responsibility, now?
07/06/2018 at 18:05 Logo says:
How can Valve *not* be responsible for what appears on Steam? They are the ones who control steam and decide what to allow to appear on it. Allowing everything to appear on Steam is still a choice they are responsible for.
07/06/2018 at 18:08 adammtlx says:
I don’t know what you mean by “responsible.” Is Facebook “responsible” for everything their users post? Is Twitter? What is the extent of that responsibility? Are you talking about a social responsibility, or a legal one? How do you propose they manage that responsibility more than they already have? What specific measures are they not taking that you think they should? What sorts of protections should we expect from them against content we personally find offensive, and what priority should those take over the myriad of other considerations at play?
07/06/2018 at 18:14 Logo says:
They are answerable and accountable for something they have power over. Socially or legally? Both of course, with the caveat that legally they are protected by any liability protections that are part of the law (like the DMCA in the US limits some liability).
I didn’t propose anything.
07/06/2018 at 18:22 adammtlx says:
I still don’t know what this means against the current situation. How are they not taking responsibility for what appears on their platform? They are still socially and legally liable, are they not? You seem to be equating responsibility with arbitration. Valve is responsible, but they do not want to arbitrate over content outside of what is “illegal” and “straight up trolling.”
I’m asking how you would, since you seem to be implying it is possible to make these decisions in some way that wouldn’t inevitably turn out to be arbitrary and inconsistent. Or are you saying you’re fine with that, so long as they’re doing “something”?
07/06/2018 at 18:24 Jaeja says:
OK, so having thought about it a bit more, thoughts on the points the article makes:
– Regarding legality:
— I assume we all take it as read that companies (including Valve) should not be above the law
— It’s at least not obvious to me that withdrawing completely from any country whose laws are deemed sufficiently objectionable by… somebody at Valve… is a particularly big win. Obviously it’s a revenue loss (and opportunity for potential competitors) for Valve, which no doubt is a factor in their decision, but on top of that, there’s a clear downside to a lot of gamers in said country, and not obviously a big upside in terms of influencing lawmakers. I don’t, for example, imagine King Salman or MBS are going to say “oh, we can’t get Steam any more, that’s really an argument in favour of letting women do… well, anything”. Yes, ideologically it’s a missed opportunity, but in practical terms, IDK if it’s actually changing anything.
— The infrastructure that Valve would require to properly vet the legality of each title, to a degree of rigour that would make it a sane proposition to take legal responsibility for the legality of every game sold in every territory (ie, check every single bit of content in the game) is, frankly, absurd. Doing a quick quality check, sure, they could do that. Preventing the next Hot Coffee? I’m not sure I’d ever want to commit to that. As a result, making developers contractually responsible for this is at least “not insane”. A sensible approach would be to have a “which countries would you like to release in? Oh, you checked “Russia”? You should know the following laws apply…” system so it’s not a complete shitshow for developers.
Regarding “straight-up trolling”:
– Yeah, this is a silly rider without a really clear explanation of what this means.
Two big overarching things that are affecting my general attitude to this thing:
– Firstly, it’s not obvious that there’s a good solution to the dilemma presented by trying to manually curate/gatekeep at scale: either you let your curators use their judgement, in which case enforcement is inconsistent and arbitrary, or you make them follow strict criteria, in which case enforcement is bureacratic and arbitrary. Developers have complained for years about dealing with Apple’s approval process, and it doesn’t seem likely that Valve would do a substantially better job.
– Secondly, the distinction I made in an earlier comment about steam-the-storefront vs steam-the-platform. The storefront, yeah, that should be curated (or opened up to others to do a better job of). The platform, though? Even tied to the awful storefront, it is a major, international platform that delivers the rent for a lot of (non-Valve) developers and serves a huge number of customers with disparate views. We can see from the visual-novel palaver that their initial impulse was to ban things they thought morally wrong… and as a result created a lot of backlash from people who had different moral assessments. And it was a big backlash because steam is a big deal. Getting kicked off the platform is a big deal, in a way that getting kicked off say GoG, isn’t. They’re not “just another vendor”, they’re the big dog with the power to destroy games and developers at whim.
And the rabbithole they’ve fallen down is “when it really matters, who gets to decide what’s OK?”. Yes, it’d be great for me if Valve enforced *my* morals on everyone… but it sucks for me when Valve enforce *their* morals on me when I don’t agree with them.
So, they’ve decided that the only reasonable answer is “the government at point of sale, because it’s the closest thing to an accepted authority on the matter”. It’s not a great answer – and a lot of governments have laws that I regard as inhuman – but I don’t see a reasonable, workable alternative. Yes, we can always pick out games that are so extreme that we think they should “clearly” be banned, even if they’re legal… but then, away from the headline-grabbing outliers, they have to deal with a substantial mass of less clear-cut cases too, and then we’re back to Valve making arbitrary judgements on what a handful of guys in Bellevue think should be the global standard for morality, and I don’t think that’s a good outcome.
What they’ve decided to do seems (to me) to be about the most sensible response that a platform of their scale and impact can make, even if it makes a fair number of people unhappy, because the other options aren’t workable and/or ultimately desirable. And I do feel that it’s grossly unfair to say (as this article and others have) “ignore what they say their reasoning is, it’s clearly about this”, not only because it’s unjustified, but because it implies “ignore the arguments they’re making because they don’t mean them so it doesn’t matter if they’re valid or not”, which is unsound.
All that said, the steam store still sucks and they should still fix it.
I think the “worst “ thing would be for them to pull down anything anyone complained about for any reason . I greatly prefer them allowing anything that that they aren’t compelled by law to remove.
I like Rome total war even though it deals with slavery which some might find offensive
I like dragon age and mass effect even though they both depict sex even possibly with people of the same gender (and aliens ! I don’t know how the southern baptists around me would react to that ! )
What I see in this is “ after the backlash from taking down sexually explicit anime games we relalized we shouldn’t try to be the moral police “
I do find it ironic that so many game review sites are freaking out about this. The more of a mess the Steam storefront becomes the more people will need to use sites like RPS to find good games. I haven’t used Steam’s storefront to discover new games in years.
07/06/2018 at 18:40 Rince says:
Why people are raging about this now?
Steam already block some games which are illegal in some countries, while still selling them on others.
What changed? Nothing.
They sure will keep deleting games without any explanation like before. Because reasons. And will refuse to say anything afterwards.
vote with your wallet.
If Valve will increase playtime to 10 hours before being able to refund – i am fine with their decision
07/06/2018 at 18:43 Abderansophist says:
I can’t agree with this article at all. “Obvious trolling” means content that will primarily have the effect of and is probably primarily intended to cause trouble for Steam, and of course they need to have a policy for that, even if unavoidably it must be vague, because the internet is sadly full of terrible people.
I really don’t understand what Walker wants Steam to do about countries with bad laws. I don’t feel like it is the job of a game distributor to be on the front lines of fighting against tyranny. And what are they supposed to do, anyway? The only sense I can make of what’s posted above is that it’s being recommended that Steam be vague about content, to make it easier for subversive games to sneak into oppressive countries. But the predictable effect of that is that such countries will ban Steam, while being vague about content will make it harder for people in other places to find the games they want. Labeling games with gay content admittedly allows bigots to more easily avoid them, but it’s unlikely they’d open anyone’s mind anyway, and of course the label makes it easier for those seeking that sort of content to find it.
The other big complaint people seem to have about the Steam policy is that it doesn’t keep out crappy games. Of course, there are review sites (like this one) to help find the better games, and Steam has search functions (which don’t work fabulously, but the solution to that is obviously that Steam needs to make better search functions, not restrict more content). So I don’t see much merit in that one either.
So put me down as one of those who is all for the new billionaire libertarian policy. If billionaire libertarians always had such good ideas, I’d join the cheerleaders for the Koch brothers.
07/06/2018 at 18:45 Tasloi says:
I very much doubt Valve decided this on a whim given the current broader social context. So yeah they’re obviously comfortable with this position. The same way reddit is comfortable with a more hands-off approach.
I know that’s a bitter pill to swallow for those concerned with “curation”, “responsibility” and other euphemisms for corporate censorship in this debate but you’re just going to have to deal with it.
07/06/2018 at 18:49 podbaydoors says:
Won’t someone stop the big bad games journalist from attacking the poor defenceless multi-billion dollar corporation!
sadly you people only think in this kind of binary responses
07/06/2018 at 18:55 Plok says:
Thanks for writing this John. You bring up some excellent points and you actually understand the bigger picture here separate to the “I get to decide what I want to buy” rhetoric that people are latching onto as if that’s the only thing at stake here.
I particularly like the modified stock image of the woman screaming at the store front page for PUBG whilst angrily gripping onto a joystick. That’s my spirit animal right there.
Damn, everyone thinks they’re wicked smart for saying “amazon sells mein kampf”,
