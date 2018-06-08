As we collectively stand on the precipice of yet another E3 and more and more companies are frantically trying to plug the, frankly ludicrious, number of leaks that are happening as each minute goes by, we’ve got another batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week to check out. This one’s got a bunch of our own picks from a bunch of old games, too! Excitement!

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

GOG has gone and launched its Summer Sale for this year and, as you may have already expected, it consists of literally thousands of games with varying discounts. There are some absolute bargains and some real classics (by which I mean super old games) in there.

Summer Sale from GOG

If you’d like a trustworthy batch of recommendations, you can head over to the link below. There you’ll find our very own picks and favourites games from the GOG Summer Sale range, as chosen by us.

RockPaperShotun Collection in GOG Summer Sale

Head to Fanatical this week and you can pick up a double pack of insane Platinum Games titles. £10.49 will get you both hair-clothed witch adventure Bayonetta as well as the mech-suit-rocket-knees madness that is Vanquish.

Bayonetta and Vanquish pack for £10.49 from Fanatical

Gears of War 4 was one of the earliest examples of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere campaign, letting users buy one digital copy of a first-party Xbox One game and gain access to the Windows 10 PC edition as well. As such, picking up this discounted digital copy of Gears 4 for £16.74 / $19.99 will get you the prettier PC version as well.

Gears of War 4 on Xbox One and PC (Win 10) for £16.74 / $19.99 from Microsoft Store

This month, signing up for a Humble Monthly account will get you instant access to three titles – Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights, alongside a stack of additional games at the end of the month.

Hearts of Iron 4, Blackwake and Portal Knights for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

One of the highest recommended 4K TV sets in recent history, LG’s gorgeous 55-inch 4K OLED set, is down to its lowest price so far – £1329 using code JUNE5P, while stock lasts.

LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K TV for £1329 using code JUNE5P from PRC Direct

If Ultrawide monitors are more your speed, LG’s 25-inch IPS ultrawide gaming monitor is discounted down to £150 for the time being, over at Overclockers UK.

LG 25UM58-P IPS ultrawide monitor for £149.99 from Overclockers

The follow up to Logitech’s previously successful range of surround sound speakers, the z906 5.1 speaker setup is currently discounted down to £160 as of this week, over at Ebuyer. These things seem to work on

Logitech Z906 Surround Sound 5.1 Speaker System for £159.99 from Ebuyer

US Deals

Music rhythm card-based board game might not be a series of words that make a whole lot of sense before you’re seen Dropmix in action, but the game is surprisingly fun. Or maybe it’s not surprising, given that it’s a about remixing pop songs and by the makers of Rock Band. It’s discounted by 50% right now, over at Amazon.

Dropmix Music Gaming System for $49.97 from Amazon US

As the second season of Westworld continues to hurtle towards what will likely be an intriguing yet baffling finale, you can grab yourself a 4K blu-ray copy of the show’s first season for just shy of $25 this week.

Westworld Season One 4K UHD Blu-ray for $24.99 from Amazon US

The feature-packed Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1 – a name that couldn’t be more appropriately Square Enix-like if it tried – is releasing next month, featuring a deep dive through the first six games in the series. It’s available to order for $28 right now.

Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1 hardcover for $27.98 from Amazon US

Right now, B&H is offering one of the best bundles on a Blue Yeti microphone yet. For $150, you’ll be getting a Blue Yeti Blackout microphone along with a digital copy of Assassin’s Creed Oranges for PC and a set of Audio-Technica ATH-M30x headphones.

Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone with Assassin’s Creed Oranges and Audio-Technica ATH-M30x headphones for $149.99 from B&H

If you wanted to see all those neon signs in extra luminous HDR 4K quality, you can pick up a 4K UHD blu-ray of Blade Runner 2049 for under $20 this week.

Blade Runner 2049 4K UHD Blu-ray for $19.99 from Amazon US

