VR FPS Gunheart launches, headset no longer mandatory

Being a whole new frontier in games, I’ve been eager to pick up a VR headset, but still can’t quite justify the price. Of the games I put on my day-1 wishlist for when I got myself some space-goggles, Gunheart ranks pretty high. It’s a very slick-looking online co-op FPS with a sci-fi mercenary RPG-lite structure. It’s been in early access for a year, but launched in full this week, and while the game is still built for VR, it’s no longer mandatory, so mouse & keyboard-using folks are free to join in.
While Gunheart can be played solo, it’s designed for co-op. In shared online lobbies, players can meet up, pick out missions, or just shop for weird space-clothes to put on their cyborg body. It also boasts the holy triumvirate of loot, levelling and randomly generated levels, which should at least put a little more meat on Gunheart’s bones, compared to most other VR shooters at the moment, although from the gameplay streams I’ve watched it does seem like there’s not a great variety of environment types or enemies.
While the initial crop of launch user-reviews seem positive on the whole, there are some complaints that the mouse and keyboard controls are more awkward than they should be. It makes sense given that the game was built for VR from the ground up, and wild that we’re even getting to the point where some games just play better in VR but it’s not exactly ideal. It is one of the more technically fancy-looking VR games out at the moment, at least, and doesn’t look too shabby even by traditional FPS standards.
Gunheart is available for £23.79/$30 on Steam, minus a 10% launch discount. You can also find it a little bit cheaper on the official Oculus store, if that’s your headset of choice.
07/06/2018 at 17:46 Kefren says:
“wild that we’re even getting to the point where some games just play better in VR”
If the controls are implemented well, then VR is much easier and more natural to control. You don’t need a mouse to look round, you just look round (or turn, or duck). You don’t need buttons for holster, draw weapon, reload, pick up, examine, turn wheel, throw etc – you just do the actions (assuming something like Oculus Touch). It’s why Robo Recall is such a revelation – the game is limited, but the controls and their natural implementation (drawing weapons from holsters etc) immerses you in a way no keyboard and mouse can. And I say that as someone who uses keyboard and mouse for 99% of my games!
07/06/2018 at 17:50 Dominic Tarason says:
I agree – gotten to play around with VR a bit at friends houses and in an American arcade complex. It’s just impressive that we’re still figuring out basic control concepts for VR and already surpassing traditional controllers on a lot of fronts.
07/06/2018 at 18:35 Kefren says:
And it’s also interesting how many VR games get it wrong and miss the point – e.g. Skyrim/Fallout VR not letting you just pick things up, turn door handles etc with your hands. When done well it blows other control systems away. When done badly it is incredibly frustrating! :-)
07/06/2018 at 18:43 LennyLeonardo says:
You’re a whole new frontier in games?